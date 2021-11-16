CHAMPAIGN — Who wants to be a millionaire?
Well, probably everybody.
Starting in 2022, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is joining the club.
On Sunday evening, Illinois announced a three-year contract extension that will bump Walters’ pay from its current $850,000 to $1.05 million in 2022. He will receive $100,000 raises the two following years. And he is eligible for a $250,000 retention bonus each season.
With the new deal, Walters will become the highest-paid assistant coach in program history.
“I was humbled,” Walters said Monday afternoon. “You work really hard at your job. You put a lot of time and effort into it. And to be appreciated for the work that you’ve done at a place that you’re happy at is a feeling that you can’t really put into words. It’s something that doesn’t happen a whole lot in this profession.
“I appreciate the community, their support. I appreciate the staff. I appreciate the opportunity.”
When he joined Bret Bielema’s staff after six seasons at Missouri, Walters felt he made the right choice.
“I knew I was going to be happy coming to Champaign,” he said. “I didn’t know it was going to happen this fast.”
Under Walters’ direction, the Illinois defense has greatly reduced points and yards allowed as compared to the 2020 team. The unit was given major credit for upset wins at Penn State and Minnesota.
The success put a good kind of target on Walters. The kind that would draw interest from other schools.
Bielema and Illinois don’t have to worry about Walters leaving for a better offer, with Illini athletic director Josh Whitman getting out in front of this.
“I’ve had good coaches that have been poached away from me,” Bielema said.
“It was just some proactive action by Josh and give a lot of thank yous to the University of Illinois, in general, with the support they gave.”
Bielema and Whitman don’t like the idea of valued coaches moving to other programs.
“I wanted to know if that support would be there and Josh was very up front about that,” Bielema said. “Obviously this proof was in the pudding defensively with what Ryan, our defensive staff overall and our players have been able to accomplish this year.”
After Illinois’ win at Minnesota, Walters was given extension proposals.
Walters will be Bielema’s first assistant with a $1 million salary. He never had one before.
“Close, but no,” Bielema said. “I did give Ryan a little bit of heat. I told him when I was co-coordinator and coordinator and had the No. 1 defense in the country, the most I made was $185,000. My first year as head coach I made $750,000 and went 12-1. That wasn’t that long ago. The price of doing good business has gone up dramatically.”
Walters didn’t know for sure if other schools would pursue him. Given the turnaround on Illinois defense, it’s a good bet it would happen.
As he has all along, Walters shares the credit with the rest of the coaches on the defensive side of the ball: Kevin Kane, Andy Buh, Terrance Jamison and Aaron Henry.
“Throughout the interview process, I kind of had an idea it was going to be a special combination,” Walters said. “There aren’t any egos involved.”
They are friends off the field, which helps make it work.
“It’s easier to question your friends than it is somebody you might not trust as much,” Walters said. “It’s been a collective effort and I think it’s just a reflection of the closeness, the chemistry we have on the defensive staff.”
Down the road
Walters is just 35 years old. He has said he wants to someday run his own program.
The confidence shown in him by Bielema and Illinois figures to help.
“You look at Coach B’s track record of defensive coordinators and what they’ve gone on to accomplish in their personal coaching endeavors and I was attracted to it,” Walters said. “I see why now. He has really taken me under his wing and shown me different things. As a head coach, you need to be thinking about X, Y, Z.
“That to me has been super beneficial. And something you can’t put a pricetag on.”
Staying away
Normally, Monday’s press conference would have been in-person at Memorial Stadium. Instead, Bielema, Walters and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen met the media via Zoom.
Same routine is in place for later in the week. And for media interviews next week, too. Yes, blame COVID-19.
“Wanted to go Zoom this week as there’s been a little bit of surge around our campus,” Bielema said. “We’ve had a lot of guys the last two weeks just get a lot of colds, different ailments from the change in weather.”
In recent weeks, a support staff member and a student manager tested positive for COVID-19.
“Being aware and on campus I’ve seen what’s happened to other sports,” Bielema said. “Really haven’t had any flaring up issues as of yet here.”
After being on the road recruiting last week, Bielema was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. He also got his booster shot.