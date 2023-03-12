CHAMPAIGN — By almost any standard, the Tommy DeVito experience at Illinois worked out swimmingly in 2022. For both the player and the team. The former Syracuse starting quarterback led Bret Bielema’s Illini to the best season at the school in 15 years. Tantalizingly close to a Big Ten West title.
Seeing DeVito at Friday’s Pro Timing Day at the Smith Center/Irwin Indoor reminded me of a fact I had tucked into the back of my brain: Illinois needs a new starting quarterback.
We know it won’t be DeVito, despite the best efforts of Illinois and Bielema to add a year of eligibility for the New Jersey native. Had it been granted — and it was close — DeVito would have returned in 2023 and made Illinois one of the favorites in the quarterback-shy Big Ten West.
“One of the things that was unfortunate, we got clearance through the Big Ten office that he had gotten approved to play another year and was told there was kind of a rubber stamp to get the extra year through the NCAA,” Bielema said Friday. “When they denied it, that was such a gut punch for him. And to be quite honest, as coaches, once we got word from the Big Ten that it was cleared, we felt good.
“For me as a recruiter, I’d kind of gotten out of the portal business at quarterback thinking he was going to be back.”
When DeVito realized he wasn’t going to be back at Illinois, he pointed toward the NFL. DeVito has been working out and his coach hears DeVito’s stock is rising.
Bielema and the Illini will likely turn the offense over to another portal player. Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer is the top option, with Ball State transfer John Paddock, returnee Donovan Leary and newcomer Cal Swanson offering the competition.
“Obviously, we brought in some new faces,” Bielema said. “Luke’s here. Paddock’s here. We brought in Cal. Donovan Leary has been awesome. Some of the guys here have continued to move forward.”
Former Illini quarterback Art Sitkowski is now on the staff as a student assistant coach.
“He’s been instrumental in kind of giving us a gap between the players to the coach,” Bielema said. “Overall, just like every position, we’re eager to get on the field.”
An NCAA rule change has allowed an early look for the coaches. There have been accelerated walkthroughs, allowing the players and coaches to get a feel for what comes next.
“It’s been a good fun two or three weeks here to see the growth that they’ve had,” Bielema said.
Just around the corner
Bielema, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and first-year defensive coordinator Aaron Henry will meet with the media on March 20 ahead of spring practice. The first workout is March 21 and the team will practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until the spring game on April 20 at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m excited every spring,” Bielema said. “But this year, any time you have a new signal caller and get to replace some of these skill players, it’s a fun time to us.”
Before practice, the players have spring break. The players will likely hear a “be careful” messages from the coaching staff. Then, back to work in a week.
“We’re going to hit the ground running and see where it goes,” Bielema said.
At the end of last spring, it was obvious that newcomer DeVito would be the starter in 2022.
He took command of the team early and finished strong in the spring game. But the coach understands it won’t always be as easy. Bielema isn’t in a hurry to pick the 2023 starter, who will get his first snaps on Sept. 2 against Toledo.
“I think we want the best answer,” he said. “That might mean two weeks into it. It might mean two weeks out from the first game.
“We’ve been together now going on three years. You realize I don’t try to rush any decision. Just try to make the best decision whenever it’s possible. Whenever that happens, it should be pretty clear. When you’ve got the starting quarterbacks, it’s usually not only do coaches know, every player in the building knows.”
More big shoes to fill
Of course, replacing a starting quarterback is top of mind for every college program. And their fan bases. It is the most important position.
But DeVito isn’t the only guy who is moving on. The Illinois secondary got hit hard by graduation and early departures. Along with certain NFL first-rounder Devon Witherspoon, the team also needs to replace safety Sydney Brown, versatile Quan Martin and Kendall Smith, who enjoyed a breakout final season.
Because Witherspoon and Sydney Brown sat out the ReliaQuest Bowl, the Illinois coaches took extensive looks at younger players.
“I think in the back end, it’s getting the guys in the right positions,” Bielema said. “Like Xavier Scott. Do we play him at corner? Do we play him at nickel? Do we play him at safety?”
The Illini will have cornerback Taz Nicholson full go in the spring after his recovery from a dislocated wrist that he sustained last November.
Henry and new defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus can use the spring to figure out who fits best at each spot. The secondary gets a boost from what should be a dominant defensive line. Awards candidates Keith Randolph Jr. and Johnny Newton are the headliners.