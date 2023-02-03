CHAMPAIGN — During his reintroduction to the local media this week, Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward announced “Littyville” is no more.
“Sorry, but ‘Littyville’ is retired,” Ward said. “It had a good run and a good time and a good place. It will always have a special place in my heart. Right now, we’re all about family.”
Back when he was on Lovie Smith’s staff from 2016 to 2018, Ward created the fictional concept based on the song “Litty” by Meek Mill.
The craze at Illinois had me listening to the tune, which is different than my usual musical choices: Bruce Springsteen, The Clash and Marvin Gaye.
Hey, we all need to keep our minds — and ears — open to new experiences. So thanks to Ward for that.
With “Littyville” or without, Ward is back on the Illinois staff. He becomes the latest in a line of coaches who served two stints at the school the past 35 years.
Like the others, Ward is working for a new head coach, Bret Bielema, in his second act. Others who have returned include Mike Bellamy (Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit from 2013-15 and Lovie Smith from 2018-20), Luke Butkus (Beckman in 2012 and Smith from 2016-18), Greg Colby (John Mackovic and Lou Tepper from 1988-94 and Beckman from 2013-14) and Dan Roushar (Tepper from 1995-96 and Ron Turner from 2003-04).
After spending time at Temple and Kansas State, how does Ward feel about being back?
“Awesome,” he said. “As soon as got to town (Monday), I lit up, smiled, just thinking about all the times, kids growing up here. Just a lot of memories. It fired me up.”
Ward and his wife Jocelyn have three kids, daughters Jayda and Journie and son Thaddeus Jr.
“We love this place as a family,” Ward said. “This is a special place to us.”
And he loves the earlier home he had in the area. In fact, Ward has his real estate agent checking to see if the old place might be for sale.
“I’m trying,” Ward said. “We’ll see. I hope. If not, we’ll get a nice one somewhere around here.”
Why now?Ward is coming off a successful season as the receivers coach at Kansas State. The Wildcats went 10-4, losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. They won the Big 12, knocking off College Football Playoff finalist TCU in the league’s championship game.
Chris Klieman has Kansas State rolling.
So what enticed Ward to return to Illinois?
“Well, if you’ve ever met Coach Bielema, he’s as good a recruiter as I’ve ever been around,” Ward said. “Throughout this process, I had a lot of time to sit down with him and really hear his vision for the program.”
Bielema showed he could turn Illinois in a hurry, winning eight games his second season after going 5-7 the first year.
“We’re talking about raising the bar and getting to the next level,” Ward said.
For Illinois, the next step is winning the Big Ten West, a goal the team just missed out on in 2022.
But time might be running out on that one, with the Big Ten expected to do away from the division format after Southern California and UCLA join the league in 2024. Stay tuned.
Ward appreciates Bielema’s attention to detail, a trait the head coach mentioned about Ward as a plus.
Ward had an inside perspective on Bielema from staffers Pat Embleton and Nate McNeal.
“They talked about how Coach was the real deal,” Ward said. “Never knowing that I was ever going to get back here, they all talked great about him. That would happen all the time.”
Hitting the roadWhen he was at Illinois earlier, Ward recruited Chicago and St. Louis among other areas.
He will go wherever Bielema asks.
“I’m fired up about the opportunity to help impact winning,” Ward said. “Impact lives.”
Ward joins an offensive staff led by coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., along with receivers coach George McDonald and line coach Bart Miller.
“I know with this staff, there is great energy in there,” Ward said.
Bielema wants his offense to be able to run the ball. Ward’s guys are going to play an important part in the team’s success, even with Chase Brown pursuing his chance at the NFL.
“The physical brand of offense he wants to play, that’s the kind of ball I want to play, as well,” Ward said. “Any running back should want to be a part of that.”
Though he was working elsewhere, Ward followed the Illini progress during Lunney’s first season. He also watched Lunney in his time at Texas San Antonio.
They met during the interview process in St. Louis. It went well.
“I was supposed to talk to him for 30 minutes and we talked for 2 1/2 hours,” Ward said. “Just conversation. He was impressive to me as a play-caller and more important as a man.”