CHAMPAIGN — They are undefeated. They are ranked No. 11 in the nation. And, quite frankly, the Arizona Wildcats aren’t popular with Illinois basketball fans. Hate might be too strong of a word, but it is in the vicinity.
Bitter rivalry plus soldout crowd means the potential for bedlam. In a good way.
The State Farm Center can handle loud.
Doug Gherna made sure of it.
The audio guru for the University of Illinois athletic department came up with a system that is the envy of other colllege programs and has them visiting C-U to see how it’s done. Officials from Penn State and Ohio State checked it out.
“They are all blown away,” Gherna said.
When it came time to renovate the building, the athletic department listened to its sound expert.
“I pretty much got put in there what I wanted,” Gherna said. “I have toured the country and the world. This is one of the nicer sounding arenas in the country because of the tiles we have over your head that make for good accoustics.”
The still-functioning tiles were part of the original building when it opened in 1963.
“They do the job,” Gherna said.
Illinois added speakers to the sound mix. Lots and lots of speakers, with 108 hanging in the air.
In the middle of the scoreboard, there is an array of six more large speakers.
Down on the court, there are another 16 speakers.
“I’ve got more than one system running,” Gherna said.
Sound advice
Gherna measures the decibel level at every home game. He has a sound meter that tells him how loud it gets.
What’s a high number?
“One hundred dBs is loud, 105 is really loud, 110 is extremely loud,” Gherna said. “You don’t want to be in anything louder than that.”
Gherna thinks back to the days at Campustown bar Mabel’s, which had live music in a small space. The decibel level hit an uncomfortable range.
“Your ears were ringing when you walked out of there,” Gherna said.
When State Farm Center is popping, the crowd noise almost drowns out public-address announcer Tim Sinclair. Almost.
Magic moments
After years on the road with musicians, most prominently Bonnie Raitt, Gherna started working for the athletic department full time in 2010.
Since then, which game was the loudest? Easy: Feb. 7, 2013 against No. 1 Indiana.
Brandon Paul hit Tyler Griffey for a game-winning layup at the buzzer and the place was up for grabs.
“That’s the loudest it has gotten since Dee (Brown), Deron (Williams) and Luther (Head),” Gherna said.
The Indiana game came before the sound system was updated. Not that it would have mattered.
“The crowd noise isn’t going to change. We don’t have the crowd mic’d up,” Gherna said. “They are as loud today as they were back then.”
Saturday’s game against Arizona isn’t a matchup of ranked teams. Illinois fell out of the Top 25 after losses to Marquette and Cincinnati. Beat the Wildcats and the Illini are certain to return to the elite group.
During a five-game winning streak, Illinois has been playing closer to the preseason expectations. Gherna looks forward to later home games against current No. 1 Purdue and ranked teams like Michigan State, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
All those matchups, like Arizona, bring roof-raising potential to the almost 60-year-old building.