CHAMPAIGN — If it works the way Illinois football coach Bret Bielema hopes, he won’t need a new quarterback for 2023.
The preference for Bielema would be another season for 2022 starter Tommy DeVito.
It will require answers to a few questions. First, does DeVito want to spend another season in Champaign-Urbana rather than take a shot at the NFL? Second, is the NCAA willing to give the former Syracuse quarterback a bonus year? Bielema didn’t rule out the idea of DeVito’s return during his ReliaQuest Bowl press conference on Sunday afternoon.
“We got Jake Hansen an extra year. We got (Michael) Marchese and (Alex Palczewski),” Bielema said. “If any player on our roster, that we feel can help us win a championship, can gain a bonus year, I would bet a lot of money that this head coach and our coaching staff and our athletic department will do it.”
Bielema is a big DeVito fan.
“Tommy, in my opinion, for what a quarterback did in our conference, I don’t know there’s a quarterback that did as much as him,” Bielema said.
“Tommy’s been very impressive, and it’s exciting to see what he’ll be able to do in a bowl game.”
If DeVito doesn’t return as quarterback in 2023, then who?
Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., should start with the guys he knows: the quarterbacks eligible to return to the team and the Class of 2023 commit (Cal Swanson of Ardmore, Okla.) who will soon sign.
One-time starter Art Sitkowski went through Senior Day activities and could decide to move on. Donovan Leary, like DeVito and Sitkowski, is a New Jersey product, who is completing his freshman year and hasn’t played. He is joined on the roster by walk-ons Jake Huber, Kirkland Michaux and Jameson Sheehan.
Open for business
The coaching staff needs to cover itself in case the returnees aren’t ready for prime-time duty. In the old days — two years ago — they would have looked to junior-college transfers or graduate transfers. Bielema worked wonders at Wisconsin with the latter option as Russell Wilson came from North Carolina State to lead the Badgers to the 2012 Rose Bowl. He is now in his 11th year in the NFL and has a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks.
Thanks to relaxed, anything goes transfer rules, Illinois has a much larger menu now. The transfer portal is a good thing for both the players wanting to try somewhere new and coaches looking to fill a need.
By midafternoon Tuesday, there were 73 quarterbacks in the recently opened portal. And new guys going in by the hour. Three words popped in my head: Impressive, overwhelming and frightening.
One guy, recent West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels, is about to play for his fourth school following earlier stops at Southern California and Georgia. If he goes to say, the Big Ten, it will be his fourth Power Five conference.
Other big-name quarterbacks are also seeking new homes.
Like Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, who torched the Illini in a 2021 win at Charlottesville. Illinois got revenge in 2022, with the defense limiting Armstrong to 180 yards, sacking him five times and intercepting him twice in a 24-3 blowout.
After a monster 2021 season with 31 TDs and just 10 picks, Armstrong threw 12 interceptions with just seven scores this fall.
Another obvious target is North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary. He certainly knows the Illinois program with his brother Donovan already on the team. The elder Leary got hurt midway in 2022 against Florida State. He is reportedly on pace to be ready for spring football wherever he settles after he threw for 35 touchdown passes and just five interceptions in 2021.
Kedon Slovis is about to join his third program. He started his career at USC, where he spent three seasons. At one point, he was considered a Heisman contender. But his production fell off and he transferred to Pittsburgh, where his struggles continued.
Another change of scenery might be just what Slovis needs.
Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei is also ready to move on after being demoted in favor of hotshot rookie Cade Klubnik. Uiagalelei discovered the downside of being the starter when there is a popular backup waiting for his turn.
The latest Power Five candidate just jumped into the portal. Spencer Sanders started parts of four season for Oklahoma State, leading the Cowboys to a 31-11 record. While his winning percentage is top notch, Sanders needs to improve his touchdown to interception ratio of 67 to 40.
Small school, big potential
If Illinois isn’t determined to land someone from the Power Five, it might consider Brett Gabbert, a St. Louis area product and four-year starter at Miami (Ohio). The brother of former NFL first-round pick Blaine missed a chunk of time in 2022 because of an arm injury. A plus for Gabbert: He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Mikey Keene, a former starter at UCF, is also available. He could become the first Mikey on the Illinois roster since star receiver Dudek.
What should Illinois do?
Exhaust all avenues with DeVito. His return gives the team its best chance to win next season.
Should Plan D(eVito) fail, then aim high. The coaches know what they want the team to look like offensively in 2023 figuring that Chase Brown won’t likely be around to carry the load.
If a new quarterback seems like the best option, then it is important that player is here for the spring. DeVito’s extra time with his teammates helped with the transition and led to eight wins.
So far.