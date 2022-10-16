Asmussen's Top 25 | Illini jump five spots to No. 18
To subscribe for the 2022-23 sports season, click here.
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
That makes it two weeks in a row for Illinois on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot. That comes after an 11-year break.
Not only is Bret Bielema's team in again, but it is climbing. Illinois went from No. 23 last week to No. 18 this time on my ballot.
Last Sunday, the Illini broke in at No. 24. Today's rankings should be released around noon.
Illinois got a boost from a string of upsets, with nine in my Top 25 losing.
Illinois takes next Saturday off before returning to the field at Nebraska on Oct. 29. It should move up the polls while resting thanks to multiple Top 25 matchups in the upcoming week. My guess is Illinois enters the game in Lincoln ranked at about No. 15 on the N-G ballot, give or take.
It's been a minute since Illinois was ranked among the nation's best. The Illini were last in the Top 10 the week of the 2002 Sugar Bowl, when Ron Turner's team was No. 7. They lost to LSU and haven't been back in the Top 10 since.
Here is this week's full ballot. Illinois is one of the four from the Big Ten, joining No. 1 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 15 Penn State. Big Ten schools Purdue and Maryland just missed.
TEAM PREV.
1. Ohio State 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Tennessee 7
4. Michigan 4
5. Clemson 5
6. Mississippi 9
7. Alabama 3
8. TCU 14
9. UCLA 11
10. Oregon 12
11. Southern California 6
12. Syracuse 18
13. Oklahoma State 8
14. Wake Forest 16
15. Penn State 10
16. Cincinnati 17
17. Kansas State 20
18. Illinois 23
19. Utah 22
20. NC State 13
21. North Carolina 25
22. Texas --
23. Kentucky --
24. Mississippi State 15
25. LSU --
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.