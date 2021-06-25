CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since the switch, Isaiah Williams met with the press Thursday afternoon.
The Illinois quarterback-turned-receiver chatted with about a dozen reporters at Memorial Stadium. Not on Zoom ... in person.
“It’s a different feeling, but I love it,” Williams said. “I love talking to you guys. It’s a great feeling to see you face to face.”
Likewise. But there was bigger news to talk about than the fact Williams became the first Illini football player to chat face to face with media members in more than 15 months.
Like his position switch. On May 4, first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced Williams agreed to move from quarterback to wide receiver.
It was big news for a lot of reasons. As a star player at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis, Williams had offers to play other positions from every major football power.
Only then-Illinois coach Lovie Smith made a commitment to play Williams at quarterback. In the abbreviated 2020 season, Williams started four games behind center, completing 26 of 63 for 393 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 389 rushing yards on 63 carries.
During the first spring with Bielema in charge, senior Brandon Peters showed the ability to run Tony Petersen’s offense.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Williams wants back on the field and receiver is the best way to get there.
“I’ve got a God-given gift, my feet,” Williams said. “I talked with Coach B and we came up with a decision to try it out. I tried it out and I loved it.
“I was just like, ‘This is something I need to do for me and my future and also to help the team.’”
Of course, leaving quarterback was difficult. The position meant a lot to Williams.
But once he made the call, he was all-in.
“It was hard for me, but it was something that was good for me at the same time,” the 20-year-old Williams said. “That same passion I had at quarterback, I’m going to take that passion into the receiver room. That same leadership I had at quarterback, I’m taking that into the receiver room. Everything that I did at the quarterback position, I’m going to do even more at the receiver position.”
Williams actually made the change in the final days of spring practice after the spring game happened on April 19 in front of fans at Memorial Stadium.
“It was like it was natural,” Williams said. “It was easy. Everything was just flowing. ... It was no more about what I want to do, but what I’ve got to do.”
Helpful hintsWilliams the receiver learned plenty from Williams the quarterback.
“Everything translates well,” Williams said. “One thing, it’s the film room. That’s a big thing. I’ve spent hours in the film room as a quarterback and I know what I’m looking for as a quarterback. I understand what Brandon Peters is looking for. I know what he wants from his receivers. It’s easy for me to go in that room and execute what he wants me to do.”
Many advantages exist to having a former quarterback working at receiver. Like trick plays.
Don’t be surprised if you see Williams take a pitch in a 2021 game, then fire a pass down the field. Probably to a giddy wide-open teammate.
Williams isn’t about to give up any team secrets. But he will be ready if called on.
Learning curveOf course, Illinois receivers coach George McDonald is an important part of the transition. Williams is also looking to his teammates.
“I am picking Donny (Navarro’s) brain,” Williams said. “Every day I see Donny, I’m like ‘Hey, bro, how do you do this? Why do you do this on this route?’”
Williams doesn’t limit the advice-seeking to Navarro. He is talking to fellow receivers Brian Hightower, Khmari Thompson, Carlos Sandy and Dalevon Campbell, among others.
“I’ve watched film a couple times with Khmari,” Williams said. “The guys are bringing me in and we’re helping each other a lot.”
If Williams is disappointed about changing positions, he didn’t let it show on Thursday.
“I know my best days are ahead of me,” Williams said. “I know everything is going to work out for me.
“I don’t know what’s going to come next. But I’m going to be ready for it. I’m going to keep my head high.”
Williams said he never considered leaving Illinois. It’s a program he committed to in March 2018 to much fanfare.
“I’m here. I want to make the best of my decisions here,” Williams said. “Transferring, quitting, that was never a part of the equation.”
He spent some time last month training in Arizona. Williams realizes he has work to do.
“The biggest thing is deception with DBs, making them think I’m doing one thing and then doing another,” Williams said. “Catching 500 passes a day. And route running, in and out of my breaks as fast as I can. Those are the three biggest things.”
He can’t wait for the opener, barely two months away against Nebraska on Aug. 28. In front of a crowd.
“Talking about it gives me chills,” Williams said. “I just want to go make plays in front of everybody. Give you guys some good things to talk about.”
Williams has lofty goals for this season and beyond. Remember, his eligibility doesn’t run out until 2024.
“I want to be the leader of this team,” Williams said. “I want to start. I want to make All-Big Ten. You name it. I want everything. I’m not switching just to be average.”