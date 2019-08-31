Illini grade vs. Akron: A- Scott Richey hands out grades for Illinois following its win against the Zips

Illinois vs. Akron: Box score Take a look at the statistics from Illinois' 42-3 victory over Akron in Saturday's season opener at Memorial Stadium.

CHAMPAIGN — When I met with Lovie Smith last week in his office, after the main interview was over, he said, “Bob, we’re better.”

Then, his team went out and showed it.

Against Akron, which was picked toward the bottom of the MAC East. Illinois dominated Saturday at half-filled Memorial Stadium, winning 42-3.

“If you’ve been watching us practice in training camp, that’s who we are,” Smith said. “We all worked to the first game to see exactly where we are. Good start.

“By saying that, the coach-talk part of me, though, there were so many opportunities we left on the field: missed tackles, some of the penalties, we overthrew the guys a couple times. We’ll need to raise our level of play, but this is a good starting spot.”

Keep playing like they did against the Zips and the Illini are likely to add fans in 2019.

The improvement covered multiple areas. But the one that will be talked about the most was on defense.

After the unit was shredded most of 2018, finishing near the bottom nationally in key statistical categories, Smith took over as permanent defensive coordinator this season.

“I’m going to stop talking about last year too,” Smith said. “Now, we have one game under our belt. This is what we’re going to judged by. We set the bar (Saturday). We need to go from here.”

The Zips drove 50 yards on their first series and hit a field goal. Their only points.

“The defense needed to step up, and I thought they did after the first drive,” Smith said. “I’m not pleased with the first drive. After that first series, we took care of business.”

The Illini allowed 192 total yards.

“I think our defensive staff had a great plan and our players really executed it,” Smith said. “That’s what we’ve been seeing in practice. If we’re healthy, we can play a lot better.”

Remember, the Illini defense is playing shorthanded. Star defensive end Bobby Roundtree is recovering from a severe spinal injury. To honor him, the team wore stickers with his No. 97 on the back of their orange helmets.

The team is also without freshman cornerback Marquez Beason, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. The former four-star recruit would have had a major role.

Catching on

Inconsistency and the inability to gain separation were problems for the Illini receivers in 2018.

But an infusion of talent from Southern Cal and the healthy return of Ricky Smalling paid off Saturday.

“We played a lot of receivers,” Smith said. “All the way down to some younger players that got some good time at the end.”

Nine different receivers caught a combined 15 passes. Smalling led the way with four grabs for 54 yards.

“I think everybody played well,” Smith said. “Every number that we called on, I’m talking position-wise, I thought they stepped up to the plate.”

Daniel Barker, the returning starter at tight end, caught a 2-yard touchdown pass.

“We’ve had a lot of great tight ends, like Josh Whitman who played here at the University of Illinois,” Smith said in reference to the UI athletic director. “(Barker’s) best football is ahead of him.”

Large, in charge

The Illini have found their quarterback. Maybe for the next two seasons.

Michigan transfer Brandon Peters wasn’t perfect, missing on 9 of 23 passes.

But he avoided turnovers that plagued the Illini quarterbacks in recent seasons. And he showed more mobility than many expected.

His 20-yard touchdown run late in the first half will give future opponents something to think about.

Peters finished with six carries for 36 yards. He will not be the team’s primary running threat. Reggie Corbin, Mike Epstein, RaVon Bonner and Dre Brown ran 25 times for 146 yards.

In hindsight, the Illinois coaches were wise to name Peters the starter before game week. It allowed him to get all the obligatory interviews out of the way and concentrate on game preparation.

Then, he played like the coaches thought he would.

“That’s what we’ve seen from him,” Smith said. “Under control, making good decisions. I thought he made great decisions out there (Saturday).”

Work to do

Smith’s team shouldn’t make Rose Bowl reservations just yet. But it is in better position than a year ago, when it edged Kent State 31-24 in the opener.

The coaches have plenty of teaching moments to go over, including a play with 4:16 left in the third quarter when the defense got called for three penalties. That’s hard to do.

Backup safety Kerby Joseph was ejected for targeting and will miss the first half of next week’s game at UConn.

“The official called it,” Smith said. “I assume it’s good. They looked at it. You can’t do that. It hurts your team. That’s not what we’re teaching. If we’re down in the game, that could hurt us. We’ll learn from that also. That was one of those first-game mistakes that we’ll clean up.”