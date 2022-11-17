Asmussen | Will Brown play?
CHAMPAIGN — No update happened Wednesday morning on the status of Illinois tailback Chase Brown, who got hurt late in the game on Saturday in a 31-24 home loss against Purdue.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema meets with the media on Thursday morning and will definitely be asked about his star player, who leads the nation in rushing with 1,442 yards, going into Saturday’s game at No. 3 Michigan.
Illinois co-captain and starting safety Sydney Brown, Chase’s twin, is keeping it close to the vest about how his brother is feeling.
“Mentally, he’s great,” Sydney said on Wednesday. “He’s just focusing in on what he can do to help this team win on Saturday.”
Chase got some good off-the-field news Wednesday when he was named one of the semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. It’s like the Heisman Trophy, only with less hype.
Often, but not always, the Walter Camp winner also takes the Heisman. That didn’t happen in 2021 when Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III won the Walter Camp and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young did the Heisman pose.
The Walter Camp was first given out in 1967, when Southern California running back O.J. Simpson earned the first of his two awards.
Thirteen players in the current Big Ten have won. Before Walker, the most recent was Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006, who won the Heisman that year, too.
Brown is one of 22 players in a talented field of semifinalists. Four other running backs join Brown in Michigan’s Blake Corum, Pittsburgh’s Israel Abanikanda, UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet and Texas’ Bijan Robinson. The five running backs are first, fourth, eighth, 10th and 12th among the nation’s rushing leaders.
Besides the two tailbacks, two other Big Ten players made the cut. Surprise, surprise, both are from Ohio State: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback C.J. Stroud, the front-runner for the Heisman.
Five finalists will be announced on Nov. 30. My guess is Brown is one of them, joining Stroud, Corum, USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.
The award leans toward ball carriers. More running backs (22) have won the award than quarterbacks (20).
Close to homeIllinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo grew up 20 miles from Michigan Stadium in Brighton, Mich.
Despite the proximity, Darkangelo didn’t root for the Wolverines as a kid.
“Honestly, I was more a Michigan State fan than Michigan,” Darkangelo said. “Growing up, that was the only team I cheered for.”
Saturday’s game won’t be Darkangelo’s first in the massive building. During his junior year at Detroit Catholic Central, the Shamrocks opened their season at Michigan Stadium.
How did they do?
“We won,” Darkangelo said.
He hopes to improve to 2-0 at The Big House on Saturday. Darkangelo will have his share of family and friends in the stands.
“I’ll have a good turnout,” he said. “It will be fun.”
Darkangelo came to Illinois in 2020. He hadn’t looked ahead to see he would get a free trip near home.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “Obviously, I’m not going home. It’s more of a business trip, and I’m excited to go with this family that I’ve got here.”
Darkangelo and his buddies on defense will try to slow Corum, a touchdown-scoring machine.
“We’re excited for it,” Darkangelo said.
The Northern Michigan transfer is having the best season of his Illinois career. A year after recording seven tackles for the season, Darkangelo leads the team with 50 stops.
Not so welcomeIllinois offensive line coach Bart Miller has worked at Michigan Stadium once, while on the staff at Air Force in 2017. The host school won 29-13.
“It was closer than I think Michigan wanted it to be,” Miller said. “They were worried a little bit at halftime.”
How were the Michigan fans? Well, better behaved than they likely will be when the Illini visit on Saturday.
“It will be a different environment than when we were at Air Force,” Miller said. “When you are at one of the academies, you get a little more hospitality at places.”
Illinois has played in hostile buildings this season at Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana and in 2021 at Penn State and Minnesota.
“We play in these cathedrals of college football, and it’s pretty awesome,” Miller said. “This is just another one of those.”
The Michigan Stadium crowd won’t be the only challenge for Illinois. Bielema’s team faces the top-ranked defense.
Weren’t the Wolverines supposed to fall off after Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Daxton Hill moved on? Apparently, no.
“They’ve recruited well there,” Miller said. “They’ve done a nice job developing that program. There’s been longevity from the top down.
“They’re very, very talented. They do a good job, Their scheme is complex. It’s going to be a great Big Ten game.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.