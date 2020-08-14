Today’s column was supposed to be my 10 thoughts on how to structure a spring college football season.
Then, I saw Jeff Brohm’s plan. The Purdue coach unveiled his ideas on Thursday and nailed it. Like Drew Brees (Boilermaker reference) hitting a tightly-covered receiver for a touchdown.
Brohm uses charts, graphs and logic. His aim is to avoid taxing the players physically while restoring the game we love.
Brohm’s attention to detail is the best part. He breaks down the preseason into separate phases, making sure not to overload the players.
His plan limits the amount of contact to far less than what the players are used to. And that’s a good thing.
Left unsaid about the consequences of COVID-19 has been the reduced wear and tear on athletes’ bodies. Normally, they work all year. They want to make sure they aren’t being outdone by the other players. Inevitably, that leads to more injuries. The body can absorb only so much punishment.
COVID-19 has certainly slowed the number of concussions and severe joint injuries for football players. The extra healing time will have a long-term positive impact on their careers and lives.
Back to Brohm, when did he come up with his spring idea? The season just got canceled a few days ago and he’s already trotting out the road to recovery.
Brilliant.
Actually, not a surprise to me. When Brohm was an assistant coach at Illinois, I told anyone who would listen that he was a future head coach.
Potentially, a great one.
The second part is still to be decided, but he is off to a good start.
Brohm led his first two Purdue teams to bowls, then slipped a bit last season. He had the makings of a promising 2020 season, but first star receiver Rondale Moore opted out and then, of course, the Big Ten postponed the season.
Looking aheadBrohm wants to play football again. As soon as possible. My guess is the other 13 coaches in the Big Ten are with him.
But Brohm is the one who came up with the way to make it work. And will share it with anyone who wants it.
I would suggest the conference commissioners, presidents and athletic directors secure a copy.
Brohm provides a blueprint, taking outside factors into consideration.
Brohm has time on his hands. And doesn’t appear to be wasting a second of it.
He calls for an eight-game spring schedule. Big Ten teams will play the six other teams in their divisons, plus one or two crossover games.
For Illinois, that would mean games against Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin. For the crossover games, I’m hoping for Ohio State and Indiana, the Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium and the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind. (Sorry, but it’s the closest school in the East).
Brohm’s proposed spring schedule starts in late February and ends in mid-April.
After a two-week layoff, he calls for either a four- or six-team playoff.
Brohm even goes all meteorologist in his plan, comparing weather in November and March in select Big Ten cities. Surprise, the temperatures are similar.
A bonus: the spring season will finish as the weather warms up whereas the traditional football calendar moves into the winter months. Honestly, I’m a bit worried that once the college season moves to the spring, it will never go back. That’s a down-the-road problem.
Glass half fullBrohm, who played in both the NFL and minor league baseball, is the opposite of showy. And plenty smart. I learned that covering him during his two seasons at Illinois under Ron Zook.
Based on his term-paper level proposal, he has plenty on his mind.
There is a section in the document that details health and safety factors. That’s a great place to start the discussion about the return to college football.
Brohm suggests, correctly, that much more will be known about COVID-19 in the spring. We will know better how to prevent, treat and handle it. His plan buys time. It asks for patience.
Brohm points out the need for protocols to be set long before the next football is snapped. And he hopes the COVID-19 testing will be better and more available by the time his spring season kicks off.
Even if the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to play in 2020, it would have been far from a normal season. Most schools were talking about limiting the size of crowds. Now, those schools don’t have to deal with the massive headache of who gets in and who doesn’t.
Brohm’s plan counts on a higher probability of fans being allowed in the stands. Which will mean more revenue.
And TV will certainly be interested. If for nothing else than the novelty of spring football.
It’s important to remember, this is not a permanent condition, Just a quick fix for a temporary problem.
Fans and media have been crying for a college football commissioner. I think we’ve found him: Jeff Brohm. And he can keep his day job, too.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.