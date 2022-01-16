The sports news never stops. So, even after an in-depth interview for last Sunday’s News-Gazette, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman had plenty of new ground to cover during a 45-minute session with Loren Tate and Steve Kelly on WDWS’ “Saturday SportsTalk.”
Here’s what stuck out to me:
1. Entering his seventh Big Ten football season as athletic director, Whitman likes the changes to the 2022 schedule.
Illinois will now play Indiana in one of its crossover games instead of Penn State.
If the original schedule had remained in place, Illinois would have played at Penn State three years in a row.
Whitman pushed for the changes, talking to the Big Ten staff.
“That doesn’t feel fair,” Whitman said.
Whitman pointed out Illinois hadn’t played at Indiana during his tenure. Only Purdue and Northwestern are closer geographically.
“We just noted the concern,” Whitman said.
2. He seems to favor more teams in the College Football Playoff.
“I think most people involved in college football agree that expansion is appropriate,” Whitman said. “We all feel that limiting access to only four teams has had some negative, unintended consequences for the game. I think we’d like to see that grow.”
Currently, there is a four-team field. Not surprisingly given its recent run of success, the SEC has dominated in the semifinals. This year, again, it was all-SEC final, which is great for Greg Sankey’s league but a yawner for everybody else. Getting all of the stakeholders on the same expansion page has been difficult.
“There’s just a long litany of things that aren’t insurmountable, but each conference I think has its own unique view of some of those things,” Whitman said.
If a change comes, Whitman said he isn’t in a rush to get it done before the conclusion of the current TV deal after the 2025-26 season.
3. The transfer portal might need some “tweaking.”
“It’s a complicated situation, as is many of the things we are facing today,” Whitman said. “It’s been eye-opening and it certainly has created a new dynamic, particularly in some of our higher-profile sports.”
In the original NCAA rules, every athlete had to sit a year in residence after a transfer. In all sports. Over time, exceptions were made for certain sports. Finally, the only sports that didn’t have open transfers were football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and hockey. Now, all sports allow immediate eligibility for transfers.
“In candor, a lot of us would have preferred to go back to the original rule across the board,” Whitman said. “I believe in the value of that. Part of our job as educators is to teach our student-athletes to work through the hard stuff. ... In some cases, the open transfer gives people an escape hatch.”
4. He is happy to have another former Illini entering the College Football Hall of Fame.
Star defensive tackle Moe Gardner got word this week he had been selected.
And Whitman gave him the news.
“That was really special, something I’ll never forget,” Whitman said. “It’s a tremendous honor for him of course.”
Whitman said Gardner will return for a game this season, where he will be honored on the field for both his entry into the College Football and Illinois Athletics hall of fames.
5. Whitman can’t wait for Monday at the State Farm Center.
His hometown school Purdue, ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25, visits for a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday game.
It’s more exposure for Brad Underwood’s team, being shown nationally by FOX.
“That’s going to be a big-time college basketball game,” Whitman said.
6. Whitman listens to the fans.
Caller Gary pointed out that during Friday’s game, the Illinois cheerleaders and dance team weren’t wearing masks.
“That’s a fair point and one that I can certainly take back and talk with our folks about it,” Whitman said. “I will remind you that they are all vaccinated and they are all boosted now by virtue of the university’s recent mandate.
“I’m hopeful that if they’re not engaged in physical activity at the moment, they are putting a mask on. You raise a good question and one that I’d be happy to take back to our staff and inquire about.”
7. Big Ten expansion could include ...
“Let me tell you Steve, here are the schools that we’re talking to ...”
He was joking, of course. Drawing laughs from the hosts, who didn’t get a big scoop.
“It continues to be a very interesting time in college athletics,” Whitman said.
“Every school has its own motivation.”
Maryland and Rutgers were the latest to join the Big Ten.
Other Power Five schools will soon be on the move, with Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC and the Big 12 filling the holes with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.
8. The Big Ten divisions are working.
“A lot of people have thoughts about East vs. the West, but the reality is the numbers don’t really bear it out,” Whitman said. “If you look at winning percentages and the like, it’s not nearly as lopsided as a lot of people might imagine it to be. These teams are cyclical. Over time, generally things tend to balance their way out.”
9. The AD is a big fan of Trent Frazier.
“He is what I love about college athletics,” Whitman said. “Trent came here five years ago, wide eyes, a young freshman, a lot of immaturity, a lot of things to learn. Just to watch him grow and mature over these years ... and to get to know him better and watch him develop into a really fine young man has been one of the joys of my career.”
10. And Brad Underwood, too.
“He’s great at getting our guys mentally ready to go out and play,” Whitman said. “He sharpens that ax. Over time, he gets those guys to a razor-sharp edge by the time the ball gets thrown up in the air.”