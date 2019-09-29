Shortly after he took over as Maryland football coach, Mike Locksley told me he wanted Ron Zook to join him in College Park.
At first, Zook resisted. But on Aug. 7, Locksley persuaded his former boss at Illinois to come aboard.
Another sign of Locksley’s strength as a recruiter.
“He kind of browbeat me into it,” Zook said. “He caught me at a weak moment this summer and said, ‘Just come up and look at it.’ I said, ‘All right, I’ll come up and look at it, but I ain’t coming (to stay).’ I was impressed with what I saw and the staff he’s put together. There’s some work to be done, but most jobs are like that.”
Zook, Maryland’s senior analyst, called me Thursday morning before Penn State routed the Terrapins 59-0 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
I told him we’d talk five minutes. The conversation went 20.
He sounded energized. Although, that’s normal for Zook. The old line — “He makes coffee nervous” — fits him. In a nice way.
It’s good to have Zook back in college football. Even better to have him in the Big Ten again.
A youngish 65, Zook’s role is mostly off the field. He isn’t allowed to coach or recruit.
That’s the hard part.
“You love coaching,” Zook said. “You love being around the players.”
He is there because of Locksley, who worked for Zook at both Florida and Illinois.
“Locks is doing a great job, which I knew he would,” Zook said. “The program is on the upswing. It’s not where it’s going to be. Locks is the right guy for the job.
“A lot of times, people talk about his recruiting, but they don’t realize he’s a great football coach.”
This is Locksley’s second stint as Maryland head coach. In 2015, he took over on an interim basis after Randy Edsall was fired.
Locksley also ran New Mexico from 2008-11.
Zook advised Locksley not to leave Champaign and go to Albuquerque.
“We were talking (Wednesday) night and I was making fun of him,” Zook said. “The one thing you have to do when you take a job is you’ve got to have a chance to win. At that time, it did not feel like it was going to give him a chance to win.
“I think he learned from it. It was a great experience for him. I think he’s really grown from it. The last three years being with Coach (Nick) Saban at Alabama has really been great for him.”
Unique fixer upper
Zook was a part of a football rebuild at Illinois. And he is part of one now at Maryland.
“Jobs like at Illinois, that was a hard job,” Zook said. “Football is a hard profession. I can honestly say in my career, I feel every place I’ve left it better than when I got there.”
Zook serves as a sounding board for Locksley and the rest of the staff. He has seen a lot of football during a long career.
“There were a lot of times, particularly in my first few years as a head coach but even in the later years, I wished I’d had somebody that I could bounce things off of and get another opinion,” Zook said. “That’s what I’ve tried to do with Locks.”
Zook is a part of all the meetings, especially those involving the defense. He looks ahead at the next opponent. He takes notes during practice and shares his thoughts when watching film.
“I kid everybody here, ‘I just walk around the practice field and kill grass,’” Zook said.
All kidding aside, Zook is doing everything he can to help Locksley build Maryland into a winner.
“I tell people, ‘Our job is not to question Coach Locksley. Our job is to give him what he wants,’” Zook said. “It’s his candy store. All we’re doing is stocking the racks.”
Family first
Before Zook accepted Locksley’s offer, he checked with his wife, Denise.
She is going back and forth between Maryland and the family home in Florida. Daughters Jacquelyn and Casey have kids of their own.
“It keeps me busy,” Zook said. “I don’t get to (water) ski as much, but it’s been good.”
Zook is living in a hotel close to the Maryland campus.
“It’s a nice hotel,” he said. “I can see the stadium from my window. I could walk there.”
The Zooks have been on the go since their long stop in Champaign from 2005 to 2011. He spent five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the last four as special teams coordinator.
Last winter and spring, he worked as secondary coach and special teams coordinator with the Utah Stallions in the Alliance of American Football before the league folded.
“I had a blast,” Zook said. “I enjoyed getting back in. I love coaching defense.”
Though the league didn’t take, the experience reminded Zook he likes being involved in football.
“I’ve still got a lot of gas in the tank,” Zook said. “I don’t feel like I’m any different than I was 10, 15 years ago. I want to be in a situation where I’m around good people and we’re all fighting for the same thing and going in the right direction. I’m not going to take a job just to take a job.”
Zook doesn’t know how long he will be at Maryland.
“One day at a time,” Zook said. “I’ve got a beautiful house in Florida, and I’ve got a boat in the garage. Denise is doing well. If I’m fortunate enough to keep going, great. If I’m not, I’ll be OK.”
Back in the day
It’s been eight years since Zook coached in college. He went 6-6 at Illinois in 2011 and was fired after the regular season. Then-defensive coordinator Vic Koenning led the team to a win against UCLA in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. Koenning’s offensive coordinator that day: current Purdue coach Jeff Brohm.
Zook helped the Illini to three bowl games in a five-year stretch. Including the 2008 Rose Bowl. In the past five decades, only Mike White and John Mackovic had equivalent runs.
Illinois is on its third coach since Zook was told to go. Three in eight years.
No winning seasons, one bowl bid and a 28-61 overall record, including 10-50 against the Big Ten, since Zook left C-U. Double yikes.
In hindsight, there was more work to do at Illinois than Zook realized.
“I just had so much confidence in Coach (Ron) Guenther,” Zook said. “He had a lot to do with me coming to Illinois. I had another opportunity at the same time. Coach Guenther sold me. I knew he loved that university. I knew he was going to do everything in his power to give us an opportunity to win. In this profession, I think that’s all you can ask for.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.