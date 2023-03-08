CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman knows March will be a busy month for him.
But the seventh-year Illinois athletic director certainly doesn’t mind. Especially when it looks like both Illini basketball teams he is so passionate about — Brad Underwood’s men’s program and Shauna Green’s revitalized women’s program — will hear their names called when the NCAA tournament brackets are revealed on Selection Sunday.
During an appearance on ‘Monday Night SportsTalk,’ on WDWS 1400-AM at the Esquire this week, Whitman answered a wide range of questions both from the hosts and the audience.
Of course, given the time of year, basketball was top of mind.
Whitman plans to follow both Illini teams. Even if it creates a scheduling issue.
“If we could play on alternating days that would be a really nice development from my perspective,” Whitman said with a laugh. “It’s just exciting to be having a conversation about our women’s team in the NCAA tournament. It’s a new experience for all of us. It’s going to be really a wonderful time for Illinois athletics.”
But first for the men’s team is this week’s Big Ten tournament in Chicago. The seventh-seeded Illini open against 10th-seeded Penn State at 5:30 p.m. at the United Center in Chicago, and Whitman will be there. Just like he was in Minneapolis for last week’s Big Ten women’s tournament.
“It’s a fun time of year, there’s no question,” Whitman said. “Certainly, a lot of moving parts.”
Green’s Illini team had a shocking run this season, winning 22 games so far after just seven wins during the 2021-22 season.
“It’s been so much fun,” Whitman said. “I was just with Shauna (on Monday). Spent about an hour with her.
“We were reflecting back on it was really a year ago right now that we were very heavily in the recruitment process of her. I remember going from Indianapolis to Dayton to visit her, and I remember going from Pittsburgh to Dayton to visit her again.There were a lot of conversations.”
In hindsight, the perfect hire. Green has done more in her first year than even the most wildly optimistic Illinois fan could have imagined.
“It really is one of the great stories in all of college athletics and certainly within Illinois athletics,” Whitman said. “I can’t say enough good things about her.”
Whitman didn’t have a timeline for the resurgence in women’s basketball.
“It certainly happened faster than any of us expected, Shauna included,” Whitman said. “I give her a tremendous amount of credit, just the staff she’s been able to put together and the vision they brought to that program. I give the ladies on the team so much credit. When you go through these transitions, there always is a period there where the success of that transition in the short term is largely determined by the open-mindedness of the players who are returning.
“We’ve brought a few new players on board who were really difference-makers for us, but the returning players set the tone for what’s possible.”
Banner year
So far in 2022-23, the Illinois football reached a bowl and the basketball teams are both heading to the postseason. Call it the AD Trifecta.
“It’s such a process we’ve undertaken with Illinois athletics,” Whitman said. “There were some challenging days there early on.”
Recently, the program completed its multiyear fund-raising campaign that brought in $321 million. While celebrating that feat, the department had conversations with donors who helped out early.
“When the days were pretty dark,” Whitman said. “There is a special place in my heart for the people who supported this program through those really adverse times, not knowing where we were ultimately going to go.
“Now to be sitting here seven years into it and start to see some of those results, now we don’t have to ask people to act on faith. Now we have something concrete to point to and try to generate even more excitement around the program.”
Ups and downs
The Illinois men’s basketball team has experienced some high highs (wins against Texas and UCLA) and low lows (losses to Penn State — twice — and Ohio State) during the past four months.
What is Whitman’s evaluation of the 20-11 Illini?
“We’ve got so much potential,” he said. “We’ve got a team that can play with anybody in the country. As you get to this time of the year, it’s pretty exciting to know every time the ball gets thrown up in the air, we’ve got a chance to come home with a win.
“Even though we haven’t won as many games perhaps as some of us would have wanted, it’s hard to argue with what the team is capable of.”
The evaluation of the season for fans often comes down to what happens in the NCAA tournament. That isn’t the case for Whitman.
“The key for us as a program is to continue to get into the NCAA tournament,” he said. “Because if you get in often enough, eventually you’re going to get the right draws and you’re going to hit the right streak and the players are going to play at a high level on the right night and you’re going to make your run.”
Whitman tries to be there whenever possible.
“The end of games can be a very emotional event for me,” Whitman said. “Certainly we’re very invested in the success of our programs. There is a lot that happens during the course of a game and sometimes they rise and fall very quickly. It just continues to be a privilege to walk that journey with our student-athletes and with our coaches.”
Win or lose, the games are hard on Whitman, who gave up playing years ago.
“I chose to do this,” he said. “I could do something else for a living. I could go sell vacuum cleaners and probably not take some of the years off my life through the anxiety that it causes.”