During Chester Frazier’s playing days at Illinois, I was busy covering Illini football and didn’t get many chances to talk to him.
Fortunately, we had ace basketball beat writers Brett Dawson and Paul Klee on the case.
After Thursday’s announcement that Frazier is joining Brad Underwood’s staff, I reached out two of the people who know him best: former Illinois coach Bruce Weber and Klee.
Just finished with his ninth year at Kansas State, Weber coached Frazier four seasons at Illinois. The former point guard worked as a graduate assistant for Weber at Illinois and spent seven more seasons with him on his Kansas State staff.
The holes on Brad Underwood’s staff became official earlier this week, when Kentucky hired Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman. When it became clear there might be an opportunity to return to his alma mater, Frazier called his mentor Weber. A lot.
“I talked to him several times this past week,” Weber told me Friday afternoon. “It’s a tough decision. Obviously, he’s got his alma mater to go back to, a great opportunity for him.”
But coaches are known for saying, “Don’t mess with happy.”
Frazier had a good job at Virginia Tech with an excellent coach, Mike Young.
For the 35-year-old Frazier, Weber said, the ultimate goal is to become a head coach. Taking the job at Illinois will enhance his chances.
“That was one of the reasons when he left me, I just told him the more people he can get on his resume, the more people he can get supporting him, the more exposure he gets, hopefully, it’s going to help him reach his dreams and goals,” Weber said.
“He’s a driven young man.”
Weber saw Frazier’s drive when he first started recruiting the Baltimore native. Weber was in the gym looking at another player when Frazier caught his attention.
“It was an early morning and he just played his butt off,” Weber said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know about this other guy, but I sure like him.”
Frazier wasn’t an immediate hit at Illinois. He moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore and stayed there his final three seasons, with two of those as captain. Illinois made the NCAA tournament three of his four seasons.
“By the time he was a junior and senior, he was one of the better players in the league,” Weber said. “And just a great leader.”
Frazier played professionally in Germany after graduating from Illinois. While he was on Weber’s staff, his coaches in Germany kept calling, asking him to come back.
Bright futureWeber remains a Frazier fan.
“I just want him to have success,” he said.
Frazier has all the traits to make an impact as a coach.
“He’s very, very personable,” Weber said. “He’s great with the players. He’s really good at recruiting. Going back to Illinois, he has some legacy there and hopefully that legacy will continue to grow.”
Weber saw Frazier’s coaching potential during his playing days.
“There are certain guys you know are going to coach,” Weber said. “One, he’s a great leader. He could interact with everyone on the team. He could hang with the younger guys, older guys. He just got along with everybody. He brought everybody together. You saw that leadership part of it. And he just loved basketball. He wanted to learn.”
Frazier made an impression on the other coaches in the Big Ten. During his senior year in 2008-09, Illinois finished tied for second with Purdue in the Big Ten standings.
When it came time to nominating players for All-Big Ten honors, another league coach asked Weber why he didn’t submit Frazier as an MVP candidate.
“I never thought MVP for him. He wasn’t averaging 20 or anything like that,” Weber said. “They said, ‘Shoot, if you win the league, I’d vote Chester for MVP. You should have him on that ballot.’ It kind of hit me how important he was.”
Frazier figures to be popular with the fans. He’s a former Illini who was with the team during a good run.
And he has a moment most fans remember.
On Feb. 7, 2008, Illinois played what has become known as the “Eric Gordon Game.” The Indiana star had committed to join the Illini, then changed his mind and switched to Indiana.
Bound for the NBA, the matchup would be the only time Gordon would play at Illinois’ home court.
It’s doubtful any visiting player has ever been booed as loudly. Frazier made sure to let Gordon know he wasn’t welcomed during pregame introductions. As the two players met at midcourt for the usual handshake, Frazier instead gave Gordon a chest bump. And not the friendly kind.
“It was personal,” Weber said. “Chester’s an emotional young man. One thing I had to talk to him about a lot, not only as a player, but even as a coach, it’s great to have emotion, but you’ve got to control that emotion also.
“Chester was fired up. It showed you he came to play that day.”
Job oneAssistant coaches have many job responsibilities. But near the top of the list is finding and luring talent to their school.
“He’s a really good recruiter,” Weber said. “He has lots and lots of connections.”
Weber is surprised Frazier hasn’t already been hired as a head coach. There was an opening Frazier considered, but didn’t think it was right for him. And he was involved in other job searches.
“This is another opportunity for him to network, and it’s going to help him for his future,” Weber said.
Weber and Underwood didn’t talk about Frazier before Thursday’s hiring.
“I’m sure he did his homework on him,” Weber said. “Chester is pretty well known in the business. I’m sure it’s good to have a former player back.”
Sounds like the Coach thinks Illinois made a home run hire.
“He’s big time,” Weber said. “He was very loyal to me. He had several opportunities to leave while he was here.
“Chester’s special. There’s no doubt about it. He’ll do a great job for Illinois and Coach Underwood.”
Weber and Frazier will see each other early in the 2021-22 season. Though pairings haven’t been announced, both Illinois and Kansas State are part of the Hall of Fame Classic, set for Nov. 23-24 in Kansas City, Mo.
“If we have to, I hope we’re playing in the championship,” Weber said. “That would be the most important thing. You never want to play your former players or coaches.
“For those two hours, you’ll be competing. After, you’ll be laughing and joking and telling stories and all the great memories.”
Reporter’s notebookKlee, who is a member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel, likes the move by Underwood.
“It’s a phenomenal hire,” Klee said. “Put it this way: (former Illini assistant) Tracy Webster called me the minute Chester was hired to celebrate the great news.
“And Jerrance Howard still says, ‘You always want a Baltimore guy on your squad.’ These are guys who know Illinois basketball and know how good he’s going to be for Illinois basketball.”
Klee, now a columnist for the Colorado Springs Gazette, enjoyed working with Frazier back in the day.
“I was spoiled covering Chester Lee at Illinois,” Klee said. “Could trust him 100 percent.”
“He didn’t even yell at me when I squeezed his arm to see if he was wearing a cast (and wouldn’t play) in the NCAA tournament in 2009.”
As a recruiter, Klee said, Frazier will have the same fire that he had during his playing days.
“He’s going to recruit guys who will bird-dog those Indiana softies for 92 feet,” Klee said.