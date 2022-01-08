Before Friday night rolled around, the current state of the Illinois football coaching staff would have allowed me to quote one of my favorite movie lines from “Caddyshack,” courtesy of Judge Smails (the late great Ted Knight):
“Well, we’re waiting.”
Not anymore, though. Not after Bret Bielema made official what was being reported and floated around town since Tuesday night: Tony Petersen is out as the Illini offensive coordinator.
His replacement? TBA.
Jeremy Werner of 247sports had the first report on Tuesday night of Petersen’s outser, only to have to wait about 72 hours to have it officially confirmed by Illinois.
Now, Illini football enthusiasts turn their attention to Texas San Antonio offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., the reported top candidate to succeed Petersen at Illinois. And Lunney will cost Illinois at least as much as Petersen’s $750,000 salary after Lunney helped the Roadrunners to 12 wins in 2021.
Paying Petersen his remaining $1.5 million over the next two years to stay home doesn’t make a lot of fiscal sense for a program struggling to fill the seats at Memorial Stadium. Illinois ranked last in the Big Ten in 2021 per-capacity attendance.
And the 2022 schedule doesn’t include any of the Big Ten’s traditional big draws other than a November game against Iowa. Ohio State is off the schedule and the Illini play Michigan on the road.
To its credit, Illinois has shown a willingness to give Bielema the resources to help turn the program. He was able to hand defensive coordinator Ryan Walters a big raise, making sure the coach stays in C-U.
That was a good move. It will be interesting to see what happens next with the offense. And the Illinois checkbook.
Illini of the Week (current model): Men’s basketball’s Kofi Cockburn.Barring injury or his teammates forgetting to throw him the ball, the big guy in the middle will become the school’s second consecutive First Team Associated Press All-American.
After a foul-plagued first half against Maryland, Cockburn played all 20 minutes after the break. He finished with 23 points and tied a career-high with 18 rebounds.
That followed a 29-point, 10-rebound, four-block performance in a blowout win at Minnesota. Cockburn now has double-doubles in all four Illinois Big Ten games.
Nebraska has been warned.
Illini of the Week (classic): Men’s basketball’s Ayo Dosunmu.
There couldn’t have been a better night to honor No. 11. His favorite team won. The banner came down without a hitch. The crowd responded with the proper level of enthusiasm.
Though Dosunmu certainly has plenty keeping him busy with the Chicago Bulls, here’s hoping he makes frequent trips to C-U, both announced and surprise visits.
Brad Underwood made it clear Dosunmu is a permanent part of the Illinois family. As is Dosunmu’s family.
Other than the second-round NCAA tournament loss in 2021, Dosunmu’s career was everything he and Illinois could have hoped for. Yes, it would have been fun to watch him for his senior year, but he made the right call.
Don’t miss it: Women’s basketball vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m., Sunday.
It’s the Pack the House promotion for Nancy Fahey’s struggling team, which has dropped three in a row. All by at least 15 points.
Tickets cost $1, hot dogs are $2 and free T-shirts go to the first 250 to enter State Farm Center.
Making a list
Trent Frazier hit four more three-pointers against Maryland, giving him 30 for the season. The Floridian is zooming up the school’s career chart for long-range makes. Here is the list:
RK., PLAYER, YEARS TOTAL
1. Cory Bradford, 1999-2002 327
2. Dee Brown, 2003-06 299
3. D.J. Richardson, 2010-13 278
4. Trent Frazier, 2018-present 277
5. Richard Keene, 1993-96 237
6. Demetri McCamey, 2008-11 236
7. Rich McBride, 2004-07 216
8. Brandon Paul, 2010-13 211
9. Luther Head, 2002-05 209
10. Sean Harrington, 2000-03 191