CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams came to Illinois with the idea of playing quarterback.
At a high level.
He could have gone to any Power Five school to play wide receiver or defensive back. They all wanted the superstar athlete from St. Louis Trinity Catholic.
But only Illinois said, “You can play quarterback.” Former Illinois coach Lovie Smith promised Williams a shot to run his offense. And followed through by giving him starts during the 2020 season.
The old staff hoped Williams could be a program-changer at the quarterback position.
Williams showed his ability as a runner, gaining 389 yards in six games. It was the ninth-most rushing yards in a season by an Illinois quarterback.
But the passing part of the game is much trickier. Williams completed just 41 percent of his attempts.
He wasn’t the first Illinois quarterback to struggle with accuracy early in his career. Kurt Kittner hit 44 percent and Juice Williams 40 percent as rookies.
Kittner and Juice Williams were the long-term answers at the position, becoming two of the best in school history.
One difference between then and now, Kittner and Juice Williams didn’t have a capable veteran like Brandon Peters in front of them. And they didn’t have the ability to excel at another position.
For Isaiah Williams, it is time to go to Plan R: Receiver.
On Tuesday, first-year coach Bret Bielema announced what most Illinois football observers saw coming for a while: a switch to wideout for Williams.
Is Williams receptive to playing receiver?
“One-hundred percent,” Bielema said. “It was something since I came here everybody talked about.”
After the spring game on April 19, Bielema and Williams discussed the idea.
“He said, ‘Let’s jump into this world and see where we go,’” Bielema said. “The rest has been history. I think when you get a chance to hear his side and get a chance to visit with him, you’ll see how excited he is.”
Bielema said the decision to change has to be left to the player. That’s how it worked with Williams.
“He’s the one that eventually said, ‘Coach, I want to do this.’”
Williams gives a boost to the receiver room.
“Regardless of what position he’s playing, he’s an incredible leader,” Bielema said. “He’s got great, magnetic energy. Anything I’ve seen him do, he does it with a lot of intensity and attitude.
“I can’t stress the value of what he brings as a person. High football IQ. At wide receiver, the advantage he brings there is he has literally been playing quarterback for a large portion of his career.”
Williams spent the last few days of spring practice at his new position. He provides a big-play threat for Peters, who lost top target Josh Imatorbhebhe to the NFL.
The newcomer
Another sign Williams might be on the move: the recent addition of Rutgers transfer quarterback Artur Sitkowski.
The one-time hotshot prospect will likely serve as Peters’ backup.
“I really wanted to get through the spring and see where we’re at,” Bielema said. “He came into the fold there the last week when we were still involved in spring practices.”
Sitkowski has three years of eligibility, meaning he will be in the hunt in 2022 after Peters moves on.
“I felt it was a good mix for us in the QB room,” Bielema said. “I like his skill set going back to his high school days. Thrown into the fire there at Rutgers and did some good things that you can see on film.”
Sitkowski had well-documented interception issues with the Scarlet Knights, throwing 18 picks as a freshman in 2018.
Sitkowski’s poise and confidence jumped out to Bielema. The player is also willing to learn from his mistakes.
“The change of venue and opportunity to come into this system is going to be something he’s very excited about. All you can do about the past is look at it and you’ve got a chance to grow from it. We weren’t there with him during that phase and he wasn’t with us. He’s got a whole new situation to walk into here and hopefully put his best foot forward.”
Bielema said he expects Sitkowski to join the team in June.
What will happen with the other returning quarterbacks? Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor and Deuce Spann face more competition.
“I talked very openly where they’re at and what they can do,” Bielema said. “With Isaiah gone, that changes that room dynamically for them coming into fall camp. We’ll kind of see where that plays out from here on.”
Been there, done that
During his career, Bielema has seen all sorts of successful position changes.
Early in his career as an Iowa assistant, Bielema had a walk-on linebacker who changed directions well and had great burst. But he couldn’t read offenses, a necessary skill for linebackers.
So, Bielema suggested to Kirk Ferentz the player be tried at tight end. Good decision for Iowa and Dallas Clark, who starred during 11 seasons in the NFL.
“The thing that jumped out to me is Dallas was incredibly gifted in speed, IQ and football awareness with the ball,” Bielema said.
Chris Maragos started his Wisconsin career as a receiver. But there was problem.
“Everything you would love in a wide receiver, except he couldn’t catch a cold,” Bielema said.
Maragos switched to safety and spent nine seasons in the NFL.
J.J. Watt had played tight end and offensive line at Central Michigan before transferring to Wisconsin. He excelled on the defensive line and has been an all-pro player in the NFL.
Williams can be the next successful switcheroo.
Receiver is a position of need for Illinois. Marquez Beason already moved there from defense. So did Danville’s Caleb Griffin, who will continue to split time between receiver and place kicker.
There is a reason Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia came after Williams. They all felt he could help them at receiver or defensive back or somewhere else on the roster.
Williams is two years into his Illinois career and has four to play. If he wants to use them.
Perhaps Williams follows the track of another converted quarterback — Walter Young — and becomes one of the best receivers in school history.