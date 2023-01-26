CHAMPAIGN — I suppose it is possible an original Illinois football recruit will replace Tommy DeVito as the starting quarterback for the 2023 season.
Donovan Leary enters his second year with the Illini. Newcomer Cal Swanson has already joined the team. Jake Huber and Kirkland Michaux are walk-ons, both of whom were with the team in 2022. Any of them could take the first snap in the opener on Sept. 2 against Toledo at Memorial Stadium.
Possible? Yes.
Likely? Not so much.
At this moment, 219 days before the start of the 2023 season, Luke Altmyer is the favorite to get the job. He joins Bret Bielema’s team after starting out his career at Mississippi. The chief competition for the Starkville, Miss., native could be another transfer, Ball State’s John Paddock, who recently announced his move.
Starting a transfer quarterback at Illinois has been the norm for most of the past decade. DeVito (Syracuse), Art Sitkowski (Rutgers) Brandon Peters (Michigan), AJ Bush (Virginia Tech) and West Lunt (Oklahoma State) got a second chance at Illinois.
Oh sure, there have been a few starts for players who began their careers at Illinois: Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor, M.J. Rivers, Cam Thomas, Jeff George Jr., and Chayce Crouch. But nothing ever stuck.
You have to go way back to 2013 to find the last homegrown Illinois quarterback to start for multiple seasons. Funny that Nathan Scheelhaase, in his first season as offensive coordinator at Iowa State, will now help decide who starts at quarterback for the Cyclones.
Scheelhaase was at the end of a long Illini run of successful quarterbacks who came to Champaign-Urbana out of high school. He followed, among others, Juice Williams, Kurt Kittner and Johnny Johnson. The one pre-2013 transfer to make a major impact was Iowa refugee Jon Beutjer, who still ranks ninth on Illinois’ career passing and total offense chart.
Beutjer, who went to Red Grange’s high school in Wheaton, probably should have come to Illinois in the first place. Lunt, The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year at Rochester, should have too. Water under the bridge.
Ongoing trend?
Two questions about relying on transfer quarterbacks at Illinois:
1. Is it a good thing?
2. Is it permanent?
Let’s start with the second one first. The answer is maybe. To break the cycle, the coaches are going to have to be willing to use an untested quarterback.
When the team was winning two to four games a year, it would have been the time to try it. But now, the expectations are higher. Much higher. The team just won eight games to complete its first above-.500 season in a decade. Nobody in the program wants to go back to the way it was and turning to a veteran quarterback makes continued success more attainable.
Back to the first question: It can be a very good thing.
Especially for a coach like Bielema who has great results with the practice. Russell Wilson is going to be mentioned first every time and that is fair. The former North Carolina State quarterback had a great season with Bielema at Wisconsin before going on to a winning career in the NFL.
And DeVito proved to be an excellent choice to lead an Illinois team that was on the edge of a breakthrough in 2021.
With a transfer quarterback, the coaches mostly know what they are getting. Their trained eyes see the upside and the flaws. DeVito did almost everything right. He took care of the ball, got it to the playmakers, had great command of the offense and did a fine job leading. Had he been allowed to return in 2023, he would have been even better.
Why it can work
Bielema wants a productive offense. One that moves the ball and scores points and controls the line of scrimmage.
He doesn’t seem to want a high-risk attack. If he had Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow in charge, he might order 50 passes a game. But he favors balance, which helps the defense. The longer the offense is on the field — eating time and space — the better it is for the Illinois defense.
Time of possession is going to be important going forward. Illinois with Bielema in charge will make fewer mistakes and get called for fewer penalties.
The style of offense used by Barry Lunney Jr. won’t require a high volume of throws. Whoever is the starter in 2023 — and logic tells me it will be Altmyer — won’t be asked do anything beyond his abilities.
That doesn’t mean it will be simple. But it will be manageable even for someone new to the program.
That Altmyer will spend the spring and summer in C-U is huge. That will afford him plenty of time to get ready, become familiar with his teammates and the coaches and learn about Toledo, Kansas, Florida Atlantic and the Big Ten.
If it works like the coaches hope, they won’t need to be in the portal looking for their 2024 starter. Altmyer has three seasons of eligibility left.