The email inbox hasn’t been kind to Brad Underwood’s Illinois basketball team this week.
The Illini, coming off a second-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten tournament, open NCAA tournament play Thursday afternoon against Arkansas in Des Moines, Iowa.
One missive, from an obviously disappointed Illinois fan, took aim at the team’s preparation.
“I would like to know what goes on during practice?” he wrote. “It’s kinda like Lovie (Smith’s) teams. Every year his teams were ranked way up there in ‘The Most Penalized’ column. They continually shot themselves in the foot.”
The coaches weren’t the only targets. The fan also pointed to the reporters covering the team.
“I really get a kick out of you scribes lately. The idea that The Illini will somehow find their game and actually play some decent basketball in The Dance is odd,” the fan wrote.
The reality of the season, at least to this particular fan, doesn’t show a team ready to go on a long run.
“They haven’t had success for more than a half of basketball all season,” he wrote. “All of their success has come out of desperation. The equation seems to be; fall behind, panic, make some steals, hit some threes.
“Have you seen the Illini ever go out and put away a team with fine-tuned efficiency with the players moving without the ball and not turning it over? No, you haven’t.”
The puzzle that is Illinois basketball isn’t limited to the fans. Las Vegas doesn’t know what to do with the No. 9 seeds. Illinois (20-12) enters as a two-point underdog against eighth-seeded Arkansas (20-13), which had a similar-type season.
Not a lot of faith in either squad.
But the history of the NCAA tournament reminds us other teams that came from as bad, or worse, situations than Illinois, And kept winning.
The best example was in 1988 when Kansas entered as No. 6 seed and got help from upset losses in its bracket. By the time the Jayhawks had to play a great team, No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the final, Danny Manning and friends were full of confidence.
One man’s guessWith Underwood as coach, Illinois hasn’t reached the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. The 2022 loss to Houston was understandable. The Cougars were underseeded and a really bad fit for Kofi Cockburn and a senior-laden team.
But most fans aren’t as forgiving about the 2021 loss to Loyola Chicago. Even with the magic of Sister Jean. A very high percentage of supporters see that as a bad mark against Underwood. The Illini were a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2005. More was expected. Regional final or bust. And the answer was bust.
The expectations are low this time. Likely lower than they should be. The team did beat No. 2 seeds Texas and UCLA. And before you come back with “that was months ago,” it still happened.
Among the No. 9 seeds, Illinois got the toughest draw. Arkansas has enough talent to reach the Final Four. The Razorbacks came into the season with SEC title hopes and expecting to be ranked high all season.
I’ve got a feeling Illinois is going to survive the test. Maybe on a late jumper by Terrence Shannon Jr. followed by a game-saving block by Coleman Hawkins.
Then comes Kansas. The reigning national champions want to win again. For so many reasons. They want to give their Hall of Fame coach Bill Self another championship. Three will put him in special company, tied for fourth with Roy Williams, Jim Calhoun and Bob Knight.
Few teams in history have been as tested as the Jayhawks, who won 27 games against a loaded schedule. Besides the brutal Big 12, they played Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina State, Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky.
If the going gets tough against Illinois, and it might, the Kansas players won’t panic. They will lean on their vets and get a boost of energy from the young guys.
Illinois will stay close for a half. Maybe longer. But its season-long issue, shooting, will lead to a lengthy scoring drought in the second half. Kansas wins going away. And Illinois ends its third consecutive season in the second round.
Some disgruntled fans won’t want to hear this, but another second-round exit doesn’t affect Underwood’s future at Illinois.
He has the full support of athletic director Josh Whitman and the administration. They all will forever be grateful for the turnaround Underwood produced and the quality of players he has lured to the program.
Whitman said a few weeks ago that the more important goal in basketball is making it to the NCAA tournament. Underwood is 3 for 3 since 2021 and would have been 4 for 4 if not for the stinky COVID.
And the winner will be ...
A Big Ten team not named Illinois.
I am going with Purdue. In part because of how well the team played in the Big Ten tournament. That late surge by Penn State was more a credit to the plucky Nittanny Lions.
Zach Edey is a force ... and tall. And he’s got enough support that even if he is a bit off, Purdue will be fine
It helps Matt Painter that he gets contributions from seemingly different guys every game.
Purdue will cruise in the opener against Fairleigh Dickinson and have no trouble with Memphis or Florida Atlantic in the second round. Duke will be easy pickings in the regional semifinal, setting up a difficult Elite Eight game against Marquette.
The rest of my Final Four includes Alabama, UCLA and Texas. Pretty chalk-y, with two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s. But I have a feeling. Even if that is almost certainly wrong.