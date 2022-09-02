CHAMPAIGN — As far as Dan Hawkins is concerned, it isn’t a question of IF Ryan Walters will become a head coach.
But WHEN.
“He’ll be head coach at some point, and he’ll be a good one,” the former Colorado football coach told me this week. “He’s got a great way with people and is a good communicator.”
Hawkins is a big Walters fan. He has been in Walters’ corner since Hawkins became the Buffaloes’ coach in 2006 and inherited Walters on his first Colorado roster.
“It didn’t surprise me that he would end up being a great coach when he got into it because he’s special,” Hawkins said. “He’s off the charts in a lot of areas. Just a very mature kid who comes from a super great family. His parents are great.”
Walters, who hails from Aurora, Colo., and played quarterback in high school before starring at safety at Colorado, was recruited and signed by the previous Colorado coach, Gary Barnett.
In four seasons in Boulder, Walters started 33 games and earned team MVP honors his senior season in 2008. No surprise, he was a captain.
Hawkins, now the head coach at UC Davis, took time away from game preparation this week (the Aggies play at California on Saturday) to chat about Walters, the second-year Illinois defensive coordinator who is considered a rising star in the industry.
Hawkins values Walters for his on-the-field expertise, of course. But also the way the 36-year-old Walters is away from the game.
“He’s a hard worker, classy kid, smart, do the extra thing, a really good leader,” Hawkins said. “Just a really solid person.”
Hawkins has followed Walters’ coaching career path from afar. Before joining Bret Bielema at Illinois — Walters and his Illini defense will receive its first Big Ten test this season at 7 p.m. on Friday at Indiana — Walters coached at Arizona, Oklahoma, North Texas, Memphis and Missouri.
“I’ve kept up with him,” Hawkins said.
“I’m very proud of our coaching tree. We’ve got a lot of excellent coaches coaching in a lot of places. I would rank him up among the best, for sure. In every category.”
Fast startIn 2021, Walters inherited a unit ranked 97th nationally in scoring defense and 114th in total defense the previous season.
The Illini improved his first year to 31st and 52nd, respectively, in those two categories.
Illinois rewarded Walters for his success, giving him a contract extension and a hefty raise. His pay jumped to $1.05 million this season. It goes to $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.25 million in 2024. He was paid $850,000 his first year.
His boss is a believer.
“I don’t think Ryan looks for credit in this world,” Bielema said. “Ryan looks to get better every day, which is why he is where he is and at some point will put him in position to be a head coach. He is daily driven.”
Walters appreciates the vote of confidence from the school and from the head coach.
“It means the world to me,” Walters said. “Really, I thought it was a reflection of what the staff was able to accomplish. The first thing I did when I was presented with the contract and signed it is I thanked the defensive staff. I know my name gets put on the defense and I get a lot of the accolades, but like I’ve been saying from the start, it’s a group effort. Not only the staff but the players, as well.”
So a big pat on the back for linebackers coach Andy Buh, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry, defensive line coach Terrance Jamison and inside linebackers coach Kevin Kane.
“What we did last year and hopefully what we do this year wouldn’t happen without the collective efforts of everybody involved defensively,” Walters said.
It’s clear Bielema values the way Walters thinks.
“He came in (Monday) and we have this thing we call ‘Three keys to victory. It’s not Xs and Os. It’s not a scheme. It’s not a technique. It’s a mentality,” Bielema said. “He has more concern about that than he does about a third-down call because I think he understands the importance of capturing a young man’s mind.
“His personal relationships, not just with defensive players, but with offensive players, special teams players, I see his intensity during the course of the game. Ryan is a very good football coach beyond a coordinator. He’s a tremendous person.”
The Illinois defense lost a handful of top players from 2021, including All-Big Ten safety Kerby Joseph. A player Walters helped develop into a third-round NFL draft pick and who he celebrated with this past April at Joseph’s family home in Florida when the former Illini realized his NFL dreams.
Even without a playmaker like Joseph, Bielema likes the looks of the current Illinois defense.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that we feel really good about the guys that were with us a year ago,” he said. “I promise you Johnny Newton is better than Johnny Newton last year. Keith Randolph is better than Keith Randolph. Quan Martin is better than Quan Martin a year ago.”
Words of wisdomWalters talks to the media early each week. The sessions allow reporters a chance to get information about the defense, which they can pass along to fans. And the interviews show how Walters will handle the press once he gains the big whistle. Give him a positive score. Walters is comfortable and enthusiastic when discussing the players.
He passes the credit. He talks much more about “we” than “I.”
When asked about the identity of the defense, he gave a well-thought out answer.
“We’ve got a better idea of we’re heading right now than we did at this time last season,” he said. “Guys are more comfortable in the system now and are able to adjust faster. You still will be ever-evolving based on who your opponents are, what your roster is. We’ve got an idea on direction, but we’ve also got to be open-minded and able to adapt with how the season plays out.”
The players are in Walters’ corner. No matter which side of the ball they are on.
“He’s a great dude. Great role model,” offensive tackle Julian Pearl said.
First-year Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., said he has formed a “great relationship” with Walters in the past nine months since Lunney arrived in January.
“I’ve got a ton of respect for him,” Lunney said. “Getting to know him not just as a coach, but as a person, as a father, as a husband, he’s a real one. He’s a fantastic coach. They’ve got great chemistry on their defensive staff. They just do a phenomenal job. You can see that from going against them in the spring, in the fall. He’s an impressive person, and I’m glad he is on our side.”
Does Lunney picture Walters as a future head coach?
“Absolutely,” Lunney said. “He’s got all those characteristics that I think administrators, the powers that be, look for in hiring somebody who is in charge. Somebody like that that’s got integrity and character and personality and can coach.”
Of course, the guys on the Illinois defense are rooting for Walters.
“He’s meant a lot to me coming in since Day 1,” Martin said.
“With what he brings to the table,” Illini linebacker CJ Hart said, “there is no doubt in my mind he could be a head coach.”
Will opportunity knock?After the 2021 season, there were 29 new head coaches hired. In every FBS conference except one: the Big Ten.
Another wave of change is bound to happen after the 2022 season. Will there be as many as last season? You never know.
Walters is an an enviable position. He’s got a good, high-paying job with a head coach in an ultra-stable position.
That $1.05 million goes pretty far in Champaign-Urbana.
Walters can be picky. He doesn’t have to take the first job that is offered.
Some places won’t make financial sense. Only one MAC school pays more than Walters’ current salary. The numbers will be close with the Sun Belt and Conference USA.
The ideal situation would be job in the Power Five, where he will get a significant raise. The one that would likely tug at his heart is alma mater Colorado. But Karl Dorrell just finished his second season with the Buffaloes, and Colorado athletic director Rick George, a former Illini, is unlikely to make a change.
But whenever his opportunity to potentially become a head coach does come around, it’s clear to see he’ll have plenty of people on his side.