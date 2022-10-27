CHAMPAIGN _ Good thing I tracked down an all-time list of Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists, which now includes current Illinois standout cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
My memory failed me. I was pretty sure it was another Illini first with Witherspoon breaking the Thorpe ceiling. Bzzzzz. Wrong again.
Actually, Witherspoon, the pride of Pensacola, Fla., is the fourth Illini to get the nod.
Witherspoon will be happy to find out the Illinois alums on the list all had nice, long NFL careers.
Two of the three players were first-round draft picks and the other got the call in the second round.
A sign of things to come for Witherspoon? Perhaps.
The first Illini to become a Thorpe semifinalist was Henry Jones in 1990. The safety spent 12 years in the NFL, the first 10 with the Buffalo Bills, who picked him 26th overall in the 1991 draft. Jones played high school football at St. Louis University High, which has been a frequent contributor to the Illinois roster through the years.
Jones lost out for the Thorpe to Arizona’s Darryl Lewis.
Twelve years later, Eugene Wilson became the second Illini to make the Thorpe cut.
The Merrillville, Ind., native became a second-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2003.
That worked out well for the friendly safety. He spent five seasons near Boston, picking up two Super Bowl rings. Thanks Tom Brady.
Wilson played three more years with the Houston Texans. Wilson lost out in 2002 to Kansas State’s Terence Newman.
In 2007 and 2008, Vontae Davis was a Thorpe semifinalist. He is the only Illini to ever make it twice, a feat Witherspoon can match if he returns in 2023. Something to think about.
In 2007, Arizona’s Antoine Cason won the Thorpe and Ohio State’s Malcolm Jenkins earned it in 2008.
Davis was the 25th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Miami Dolphins.
He made the Pro Bowl twice during a six-year stay with the Indianapolis Colts and ultimately played 10 seasons in the NFL.
To-do listWhat’s it going to take for Witherspoon to become a Thorpe finalist? Or to win the award?
Top of the list: keep winning games. Illinois is 6-1 and leads the Big Ten West. That didn’t happen without major contributions from multiple players.
Many of them will get recognized if the victories pile up. Witherspoon’s inclusion on midseason All-American teams helps his cause. So does his national ranking (No. 2 overall) in passes defended.
Witherspoon doesn’t have big tackle numbers (20) or a bunch of interceptions (one).
But his passes defended total tells voters he is making plays.
If Withersppoon picks off a few passes in the final five games of the regular season, it will enhance his chances.
The Thorpe Award is operated by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. A screening committee of Hall members cut the list to 12 semifinalists, including Witherspoon, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom from the Big Ten.
The screening committee will reconvene the Sunday before Thanksgiving and narrow the list to three finalists. The final vote is done by a national panel of more than 250 sportswriters, broadcasters, former players and coaches.
Good newsWitherspoon was on his way to class earlier in the week when he heard from Illinois coach Bret Bielema about the honor.
“It just shocked me,” Witherspoon said after Wednesday’s practice.
He quickly snapped back to reality because of an upcoming exam in Communications 326.
“I had to study even harder, trying to focus in there,” he said.
He understands the significance of being a semifinalist for the defensive back version of the Heisman Trophy.
“That’s a moment to remembered forever,” Witherspoon said. “It just feels so good,”
Bielema will be thrilled to hear Witherspoon isn’t thinking about the award too much.
“We’re just trying to keep the train rolling,” Witherspoon said.
Witherspoon did take a quick look at the past Thorpe winners, which is a who’s who of superstar corners and safeties. Witherspoon expects a challenge Saturday at Nebraska, which he calls the best passing team the Illini have faced this season.
He is hoping for another big game from the Illinois defensive line, which has helped the secondary with constant pressure on the quarterbacks.
“Those guys are having a great season,” he said. “They’re unstoppable.”