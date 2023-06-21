On Wednesday afternoon at Demirjian Park, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman will hold his annual media roundtable.
The session runs an hour-plus and includes reporters from newspapers, radio, television and sports-themed websites.
It provides a chance to get Whitman’s take on hot topics, the state of the program and random subjects (usually, my forte).
Here are five questions I have going in.
1. What can you, as a Big Ten athletic director do to make name, image and likeness and the transfer portal more palatable for fans and coaches?
Note: I didn’t mention athletes, who gained from the new system. As they should have.
That they weren’t able to capitalize on NIL opportunities in the past now seems foolish. The old rules favored the schools and athletic programs.
Today, there is balance, offering the players both a chance to make some extra money and be able to freely move to the school that works best for them.
So from the athletes’ perspective, NIL and the portal are in a good place.
But there is unhappiness among fans and coaches, who have to deal with the constant movement.
Different schools and conferences are playing by different rules.
One obvious way to help, which might require congressional intervention, is to make NIL revenue more transparent. How much money is going to Athlete A, and who is paying for it? We keep hearing about players making $1 million-plus, but is that real or just a false brag?
From the start of NIL, there should have been more guidance in place, which didn’t happen.
What would Whitman want to do if given the power to control it? Interesting to hear what he thinks.
2. Is the Big Ten done expanding, or am I going to get my 24-team dream league?
Whitman is moving up the seniority ladder among Big Ten ADs. His opinions certainly carry more weight than when he was new on the job. He also has the added advantage of having been an athlete in the Big Ten before it grew by five schools.
He understands the logistics of sending teams across the country in all kinds of weather. Does it make sense for the conference to pick up two to four more schools on the Left Coast, to give Southern California and UCLA some company?
3. How do you feel about the Big Ten football scheduling model?
Whitman’s favorite team will play Northwestern and Purdue every year, which should be popular with the fans.
Less appealing is the fact that Iowa will only be on the schedule every other year. In a perfect world, the neighbors would play annually, though that is tricky with Iowa’s many rivalry games (Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska).
How often do you think the Big Ten big shots make adjustments to the schedule? Never? Every five years?
Football scheduling seems to be dominating the outside conversation amid conference expansion, but every sport will be impacted. The Big Ten had a sweet deal in men’s basketball with 20 games every year. Perhaps that number will need to rise or fall when Southern Cal and UCLA climb aboard.
Also, which school gets the biggest boost with addition of the two California schools? Lots of alums out West for everyone. Is that part of the scheduling decision?
4. What are the most important facility projects for the Illinois athletic department?
Top of mind could be needed updates to Memorial Stadium at both the east and north ends.
The House of Grange is about to turn 100. What kind of celebration is planned?
Baseball needs an upgraded stadium. An all-purpose facility for volleyball and other sports has long been talked about.
What are Whitman’s priorities in terms of buildings?
5. My pet question: Are any changes coming for the way Illinois selects its Hall of Famers?
Specifically, as the rules apply to current men’s golf boss Mike Small, who deserves a spot on the school’s Mount Rushmore of coaches.
Because he is still active, Small isn’t eligible for the Athletics Hall of Fame. When eligible, Small is a no-brainer for the honor.
In my opinion, five Big Ten titles should have been enough. Small is way past that, and also has led the team to a prominent place in college golf. The only missing piece is a national title.
Small’s wonderful parents and family will enjoy the Hall of Fame experience when he gets there. No reason to wait any longer.
Speaking of the Hall of Fame: Will Illinois consider its many star wheelchair athletes for the honor? If so, there will be plenty of easy selections among the athletes and coaches.