CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown already has his own brand of syrup, bottled in a maple leaf-shaped container in homage to his native Canada.
Maybe the standout Illinois running back can pour the sweet stuff on some celebratory pancakes Thursday night.
Brown is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back. On Thursday at 6 p.m. during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN, Brown finds out if he bested Michigan’s Blake Corum and Texas’ Bijan Robinson.
The finalists were ranked 1, 2 and 3 in the balloting and I know Brown has at least one-first-place vote: mine. Of course, it helped to watch him star for 12 games this season, compiling 1,643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for the 8-4 Illini.
Brown is one of two Illini who are finalists Thursday. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is competing against TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Utah’s Clark Phillips for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive back.
“To have two guys be finalists for national awards, I’ve done everything I can,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said. “I’ve emailed, called, texted those awards to speak volumes about both those players.”
In other words, the coach has their back.
“Such a unique story for Spoon to be a guy who didn’t even have a ranking coming out of high school,” Bielema said. “If there’s a better DB in college football, I’d love to know who it is because he is phenomenal.”
No sure things exist in awards shows, but Witherspoon seems like a great bet to earn the honor.
If he does, Witherspoon becomes the school’s first national individual award winner since Whitney Mercilus took the Ted Hendricks Award in 2011 as the nation’s best defensive end. Before that, you have to go consecutive Butkus Awards for Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy in 1994 and 1995.
In the not-too-distant past, the awards finalists gathered in Orlando, Fla., to find out the winners. Not anymore. Thursday’s awards show is virtual. Host Rece Davis will be working from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn., with analysts Greg McElroy and Sam Acho.
Where will Brown and Witherspoon be? Wherever they want. Illinois officials said the players are on their own Thursday.
Brown’s mom, Raechel, said the family plan to try to watch the show.
High honorsBoth Brown and Witherspoon were included on The News-Gazette’s ballot for The Associated Press All-American team, which will be unveiled in the coming days.
The panel is asked to pick both a first team and a second team. And it is position specific. You can’t select five tackles to fill the offensive line. Same with the secondary, which is divided between cornerbacks and safeties.
It has been a while since Illinois had so many worthy candidates in the same year. Besides Brown and Witherspoon, I also listed Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton and safety Sydney Brown.
In the spotlightTuesday night in Las Vegas, Illinois legend and all-around good guy Moe Gardner was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Gardner starred at nose tackle for John Mackovic in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He remains second on the school’s career-tackles-for-loss list.
Gardner, also a member of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame, was asked this week: What lesson do you think is most important that you learned from football?
“The biggest thing was teamwork,” Gardner said. “A lot of people talk about that brotherhood that’s created when you are on a team, particularly football. No matter what position you play, no matter what level you’re at, whether you’re a walk-on or you’re an All-American, there’s a certain contribution that everybody contributes to that overall team success.”
Gardner had special praise for Bill Kollar, his first defensive line coach at Illinois who he later played under with the Atlanta Falcons.
“He was the coach who instilled in me a strong work ethic,” Gardner said.
Gardner appreciates joining the many other former Illini in the College Football Hall of Fame.
“When you talk about Buddy Young and J.C. Caroline and David Williams and Dana Howard and now me,” Gardner said, “you see a collective expression of time and place at our university where individuals were able to excel because of the community they were supported by.”
Familiar foe
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach is in his 21st year as head coach at three different stops. He has won 158 games at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.
Bielema has known Leach for years, and they are friends who will coach against each other on Jan. 2 at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
“You guys (reporters) should buckle up. Press conferences with Mike Leach will be a whole new other level,” Bielema said. “I’m sure we’ll feed off each other quite a bit.”
Illinois fans might want to follow the Bulldogs’ boss on Twitter. One recent post includes a quote from deadpan comedian Steven Wright. Interesting.
And the first thing Leach wrote to his 400,000 Twitter followers about after his team accepted the ReliaQuest Bowl bid was that cowbells will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium. Mississippi State fans famously clang cowbells at games. Not a fan of cowbells? Might want to bring something to cover your ears.
Tough lossThe Big Ten West has excellent coaches.
But it just lost one of the best with Jeff Brohm returning to his alma mater Louisville on Wednesday.
Not sure who the Boilermakers will get to replace Brohm, but it will be difficult to hire somebody better.
Among the candidates mentioned, it would make sense to take a run at Tulane’s Willie Fritz. He has done great work in New Orleans.
Either way for Brohm, the former Illini assistant coach is now on to his third head-coaching job after helping turn around the Boilermakers in his six seasons in West Lafayette.