CHAMPAIGN — Five days later, Illinois football fans are still talking about the “upset.”
Ryan Walters was one of those singled out.
The first-year Illinois defensive coordinator earned all sorts of praise after his guys made play after play in nine overtime sessions during this past Saturday’s 20-18 win at Penn State. Of course, Walters was quick to shift the credit to the players.
“They were calm,” Walters said. “They believed they were going to win the game.”
The unit has come a long way since a lopsided 42-14 loss early in the season at Virginia. It has made strides some didn’t think were possible.
Like helping the Illini beat the nation’s seventh-ranked team last weekend. On the road, no less.
“It reaffirms what you’ve been preaching throughout the season,” Walters said. “It gives you something tangible to show you that what you’re doing is working.”
I asked Walters before the season about his defensive philosophy.
His answer was less about the scheme and more about effort, knowledge and grit.
“When people watch us play, I want them to say we play hard,” Walters said. “I want them to say we play smart. And I want them to say we’re tough. If we can walk away with checking those three boxes, I think we’ll be happy with the results.”
Flexibility is another important word for the 35-year-old Walters.
“The game changes and the locker room changes,” he said. “As coach, you have to ever be evolving because the game is always evolving. I’m a big believer in that.”
Rooting interestMore than 600 miles from Beaver Stadium, Ryan’s wife Tara watched the game at their Savoy home with sons Aaron (7) and Cason (5). Amy Miller, wife of offensive line coach Bart Miller, was there with her sons Barrett and Gunner.
“We were all running around the living room. None of us were sitting still,” Tara said. “It’s so exciting. I love that our two boys are old enough to start to understand what Daddy does. Now, they are both sitting down, watching it, cheering and understanding. We’re very excited every time we get to see Daddy on TV.”
When Ryan’s image was flashed on the ABC screen, Aaron and Cason would say, “There’s Daddy.”
During the games, Tara gets nervous. Going to the stadium, she feels butterflies for Ryan.
Tara and Ryan went to high school together in Aurora, Colo. They started dating as juniors and have been together ever since.
“She was a cheerleader. I was a quarterback,” Ryan said. “About as cliche as you can get.”
Tara and Ryan got married in 2008. Ryan began his coaching career as an Arizona graduate assistant in 2010. That was followed by stops at Oklahoma, North Texas and Memphis.
“For the first five or six years of my career, we were one year and done,” Ryan said. “She got used to being a professional packer and unpacker.”
The moves slowed starting in 2015 when Ryan went to work at Missouri. He stayed in Columbia, Mo., for six years, an unusually long stint in the profession.
Then, Bret Bielema called. He wanted Ryan to be part of his staff at Illinois. Time to load the boxes again.
“I couldn’t be happier with the decision to come here and be under Bret’s tutelage, to learn from one of the best coaches in college football,” Ryan said.
He had Tara’s full support.
“I knew how much he has always wanted to work for Bret and just respects his career. He was very excited to learn from him,” Tara said. “Just seeing how excited Ryan was to have the possibility to work for Bret made me excited for him.”
Tara’s positive reaction came as no surprise to Ryan.
“She’s a team player,” Ryan said. “She understands what comes with the territory. You’ve got to be flexible and you’ve got to jump at opportunities when they come that are conducive to helping you realize your goals in this profession.”
While the Walters have moved multiple times during Ryan’s career, this is the first one Aaron and Cason remember.
“They have adjusted wonderfully,” Tara said.
They have settled in at their new school in Champaign: Next Generation.
“They love their school,” Tara said. “They love the staff here.”
Aaron and Cason formed friendships with the children of the other Illinois coaches.
Needless to say, the Walters are big Champaign-Urbana fans.
“It’s awesome,” Tara said.
Tara’s mom came to visit earlier this week and marveled at the friendliness.
Aaron and Cason enjoy being at Memorial Stadium on Saturdays.
“We love going to the games,” Tara said. “They are completely all aboard.”
When Ryan was first hired at Illinois, he stayed in a downtown hotel until his family moved to the area.
The family had bought a home, but it wasn’t ready when they arrived. So offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and his wife Beth offered them space in their house.
“I could not be more thankful for the hospitality and the friendship,” Tara said.
Family timeHanging with his family is a top priority for Ryan.
It can be a challenge in a profession that is famous for long hours, late nights and lots of weekend work.
“I do think it’s important to have balance,” Ryan said. “It’s important to work for a coach that allows for that. Coach Bielema definitely does.”
The family likes to travel. Hawaii is a favorite destination, with Ryan and family making multiple trips to the islands.
“I love it,” Ryan said.
He also likes to golf, though he had to take a break from the game after back surgery in June.
Career pathIf Ryan hadn’t gone into coaching after his playing career at Colorado ended, he might be arguing in front of judges and juries.
“I was thinking about going to law school,” Ryan said. “Reading, writing and comprehension comes naturally to me. That’s probably why I was a history major in college.”
Ryan got a taste of the law profession at home. His dad Mark is a lawyer, who works for Microsoft as corporate vice president.
Mark and Ryan’s mom Nicole come to games whenever possible. They live in Seattle.
Ultimately, Ryan didn’t follow Dad’s path. Instead, he decided on coaching.
“I love the high pressure, the high stakes of football,” he said. “I love the team setting.
“Getting to be around young men, that is my way to give back. To be an example and a mentor to these guys, try to help them realize their goals.”
A former Colorado safety, Ryan played two years in Boulder for Gary Barnett.
Mike Stoops gave Ryan his first full-time coaching job at Arizona. He also worked with Bob Stoops and one-time Illinois defensive coordinator Tim Kish.
Barry Odom, now the defensive coordinator at Arkansas, was one of his bosses at Missouri. Odom gave Ryan his first coordinator job.
Ryan learned from a string of talented mentors. And all good people, too.
Ryan wants to someday run a team of his own. It will be a chance to put into practice what he has learned.
No rush, though. Right now, he wants his Illini defense to capitalize on how they played at Penn State and turn those efforts into another positive result when Rutgers visits Memorial Stadium this Saturday.
“Long term, I do want to be a head coach,” he said. “I don’t have a time frame or a timeline. I’m thrilled about the position I’m in right now.”