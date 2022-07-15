CHAMPAIGN — Sometime early in the 2022 season, the Illinois football players, coaches and staff will gather for a team photo.
We all know ahead of time that No. 1 (Isaiah Williams), No. 2 (Chase Brown) and No. 3 (Tommy DeVito) are being heavily counted on by Bret Bielema and his staff.
But a player in the picture is about to have a bigger role than expected. Perhaps much bigger.
How do I know? Because it happens so often.
On a team of 100-plus players, change is constant. Illness, COVID-19 and injuries can force guys into unexpected situations.
One day, you are a third-stringer working on your game. The next day, you are starting against Michigan.
And it’s not just bad stuff that creates the status change. Players show their ability in practice, then take advantage of their opportunities. A deep sub at the start of the season works his way into the lineup with a couple stellar games.
Coaches seem adept at evaluating the talent on hand and putting that talent into the ideal position.
Might be something subtle. A player struggles at guard but thrives at tackle. A defensive back handles corner better than safety.
Good teams, bowl teams, find help during the season.
In the last dozen years, plenty of Illinois players have rose to the occasion. Here are five that stand out above the rest:
Oh, mercyBefore his breakout junior season in 2011, the biggest news about Whitney Mercilus was the time the defensive end crushed his fingertip in a weight room accident. True story.
Entering his junior year, he wasn’t guaranteed a starting spot ... until he began tackling all the opposing quarterbacks.
Mercilus, who had two sacks his first two years, finished the 2011 season with 16. That tied program single-season leader Simeon Rice.
Mercilus still stands fifth on the school’s career sack list with 18.
The best part when you have a monster season? You get paid in accolades and from the NFL. Mercilus won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end and was a unanimous All-American.
He left a year early for the NFL and was picked in the first round by the Houston Texans.
He spent 10 years in the NFL, earning more than $87 million in salary. He just retired this offseason after finishing his career with Green Bay.
At some point, Mercilus should join Rice in the Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame.
Fej is his nameThose outside the team had no idea what was coming when the defensive back Clayton Fejedelem transferred from NAIA school St. Xavier.
Unlike today, when he would have been immediately eligible, he had to sit out for a full season.
In 2014, he made an immediate impact, recording 51 tackles in 13 games. But the Lemont native and former walk-on was just getting started.
As a senior, Fejedelem had a Big Ten-best 140 tackles, good for fifth in the nation. He earned second-team all-league honors.
And there was more. Originally drafted by the Bengals, Fejedelem just completed his sixth NFL season with the Dolphins, carving out his niche in the league by excelling at special teams.
Run, Reggie, runReggie Corbin barely played for Lovie Smith’s team in 2017, with the running back from Maryland gaining just 78 rushing yards on 18 carries. An injury cost him three games.
Corbin bounced back in a massive way in 2018, becoming the first Illini to top 1,000 yards since Mikel Leshoure in 2010. Corbin earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. He led the team in rushing again in 2019 and finished his career 12th on the school’s all-time list with 2,361 yards.
Corbin just completed his rookie season in the USFL, where he earned all-league honors for the Michigan Panthers.
Harding mattersIn his first three seasons playing for Smith, the linebacker from Maryland never had more than 37 tackles in a year and didn’t have a single interception.
The bulk of his work was on special teams, which he captained as a junior.
The defense needed him his final season in 2019 and Harding came through, making 153 tackles. He added three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.
Harding didn’t redshirt at Illinois as a freshman, seeing special-teams duty and infrequent action on defense. He missed the final three games as a freshman because of injury. We will never know what kind of fifth season Harding could have put together in 2020, but he certainly left his mark in 2019.
No longer an unknownThe third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL draft didn’t appear to be a top pro prospect before this past season.
But no one can dismiss that possibility after Kerby Joseph made those dreams a reality in the past 12 months.
Relegated mostly to special teams during the Smith regime, Joseph found new life in Ryan Walters’ defense.
The Florida native led the FBS in interceptions during the regular season and finished among the team tackle leaders, as well.
Joseph became the program’s fifth safety to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors and the first in more than 30 years.
His season got off to a good start with tackle for a safety in the opening win against Nebraska. Joseph kept on rolling, corralling his first career interception at Virginia two weeks later.
Though he had another year of eligibility at Illinois, Joseph decided to turn pro, a move that paid off when the Lions called during the second day of the draft.
Waiting on a starWho is this year’s Mercilus? Or Corbin?
Too soon to tell. The coaches will offer hints, mentioning newcomers and holdovers who have impressed.
My best guess is someone on offense. The players have a fresh slate with a new offensive coordinator in Barry Lunney Jr.
He doesn’t have any preconceived notions because he wasn’t here last season.
Look at spots where there is obvious need. Like receiver. If the team hopes to improve on last season’s five wins, unexpected help is a must.
Just look at the past.