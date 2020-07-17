Josh Whitman gets it. I just hope everybody hears his message.
Toward the end of an hourlong Illinois briefing Thursday on sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletic director discussed what needed to be done to bring back football in 2020.
Whitman mentioned a recent interview he saw with Robert Redfield — the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During that interview, Redfield said if everybody would wear masks, the coronavirus could get under control and save thousands of lives.
“It seems like such a simple thing,” Whitman said. “It’s frustrating because we’ve been in this for months.”
Whitman works out early in the morning and turns on his TV. He sees baseball being played in South Korea and soccer in England.
And wonders why not us?
“Here we are, spinning our wheels,” Whitman said. “We’ve got to make a decision that we’re going to do what’s necessary to nip this thing in the bud. If we can do that — and we have to understand it’s about all of us, it’s not just about our own health, it’s about the health of our neighbors and community members — if we do the right things, if we stay distant, if we make good decisions about how much we circulate, if we wear masks, if we wash our hands, then we’ve got a chance to get back to the things we enjoy so much.”
For many of The News-Gazette readers, the list starts with Illini sports.
Whitman and his team of administrators are doing what they can to help make it happen.
The department has instituted rules and regulations to keep the coaches and athletes safe. Regular COVID-19 testing is now part of the deal. And will be until a vaccine is developed and in wide use.
Illinois is keeping information private about who has or has not tested positive. It’s an effort to protect the athletes, coaches and staff members. Hard to argue with that.
Of course, the public wants to know. But it will become evident who is missing when the games start. If there is backup at a key position, all of us will be able to piece it together.
Moving ahead
The best news that came out of Thursday’s briefing is that the 2020 football season remains on the table.
It is possible we will see football at Memorial Stadium. Possible is more than good enough at this point.
Obviously, it won’t be what we expected. No games against Illinois State or Bowling Green or UConn. Other than missing the nearby Redbirds, we can all agree that the loss of the nonconference schedule is a plus.
Right now, it looks like 10 Big Ten games, five at Memorial Stadium and five away.
No idea which five will visit Champaign-Urbana. I would vote for Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern. My guess is Lovie Smith might want a different set of opponents.
It doesn’t matter. The Big Ten is going to make up a schedule, then everybody is going to hold their breath and pray it happens.
The players and coaches might need to change their thinking about travel and conditions at away games.
It will make a lot more sense to get on bus for a trip to Wisconsin and Iowa rather than mess with flights. Much easier to control conditions on a bus.
Once at the site, teams will value health and safety over a hotel’s amenities. Remote lodging seems more logical than staying at a packed hotel near campus.
Fortunately for Illinois, ace director of football operations Tim Knox knows everybody. He will make sure the team is happy with the arrangements.
Again, if the games are able to be played, there should be no complaining. Smiles all around. And thanks to the folks who made it work.
Open mindWe know so much more about COVID-19 today than we did four months ago. We are also learning as we go.
And we have made mistakes. Early on, I tried to be optimistic about the ability for sports to return to the field.
My understanding of the severity of the crisis has changed. With live sports limited, I have spent much more time watching news programs on TV and reading stories online.
Knowledge is good. Whitman and Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones shared their thoughts Thursday.
The Illinois season was supposed to open on Sept. 4 and that might still be the case. Or, the Big Ten opener might be Sept. 5, 50 days away.
For those of us who love college football, the final two months waiting for the season is always excruciating. This time, there’s an added layer of apprehension, uneasiness and worry.
But if the games are played, we will be there watching. While wearing masks and social distancing. It will be a joy.