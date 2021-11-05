The Illinois men’s basketball team will find out Tuesday what it’s like to compete without its best player.
Man/mountain Kofi Cockburn will sit against Jackson State in the season opener because of a three-game suspension imposed by the NCAA. Whether the decision was right or wrong, doesn’t really matter now. It’s done. Time for Brad Underwood’s team to move on (temporarily) without the big guy in the middle.
Bet on the Illini to turn the situation into a positive. Somebody else will be forced to step in to Cockburn’s spot in the lineup. Multiple players will be required to provide Cockburn’s share of points, rebounds and intimidation.
Would the Illini prefer to have Cockburn on the court? Of course. But if they respond the right way, which I suspect they will, it can benefit them later in the season.
Illini of the WeekWomen’s golfer Crystal Wang had three rounds to remember.
The senior from Diamond Bar, Calif., earned Big Ten Golfer of the Week honors thanks to a third-place finish at the The Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C.
It was Wang’s first honor of the season in the final event of the fall schedule. The Illini now take a break from competition before returning in mid-February in Florida.
Don’t miss itAnother Top-25 showdown at Huff Hall. Chris Tamas’ 25th-ranked Illini volleyball team hosts No. 11 Minnesota at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
My first choice would have been to list Thursday’s Illini match against No. 9 Nebraska. Of course, being it is Friday and long after the match was completed, that would have made no sense. But Minnesota is a long-time conference and national title contender. For years, there was a great connection between the programs when the late Mike Hebert moved from C-U to Minneapolis as the Gophers coach.
Every match against a ranked team — and every match period — is critical for Tamas’ team as it pushes for a cushy spot in the NCAA tournament. The recent win at Penn State helps. Piling up more quality victories at home will add to the team’s favorability.
Making a listThe Minnesota football defense is stingy on the ground, ranking eighth nationally in yards allowed.
If Illinois wants to hang close against the Gophers on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, it will need a big game from quarterback Brandon Peters.
It has happened before. In the past 40-plus years, five Illini have had 300-yard games against the Gophers. Maybe Peters will make it No. 6.
PLAYER YEAR YDS
Juice Williams 2008 462
Jeff George 1988 343
Jack Trudeau 1983 342
Tony Eason 1981 330
Dave Wilson 1980 310
Good riddanceBret Bielema takes his team this weekend to Minneapolis.
It will be the sixth appearance by the Illini in the building formerly known as TCF Bank Stadium, which opened in 2009. Illinois won that game before dropping the next four.
Win or lose, any venue is better than Minnesota’s former home: the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.
The Gophers played there from 1982 to 2008. Hard to find any football coach who liked it.
I saw some wild games in the place, with the 1996 version rising above all others. In Lou Tepper’s second-to-last game as Illinois coach, he told his defense to let Minnesota score in the final seconds in order to get the ball back. It didn’t work, with Illinois losing 23-21. The same game, Illini Robert Holcombe ran for a then-school record 315 yards.
Overall, Illinois finished 4-5-1 at the Metrodome.
