CHAMPAIGN — The first football hire for Josh Whitman didn’t go well. In 2016, the Illinois athletic director made a splashy move, bringing in a former Super Bowl coach. Just under five years later, Lovie Smith was out after going 17-39 with no winning seasons.
Needless to say, head coach hire No. 2 is a big deal for Whitman and the Illinois football program.
Whitman picked Bret Bielema, a move that has drawn wide-ranging praise the last six months. For a lot of reasons. Bielema grew up in the state and was a smashing success as head coach at Wisconsin. If not for a so-so run at Arkansas, he would not have been an option for Illinois.
Bielema’s hiring reminds me of Ron Guenther’s decision to bring in Ron Zook, who had been fired at Florida.
Like Zook, Bielema hit the ground running. Before coaching his first game, Bielema has won over fans and media members. And most important, he has won over his new boss.
“I could not be more impressed with Coach Bielema during the first six months of his tenure,” Whitman said during a two-hour media roundtable Wednesday afternoon at the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building. “He has been everything I hoped he would be and, candidly, quite a bit more.”
Examples, please.
“It started with the staff that he hired,” Whitman said. “I am so impressed with the people he was able to recruit here to join him as members of this coaching staff. I think it speaks volumes to the reputation he has and the relationships he has across the country. People want to come here and work with him. They know we have a tremendous opportunity here at the University of Illinois.”
Bielema was also able to re-recruit more than 20 super seniors, who could have moved on.
“They had a lot of options,” Whitman said. “For them to make a decision collectively to come back to this place, to leave their mark, to continue to cement their legacy, that doesn’t happen without him casting a strong vision in front of them of what this future looks like and making them wanting to be a part of it.”
Because the players stayed, Bielema is in a unique situation for a first-year coach.
“I don’t know if it raises expectations,” Whitman said. “I think that we have expectations in every sport. We have expectations in football. If anything, it’s a bonus. It’s not what we expected when we made the change this year. It’s not what we expected when we hired the new staff. It does provide us an enhanced opportunity to go out and have earlier success than maybe we would have had otherwise.”
With a break here or there, the Illini can win enough games to get into a bowl. That hasn’t happened for a rookie leader at Illinois since Lou Tepper in 1992. It’s more instructive to look at the first-year records of the guys who followed Tepper. Ron Turner went 0-11, Zook was 2-9 and Tim Beckman was 2-10. It has been a tough road.
Program builder
One of the big knocks on Smith was his inability to lure in-state recruits.
Bielema is trying to fix it in a hurry, reaching out to every high school coach in the state and making area players a top priority. While continuing to search for talent in all corners of the country.
Yes, Whitman has noticed.
“He has a tremendous plan,” Whitman said. “Our guys are working very hard out on the recruiting trail.”
Whitman also sees the daily steps, with returning players improving and buying in.
“They’re excited,” Whitman said. “They’re having fun playing football. They’re enjoying being around each other.”
And soon, they will actually have a game in front of real people. Instead of cardboard cutouts. The school is allowed to fill Memorial Stadium to capacity this season.
“The home opener against Nebraska is a game that I hope our fans have circled on their calendars,” Whitman said. “We have every intent of selling that game out. We want to see a full stadium. We are thrilled to be hosting the first high-major college football game, post-pandemic, here in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium.”
Key connection
From the moment Smith arrived at Illinois in 2016, he had a close relationship with Whitman. The AD wants the same kind of rapport with Bielema.
“It’s very, very important to me,” Whitman said. “I’ve really enjoyed being around him. I’ve spent as much time with him as I can and tried to be visible and present.”
They talk “almost every day.” They see each other several times a week.
“There’s great respect there,” Whitman said. “I think there is growing familiarity, which obviously leads to a closer relationship. We’re putting in a lot of time.”
They have been open about expectations, challenges and needs.
“To me, it’s critical,” Whitman said. “The athletic director and the head football coach, and the head basketball coach, need to be very much in lockstep. Those are two relationships that I invest a great deal of time into and have a tremendous appreciation for.”
Bielema is different personality-wise than his predecessor. Smith never warmed up to mingling with fans or chatting it up with the media, essential roles for a head coach.
Bielema seems much more comfortable with his jobs away from the field.
Scheduling stuff
Whitman announced the Illini will open the 2022 season with a Week 0 game. Just like the 2021 opener against Nebraska. The home matchup against Wyoming will be played on Aug. 27. The game was originally set for Sept. 17, but that date will now be open.
“Excited about that change,” Whitman said. “Again, it will give us another opportunity for an early start. Big platform in terms of having a lot of eyeballs on our team and on our game.”
The team will play three games to open the 2022 season, take a break, then four more games before a second weekend off.
“It will be helpful as we move through the remainder of that 2022 season,” Whitman said,
The Illini were originally scheduled to open the 2021 season in Dublin against Nebraska. That plan to play in the Ireland capital got shelved because of COVID-19 concerns.
Nebraska is opening the 2022 season against Northwestern in Ireland, with the Wildcats giving up a home game to make it happen.
Whitman said Illinois will consider a trip overseas in the future.
“It is an option. We are talking about it,” Whitman said. “It’s not something that’s been a real active conversation here recently.
“We made the decision to bring the game back here for obvious reasons.”
A later trip to Ireland isn’t out of the question.
“I know there’s an interest on their part in having us go over there,” Whitman said. “We want to engage Coach Bielema on that and bring in their organizers, let them present to him what that game experience looks like.
“If we want it, it will be there. It’s just a question of when and how.”