Asmussen | What will it take for Illinois football to move into poll position?
CHAMPAIGN — Spoiler alert: Illinois will not be in our Top 50 college football countdown, which started Thursday.
And neither will fellow Big Ten schools Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern or Rutgers.
By extension, those six schools won’t be in my initial Associated Press Top 25, which goes in later this summer. Six Big Ten teams will be included, plus future member Southern California. Ohio State will be preseason No. 1 on the News-Gazette’s ballot.
It got me thinking (always dangerous): What will it take for Illinois to move into the Top 25? And can it happen this year?
First, a history lesson. I have been part of The AP panel since 2009 (except for 2021 when ace reporter Scott Richey filled in while I dealt with a health issue).
Over the years, Illinois has appeared on my ballot. But it has been a while.
The last time the team from First and Kirby earned a place on the ballot was Oct. 16, 2011. After a close home loss to Ohio State — the first of the season for Ron Zook’s team — the Illini checked in at No. 23. Another close loss the next week at Purdue dropped the Illini out. And they haven’t been back since.
That’s more than 10 years for Illinois outside the poll, the longest drought among current Big Ten teams. Which is how long it has been since the team finished a season with a winning record.
In the grand scheme of things, being ranked isn’t that big of a deal. But it has meaning for fans, former players and recruits.
On the practical side, ranked teams get more media attention. Especially if the team hasn’t been winning in a while.
Been there, done thatDuring my three-plus decades covering Illinois football, there were two specific seasons when the rest of the country (and therefore, national media) seemed to rediscover the program. The first came in 2001, when Ron Turner’s motivated, talented and experienced team won 10 games.
Illinois opened the season with wins against California, Northern Illinois and Louisville. The third victory, delayed a week by the Sept. 11 tragedy, came against the No. 25 Cardinals and future Michigan State coach John L. Smith.
Illinois moved into the polls at No. 22, but didn’t stay long. A lopsided loss at Michigan knocked the team out of the Top 25.
It took wins against Minnesota, Indiana and Wisconsin for Illinois to return to the Top 25. This time for the remainder of the season.
The 2001 Big Ten champions rival the 1989 team as the best that I have covered while at The News-Gazette. John Mackovic’s 1989 team also finished 10-2 and featured future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Jeff George and College Football Hall of Famer Moe Gardner.
Which team was better? Close call.
The expectations for the 1989 team were certainly high because of George and the depth of All-Big Ten-level talent. Nine players earned first-team all-league honors, while the 2001 team had four.
Unexpected riseHints surfaced that Zook’s team was about to turn the corner going the 2007 season, but they were subtle.
The 2006 team finished 2-10, though it was better than the record indicated. The team lost by 14 points or fewer to Syracuse, Indiana, Ohio, Penn State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Purdue and Northwestern. The 17-10 loss at home to No. 1 Ohio State signaled what was to come the next season.
The 2007 team got off to a rough start, losing 40-34 to Missouri at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.
After a ho-hum shutout win against Western Illinois, Illinois scored consecutive road wins against Syracuse and Indiana. Those victories hooked the Illinois fans, who filled Memorial Stadium for three games in a row against Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan.
The first two were close wins that moved Illinois into the Top 25 at No. 18.
At 5-1, Illinois became a national story. The program hadn’t been to a bowl since winning the 2001 Big Ten title. At some point, Zook said, “You don’t think, I don’t think, they don’t think about a bowl game?”
Of course, the thought had to be put on temporary hold when the Illini lost at Iowa and at home against Michigan. So much for the Top 25.
All it took to get back in was a win against No. 1 Ohio State on its home field. That’s a story for another day.
Now what?The 2001 and 2007 seasons prove Illinois can be part of the Top 25 and the national football conversation. It is a long, difficult road. But it is possible.
Bret Bielema seemed to get a jump start in 2021, winning road games against Top-25 teams Penn State and Minnesota.
Had Illinois turned close games against Texas San Antonio, Maryland, Purdue and Rutgers into wins, it would have been an “also considered” Top-25 threat going into this season. That didn’t happen.
The 10-year streak of losing seasons hurts Illinois reputation-wise. Few, if any, are looking to the team to be a Big Ten West contender. But that can work to Illinois’ advantage. It can sneak up on opponents.
The bar is low. And the schedule is not daunting early in the season. Illinois is a 10-point favorite in its opener against Wyoming, which is followed by a toss-up game at Indiana.
Virginia has a nice basketball team, but is playing with a first-time head coach (Tony Elliott). Win those three games, beat FCS school Chattanooga and Illinois can start 4-0.
Is that going to be enough to move the team into the Top 25? Probably not. But if Illinois wins at Wisconsin on Oct. 1 to move to 5-0, that will do the trick.
Other voters have their own takes. But for me, 5-0 Illinois with three Power Five wins earns a place on my ballot.
Illinois plays five teams this season in my preseason Top 25. Plenty of chances to prove itself.
Let’s see what happens.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.