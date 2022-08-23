Asmussen | Whitman, Illini navigate new sports landscape
CHAMPAIGN — When it comes to the Big Ten media rights deal, which will be worth a reported $1 billion annually, Josh Whitman cautions fans to “not believe everything they read” about the financial projections.
The Illinois athletic director spoke to media members for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon in the Memorial Stadium press box, covering a variety of topics.
Like the new money that the University of Illinois will receive down the road from the largest deal ever finalized by a college athletic conference.
“I don’t think the numbers will be quite where some have been reporting,” Whitman said. “It looks like things will start flat, then will start to move up gradually in future years.
“We want to make sure we manage expectations on that front as well.”
So, there won’t be a windfall in the first year of the new deals. But ...
“The financial benefits are meaningful,” Whitman said. “It will allow us to continue to be very stable in an uncertain environment.”
The new deal, which begins operating in full force during the 2024 football season, includes packages with Fox, CBS, NBC and streaming service Peacock. The Big Ten will also continue to have games on BTN and Fox Sports 1.
“Needless to say, it just is a tremendous testament to the brand and reputation of the Big Ten Conference,” Whitman said. “Excited about the visibility, the platforms that our student-athletes will have access to as they put on their uniform and now travel around the country to compete on behalf of the University of Illinois.”
Don’t expect a shopping spree at Illinois after the checks start rolling in.
“The reality is a lot of it has already been spent,” Whitman said.
For one, there is the Alston program, which provides Illinois student-athletes with $5,980 yearly based on the Supreme Court’s decision last summer to rule against an NCAA policy that was previously in place.
“That program, we anticipate, is going to cost us somewhere around $3 million,” Whitman said. “That’s something we didn’t have budgeted a couple years ago. It’s a new development.”
The new media rights deal allows the Big Ten to combine old-school networks with modern-day streaming services. As Whitman pointed out, not everyone wants their broadcasts the same way.
The Big Ten is choosing to change with the times. At least partially.
Welcome back
On Sunday night, Whitman met with all 500 Illinois student-athletes for this upcoming school year on the floor of State Farm Center.
How will it work if those student-athletes want their share of the new TV deals once they go into effect?
“We’re living in a very dynamic, evolutionary time in college athletics,” Whitman said. “We’re continuing to evaluate the model, figure out how we can do this better, how we can develop college athletics 2.0.
“If you were to talk to my colleagues, there’s clearly an understanding that change is afoot. What that change ultimately looks like is still very much to be determined. I know there’s an appetite for a lot of people to continue to provide additional benefits to the student-athletes.”
In his sixth year on the job, the former Illini tight end has adjusted to changes in college sports.
“Like many people, I think my understanding of our system has certainly deepened,” Whitman said. “It certainly is a different dynamic than in early 2016 when I got here. “
In recent years, Whitman has seen the transfer portals and name, image and likeness opportunities become prominent parts of college sports.
“What we’ve watched happen over the last decade are a lot of other people have started to dictate change to us,” he said. “Whether it’s the courts or the state legislatures or even the media to an extent.
“I’m a big believer that we’re in a position now where we should learn from what’s happened over the last decade and be more proactive in some of our decision-making.”
Full support
Whitman spoke Monday before second-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema went to the microphone.
“I’m really looking forward to this week, this season,” Whitman said. “I can’t say enough good things about Coach Bielema, our coaching staff, our student-athletes. They’ve had a tremendous offseason.”
Whitman was asked about declining attendance in college football. Illinois projects 35,000 for Saturday afternoon’s season opener against Wyoming in a building that seats 60,670.
“Ultimately, what we have to do is try and create FOMO, fear of missing out,” Whitman said. “When people come into Memorial Stadium, they are going to get an experience they can’t get by watching the game on television. We are very intentional and active in thinking about what does that day look like.”
Bottom line, when the team wins, the fans show up. Whitman saw it as a player in 1999 after the team started 3-0. The fourth game at home against Michigan State drew 12,000 more than the previous home game. In the 2001 Big Ten title season, the attendance gap was more drastic, jumping from 45,000 to 70,000.
Schedule stuffIf you go searching for the 2023 Illinois football schedule, all you’ll find is three nonconference games: home games against Toledo on Sept. 2 and Florida Atlantic on Sept. 23 and a trip to Kansas on Sept. 9.
No Big Ten games are listed yet, much like they aren’t on any future schedule beyond the 2023 season, either.
The Big Ten had previously announced its slate of conference games, but that was before the league pulled a massive stunner this summer by announcing the additions of Southern California and UCLA.
Whether the Big Ten West division and Big Ten East division exists in the future is unclear.
“My hope is it will look very much like a ‘22 schedule or a ‘21 schedule,” Whitman said. “I’m hopeful that in ‘23 we’ll continue to see the divisions involved that will just continue forward with the traditional rotation through the conference opponents on the East side.”
If there is a big change to divisions or format, it will come in 2024 when USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. That’s when the full media deal kicks in, too.
“I don’t know what that will look like,” Whitman said. “Those are still very much active conversations between me and my colleagues across the league.”
Some formats work better for Illinois than others. It wouldn’t be ideal for the school in Champaign-Urbana to be in the same bracket as UCLA and Southern Cal every year.
Whitman isn’t going to share what he favors.
“Ultimately, we have to do what’s in the best interest of the Big Ten,” Whitman said.
The biggest unknown is the future size of the College Football Playoff. If the format expands from the current four teams to eight, 12 or 16 teams, it will affect Big Ten scheduling.
“As a league, I think it’s important to us put a scheduling model together that puts us in the most advantageous position possible to fill that playoff with as many Big Ten schools as we can,” Whitman said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.