Welcome to town, Bret Bielema.
One thing I have learned in more than three decades covering Illinois sports: Coaching the football team is not easy. Actually, taking on the challenge is hazardous to your career.
Seven have tried during my time at The News-Gazette. Only one got out on his own accord.
Here's hoping you are the silver bullet. The one who does the impossible and not only survives, but thrives.
You will have to hit the ground running. The 2021 season starts in 252 days. Here's what he needs to do in the first 100:
1. Stick the landing. Winning the press conference isn't crucial, but it will certainly make the bosses feel better about their choice. Mention Dick Butkus and Red Grange ... a lot. Show confidence, but not cockiness. The Illini world is watching and wants to see a high level of competence. The opening talk doesn't have to be some fired-up speech. The first game isn't for months. Just talk from the heart and tell folks why you want to be here.
Illinois is a special place with a football problem. Only one coach in the past three decades has put together three winning seasons in a row. You should probably keep that to yourself. The person who can do it — and I know he is out there — is going to stay in C-U as long as he likes.
2. Senior moment. The "final" year in the careers of Doug Kramer, Brandon Peters, Tony Adams, Jake Hansen, Nate Hobbs, Vederian Lowe, Blake Hayes and classmates has been a major bummer. It started with a blowout loss at Wisconsin and ended with their coach getting fired. Nobody wants to go out like that.
As horrible as the year of COVID-19 has been for all of us, it does offer a rare do-over for the seniors. A medical mulligan. Unless it changes its mind, the NCAA is going to allow the seniors to return in 2021. As if 2020 didn't happen.
They are about to scatter for winter break. It's good that you'll be at the Penn State game today observing, with plans to talk to the team in person on Sunday here in Champaign. Because during their time away from campus, they will be talking to family and friends and making plans for next season.
Trust me on this: You want all of them back. Ignore what happened this season. The record doesn't indicate their commitment to the program. If, say, 75 percent return, it will be a good sign about your ability to sell and help you get off to a good start in '21.
3. First rehire: Lou Hernandez. He is the football program's strength coach for almost a decade. The guy with the hair and beard who looks like he can bench press a house.
You probably know of him after he helped Ron Zook's best team in 2007 defeat your Badgers.
While the players might complain about him under their breath during workouts, they realize Hernandez makes them better. He helped Zook reach the 2008 Rose Bowl and hasn't lost a step.
Like you, he wants to be here. He returned to join Lovie Smith's staff after years away in North Carolina. This is home to Coach Lou, who is raising a family. He has the trust of the players and the community. Sure, you can bring your own strength coach in if you insist, but it might set you back a bit. And you can't waste any time.
I highly recommend Hernandez be a part of your staff. And not just because he can pound me ... which he would never do.
4. High school coaches are your friends. You need to get the prep bosses in the state on your side ASAP. Your predecessor managed to alienate most of them. There was major damage done, but it is fixable.
Plus, you probably know some of them during your previous coaching stops. Like you said on Saturday morning during an appearance on WDWS 1400-AM, you're well aware of all the places in this state.
Normally, I'd tell you to visit all of them in your first few months. But COVID-19 makes that impossible. Thankfully, you can do a meet and greet by Zoom, FaceTime, phone or this crazy thing called a letter. The local post office will appreciate your business.
Share with the high school coaches your vision for the program. And plead with them to send you their best and brightest.
What the coaches want more than anything is to be heard. And to know that you care. If they ask you to participate in a clinic, say "YES!!!!" With a smile.
These are fantastic football minds who can make the rebuild so much better.
Promise them that when life returns to normal, you will stop by all their schools — small and large — get to know their staffs and always be willing to listen.
5. Bring back one of the H Boys. Hopefully, you don't need to be told about Dana Howard, Kevin Hardy and John Holecek. With Simeon Rice, they formed one of the the best linebacker groups in school history.
Among them, Holecek is a longtime successful high school coach in Illinois. He has won state titles and produced talented, college-bound players.
Other Illinois head coaches have tried to lure him back to C-U. The timing was never right, as he was happy at Loyola Academy and was raising his family. The kids are getting older now, so now might be the time to make the ask.
I'd give him a title (defensive coordinator, run-game stopper, secretary of tackling), can't-say-no money and plenty of responsibility. Holecek has always been willing to share his opinions. He knows what's wrong with his college program and has ideas about how to fix it. Plus, he loves the place.
6. Speaking of exes. Another guy you should consider bringing back is Nathan Scheelhaase, currently the receivers coach at Iowa State. At 30, he is a rising star in the coaching profession.
I'd suggest picking him as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Like with Holecek, pay him a lot of money to make it worth his effort to leave Matt Campbell's winning staff.
7. Fill it out. I assume you have assistants you want to bring with you. That makes a lot of sense given your background.
In the past three decades, Illinois has rarely had cohesion on its football staffs. Contrast that to Iowa and Wisconsin, winning programs where the turnover is minimal.
Make sure your coaches know the score before they settle in. Remind them to behave themselves. C-U is a nice place full of friendly people. They will be happy here, especially in the coming months when they are able to get out and about.
8. Settle in ... for the long haul. Please, buy a house. In Champaign or Urbana. Both are great. You should get to know your neighbors.
When it's OK safety-wise, host parties and welcome the community to your new place.
9. Meet the press. Like the folks in town, the reporters who cover Illinois are polite and pleasant. We are not out to get you. We don't root against you.
Call us whenever you want. Josh Whitman or Kent Brown should have our numbers. And feel free to ask us questions. I, for one, have plenty of knowledge about your new place.
10. Land the big one. For Ron Turner, it was Kurt Kittner. For Ron Zook, it was Juice Williams.
You need to get a commitment from one of the top players in the state. A recognized talent who will help bring other great players to the program.