Asmussen | With a win, and help, bowl bid is possible
Bowl game still possible
— really — but beating
rival remains the focus
CHAMPAIGN — One more win.
It would mean so much for the Illinois football team. First, it would end a six-game losing streak against Northwestern. The skid dates back to 2014, four head coaches ago.
A win over the Wildcats means a return of the Land of Lincoln Trophy to Champaign. The program currently has none of the three trophies in-house. The Cannon resides at Purdue, and the Illibuck is at Ohio State.
And a win over Northwestern gives Illinois a chance, albeit a small one, to participate in the postseason.
There are 84 bowl spots to fill this year in 42 games, not counting the national championship game. Currently, 73 teams have six wins needed to qualify. Ball State is the latest, making it with a win Tuesday against Buffalo.
That leaves 11 spots to fill going into Saturday’s slate, with 19 teams still in the mix to get to six wins this season.
But no matter what happened earlier in the week — or what might happen on Saturday — there could be bowl spots open for five-win teams when the choices are made Dec. 5. Maybe just a few.
Five-win teams are selected for bowls based on their Acadamic Progress Rate, a measure that works well for Illinois. Just a handful of potential five-win teams rank ahead of Illinois in APR.
Willing to goNext question: If Illinois beats Northwestern to get to five wins, does first-year coach Bret Bielema want his team going to a bowl?
His answer: “Yes.”
“I think anything we can do to give us a chance to practice, I’m all for it,” he said. “I think it’s invaluable. The only way you get good at football is to play football.”
He has witnessed it for himself with the current team.
“During our bye weeks, some of the things you’ve seen, the progression we’ve made during the course of the year is through practice,” Bielema said. “To be able to do that again would be a no-brainer.”
Bielema mentioned the postseason possibility to his team this past Sunday. Just in case it came up in a conversation. He didn’t dwell on the idea.
“What kind of summed it up: ‘Listen, the way you’ve progressed this year is you’ve concentrated on the job at hand, because it’s the next opportunity.’” Bielema said. “This week is more about Northwestern, the rivalry and also the trophy itself.”
No downsideSo, if the Illini win and get a bowl call, they will accept.
And that is the right answer for this team. If it was Year 4 of the Bielema era and the team had been to bowls already, maybe it’s a “No.”
But the first-year coach is trying to build the program. And an extra few weeks of practice, especially for the younger guys, will give the team a head start for 2022.
It doesn’t matter where the bowl is. For Illinois budgetary needs, closer would be better.
But there is no such thing as a bad bowl trip. They are all fun. The players stay in nice hotels, eat yummy food and take home a bag of goodies.
The game itself offers a chance for additional exposure to fans, media and recruits. People will watch. Maybe just to see how the five-win team performs.
The long-term goal for Bielema is to compete for the Big Ten West title and bowl bids. Might as well get the run started as soon as possible.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.