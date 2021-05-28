Dr. Timothy Nugent built his legacy of innovation and service at the University of Illinois.
But the rest of the world is learning about his great work too.
The longtime director of the Division of Rehabiliation Education Services, who passed away in 2015, was recently honored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
During the ceremony on May 14 in Uncasville, Conn., Dr. Nugent was given the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with wheelchair basketball.
It is the highest award the Hall of Fame gives short of induction.
Dr. Nugent was the founder of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association and a longtime Illinois coach.
Dr. Nugent’s son, Tracy, spoke on his father’s behalf.
“It was quite a tribute to him, absolutely,” Tracy Nugent said. “Clearly, the family appreciated the honor for Tim and the recognition of his work. It’s a storied list of people that have been honored by the Hall.”
Joining Tracy Nugent at the gala was his wife Claudia, his stepmother Jeanette, his brother Brian and close family friends.
Dr. Nugent was celebrated the same weekend as the newest hall of fame class, which included Patrick Baumann, Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich.
“It was pretty amazing,” Tracy Nugent said.
How would Dr. Nugent have reacted to the honor?
“He would have been humbled,” Tracy Nugent said. “He fought like hell to get done what he was able to accomplish because it was not in the least popular and it was terribly inconvenient for most people.
“What he was simply trying to do was make changes that would have the most immediate impact. They were not necessarily all that difficult. They just required a different view on the world.”
Dr. Nugent didn’t take “no” for an answer. That mentality made him more effective.
The Naismith award follows Dr. Nugent’s 2019 induction into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.
“He certainly apreciated the honor,” Tracy Nugent said. “But he took those things quite humbly.”
Dr. Nugent was always quick to credit those who did what was needed.
Finding a way
Watch a wheelchair basketball game, Tracy Nugent said, and you soon forget about the wheelchairs.
“You see the intensity of the players and their skill,” he said. “They are playing so good.”
It’s a contact sport.
“If you look at any basketball game, collegiate, professional, you’re going to see the same level of physicality,” he added. “You’re just not going to hear the wheelchairs hitting each other. It is no more or less physical than any level of basketball.”
Dr. Nugent saw immense value in wheelchair athletics. The program started in Galesburg. When that facility was closed, Dr. Nugent and his students wrote to campuses across the country, looking for a new home.
The program moved to C-U without a lot of financial support.
“They had no budget for the first eight years,” Tracy Nugent said.
Dr. Nugent raised money for the program. He got buses with wheelchair ramps. He and his staff built ramps.
“It was total commitment,” Tracy Nugent said.
Why? “He said, ‘It just had to be done.’” Tracy Nugent said. “He had no alternative.”
The recognition from the Naismith Hall of Fame honors all of the students-athletes and familities that have been involved with the Illinois program throughout the years.
One to go
There is another hall of fame Dr. Nugent should enter: the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame. At this point, wheelchair athletes and coaches aren’t eligible.
When Dr. Nugent is inducted, the family will cherish the honor.
“That would be neat,” Tracy Nugent said.
Illinois is focal point of wheelchair sports in great part because of the work done by Dr. Nugent.
“The program wouldn’t exist but for his bullheadedness, his determination,” Tracy Nugent said.
The rewards have been countless and will continue long into the future.
Jean Driscoll, Tatyana McFadden and so many others have put a positive spotlight on C-U and the university.
Dr. Nugent thought his work was never done. There was always another task ahead. He never stopped looking for ways to improve accessibility, equality and fairness.
He appreciated the recognition he received from the school. But always wanted more for the student-athletes he served.