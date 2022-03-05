CHAMPAIGN — Illinois can win in women’s basketball. It can compete for Big Ten titles and NCAA tournament berths.
How do I know? Because I saw it for myself. Although those memories are fading.
From 1996-97 to 2002-03, Illinois made five NCAA tournament trips, with two of the teams advancing to the Sweet 16.
Theresa Grentz showed the possibilities for Illinois women’s basketball. The winningest coach in program history, Grentz rebuilt the fan base to the point watching the games became a thing to do.
She wasn’t for everybody. Grentz rubbed some people the wrong way. But she was needed at the time. It was a brilliant hire by then-Illinois athletic director Ron Guenther. He pulled her away from Rutgers, making a splash in a sport where the Illini usually stayed in the shallow end.
Since Grentz stepped aside in 2007, Illinois had a string of hiring misses. Three athletic directors took one shot each, and all three were off target.
Guenther didn’t find a successful follow-up to Grentz when he picked Jolette Law. She had two winning teams in five seasons and finished 24 games under .500 during her tenure.
Next came Matt Bollant, hired by Mike Thomas in 2012. With a sparkling resume at Green Bay, Bollant seemed like a great choice. His first team went 19-14 and reached the NIT. But four losing seasons followed. His record, coupled with off-court troubles, led to his firing by Josh Whitman.
Looking for stability, Whitman turned to someone he knew well, hiring Division III icon Nancy Fahey. Problem is, the Big Ten is not Division III.
Fahey couldn’t make the adjustment and finished 42-99. It’s the worst record, percentage-wise, in program history.
The good and bad
Hiring a men’s basketball coach at Illinois has been easy. And almost always a hit.
Starting with bringing Lou Henson to C-U in 1975, Illinois found a string of successful leaders: Lon Kruger, Bill Self, Bruce Weber and Brad Underwood. The only rough patch was John Groce’s five-year stretch following Weber. But the current Akron coach finished 24 games over .500 and had four winning seasons.
The men’s program has a long history of winning that dates to way before Henson arrived. Harry Combes led the team to three Final Fours, and Doug Mills won three Big Ten titles.
It’s the kind of tradition that makes Illinois a desirable destination. Illinois women’s basketball has much less of a history than the men. The program didn’t begin until 1974-75, the season before Henson took charge of the men’s team. The men’s program had about a 70-year head start on the women.
The women’s team can catch up. In a hurry. The program has all sorts of advantages, starting with the school itself. The reputation of the university figures to be a huge selling point for many of the players. Basketball won’t last forever, but what the players get out of four years in class will.
The State Farm Center ranks among the best in the Big Ten. The challenge for the next coach is to try to help fill the place. It is a first-class structure that should appeal to top players.
The team is in the Big Ten, which will send oodles of teams to this year’s NCAA tournament. It isn’t the best women’s basketball conference — the SEC is. But the Big Ten isn’t far behind.
The next coach will also have the advantage of the transfer portal, which makes all players immediately eligible after switching schools.
And there is plenty of high school talent in the state. Unfortunately, most of the top players go elsewhere. That can be stopped or slowed to a trickle.
Who’s next
Whitman is looking for his second women’s basketball coach. There are many directions he might go.
It’s unlikely he will try to hire another long-term coach. Not out of the question, but unlikely. It didn’t work with Fahey, and it is difficult to imagine him making that choice again.
When Illinois hired Law, she was the up-and-coming assistant coach, a projected star in the making at Rutgers. While there are many capable assistants out there, it doesn’t seem like a good idea at this time. Illinois needs an experienced head coach.
Whitman could turn to a coach at one of the top mid-major programs. A Big Ten job is an easy sell, and the pay is good. The problem is finding the right person.
Whoever takes over has two immediate challenges: improving the overall roster and rebuilding the fan base.
The former can be done in a hurry. Hit the road and the portal. The latter is going to take time and wins. Maybe lots and lots of wins. While there is a loyal following for the sport in C-U, those numbers are low.
Finding the right personality for the job should be one of Whitman’s priorities. Coaching ability comes first, of course. But the ability to sell the program is also important.