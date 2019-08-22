+2 Ask Bob: With Peters starting, what about the other Illini QBs? Recent history shows us that the guy who starts at quarterback at the beginning of the season for Illinois doesn’t necessarily finish the season as the guy on top.

URBANA — Brandon Peters didn’t look any different on Wednesday. No letter “S” on his jersey to indicate his new role: starter.

While the media gathered around Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith, Peters stood nearby with teammate Reggie Corbin. Shooting the breeze, football style.

Peters briefly flopped on the Memorial Stadium turf, taking a quick rest after a long practice.

Then, he took his turn in front of the cameras and microphones. A handful of reporters asked him the obvious: What’s it like to be QB1? Again.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this moment,” Peters said. “I don’t think there’s any time to be nervous. At the same time, my preparation is going to help with that as well. So I can go out and have a clear mind.”

On Tuesday, Illinois coach Lovie Smith called Peters to his office. To give him the good news.

“I really didn’t say much,” Peters said. “I was like ‘Cool. Let’s get it.’”

Beforehand, Peters didn’t know what the meeting was about.

“I didn’t think I was in trouble,” he said. “I didn’t do anything to be in trouble.”

Peters wasn’t surprised by the news. Just maybe the way it was delivered.

“I don’t want to say it so it sounds cocky or anything, but I’ve felt like I’ve known for the past week or week and a half or so that I was going to be the guy,” Peters said. “He just reconfirmed it for me. It’s still exciting to hear that from your head coach.”

On Wednesday in practice, Peters went back to work.

“Nothing really changes for me,” he said. “I can’t slow down.”

After getting word, Peters texted his dad David.

“He said ‘Congrats. Take advantage of the opportunity.’”

Not so easy

Had he stayed at Michigan for his junior season, Peters would not be getting ready to start the opener. That job belongs to Shea Patterson, who joined the Wolverines in 2018 after playing at Mississippi.

“I was in a bad spot at Michigan, not being able to get on the field,” Peters said. “I did get down on myself, but I was like ‘There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.’ Knowing the type of player I am, I knew I could compete at a high level. I just needed someone to give me a chance. That’s what happened here.”

Peters entered the transfer portal with a few goals: First, stay in the Power 5. That he remained in the Big Ten is a bonus.

“It was a good opportunity,” Peters said. “I just saw it as a way to stay in the Big Ten and compete at a high level.”

Goal No. 2: Start as soon as possible. That will be Aug. 31 against Akron.

“It felt amazing,” Peters said. “It’s been a long process to get here. Coming from Michigan, working to get graduated there. Then, finally getting here and knowing I had to prove myself as well. It’s really gratifying to know that I’m the man now to lead this team. I’ll do everything I can to win games.”

His early experiences taught Peters plenty. About the game and about himself.

“You can’t take things for granted,” he said. “Being the starting quarterback at Michigan for the last half of the season and then thinking I was going to be the guy going into the next year, that was all kind of just taken away.

“You can’t really get too high. You can’t get too low. You’ve just got to stay even and keep working at it.”

Peters competed against three other scholarship quarterbacks: first-year freshman Isaiah Williams and redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor.

The other quarterbacks have been supportive.

“They were happy for me,” Peters said. “We’re all brothers. We’re all going to support each other no matter the situation. Those guys have to be ready too. You never know what’s going to happen in a game. I can get hurt or I just don’t play well. Hopefully, that’s not the case.”

Can’t hardly wait

It’s going to be a patience-testing eight days for Peters, who last started the 2018 Outback Bowl against South Carolina.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve started a game,” Peters said. “I’m really excited to get out there and start proving myself.”

The Illinois coaches already believe. The original plan was to wait until game week to name the starter. But Peters forced their hand by taking clear control of the job.

Their support is important to Peters, who obviously didn’t have the same kind of backing at Michigan.

“It gives me self-confidence to go out there, knowing my coaches have my back and I can play fast,” Peters said. “A lot of my teammates believe in me too, which really helps.”