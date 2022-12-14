CHAMPAIGN — If you can’t beat them, join them. And make sure they give you a really big check.
That’s the deal for now-former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, the head coach-elect at Purdue after the Boilermakers announced his hiring on Tuesday.
Twice while running the Illini defense, Walters lost to the Boilermakers. Both close calls: 13-9 in 2021 at West Lafayette and 31-24 in Champaign this season.
The latter game gave Purdue a 47-45 edge all-time in the battle for the Cannon. The next matchup on Sept. 30, 2023, figures to be a doozy. That’s when Walters welcomes his old boss, Bret Bielema, to Ross-Ade Stadium.
Illlini fans had been worried all season of Walters returning to his alma mater, Colorado. The Buffaloes went a different, higher profile direction by hiring Deion Sanders, who will fix Colorado and then return to his alma mater, Florida State, when it makes it next change.
The chain of events that led to Walters going to West Lafayette actually started with Illinois beating Wisconsin on Oct. 1 in Madison. The 34-10 loss was too much for Badgers officials, who fired coach Paul Chryst and replaced him on an interim basis with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard (more on him later). Leonhard did enough good work to put Wisconsin in a bowl, but the school was thinking bigger.
Wisconsin made a bold bid for Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, who seemed to be an Ohio lifer. Apparently, not so much as he signed with Wisconsin.
So, Cincinnati needed a new coach and grabbed Louisville’s Scott Satterfield. Which led to Louisville hiring former quarterback Jeff Brohm.
Which left a hole in West Lafayette.
So, as you see, it is basically Illinois’ fault that Walters is moving on.
It was going to happenIllinois did what it could to keep Walters on the staff.
His pay was bumped to $1.3 million this season, a record for an Illinois assistant. With the promise of $100,000 raises each season going forward.
But head coaches get paid more. A lot more. Walters’ salary at Purdue hasn’t been released yet, but Brohm was paid a base and bonuses of $4.5 million for 2022. He will miss a $600,000 retention bonus for leaving the program before Dec. 31.
Oh, well.
My guess is Walters’ pay will be in the $3-4 million range per year with a chance for big raises and bonuses. Like in Champaign, his salary will spend well in West Lafayette. Much better than had he, say, gone to Boulder, Colo.
The good thing for Purdue is if Walters succeeds, and I like his chances, there is no obvious dream school that will interest him. Colorado just hired a guy, so that is out.
At 36, Walters could be at Purdue for decades and build a legacy. Get himself a statue even.
One aspect Illinois fans know: They will see a lot of Walters and the Boilermakers. Though Big Ten schedules have not been set beyond 2024, when Southern California and UCLA join, it is inconceivable that Illinois and Purdue won’t be grouped for scheduling. Few rivals in the conference are closer than the 91 miles that separate Champaign-Urbana and West Lafayette. Hard to imagine that not being an every year matchup.
How should Illinois fans treat Walters when he returns to C-U? With appreciation. Cheer him when he comes on the field.
He helped rebuild the Illinois program. Sure, he didn’t do it alone, but it is doubtful the defense would have made the huge leaps the last two years without Walters.
The next stepThe first call from Bielema has to go to Leonhard, who played for him at Wisconsin and is ending his tenure on Badgers’ staff in a few weeks.
Illinois, fewer than four hours away from Madison, might be appealing. Leonhard knows the head coach, the climate and the recruiting territory. Leonhard, who played a decade in the NFL and has been a top assistant for years, is destined to be a head coach again. Either in college or the NFL.
Why not come to C-U for a few years and wait for the perfect opportunity? Worked well for Walters. Illinois has shown the willingness to pay the big bucks it will take to get Leonhard to sign up.
And from a reporter’s standpoint, it will make Oct. 21 a lot of fun. That’s when Wisconsin visits Memorial Stadium.
Other viable options are available for Bielema, including hiring from his current staff in either Kevin Kane or Andy Buh.
But getting Leonhard seems like the right call. An easy transition that will add to the energy of the Illinois program.