Being the eternal optimist, I can always find a reason to like something.
But this time, I wasn’t sure.
The Big Ten announced its football scheduling model for the 2024 season and beyond on Thursday afternoon.
As had been widely reported in the past day or two, each school had been assigned a set of permanent rivals.
The league is using the term “flex protect” to describe the setup. Sounds like part of my 401k I forgot to fill out.
The Big Ten, which struggles with branding (remember Legends and Leaders?), might want to try again, with something more honest. Like “way for us to make the most money without angering the big shots.” The big shots being Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern California.
To sort of quote the great George Orwell book “Animal Farm.” All pigs are equal, but Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and USC own the farm. They make the rules.
If the other schools and their fans want to see that change, they are going to have find a way to consistently beat them. And that won’t be easy with a favorable schedule set for the Big Four.
It sure would have been fun for the eventual 16-team Big Ten to really start over. Pretend like Michigan and Ohio State hasn’t been “The Game” forever. Clean slate for the programs. Everybody starts at the same place and has to earn its place.
But there is not much fairness when TV money is involved. Decisions on Big Ten scheduling are being made by people who might think Champaign is in France and Bloomington is the home to Mall of America.
I am for the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA. But like any new person at any business, they shouldn’t start with a privileged status. Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa and others have seniority in the league. But that isn’t helping with the schedules.
Now that all my complaints are out of the way, I do like that everybody plays everybody during a two-year stretch. Not home and away, of course. The math doesn’t work. But in 2024 and 2025, Illinois will see every Big Ten team. With two games against Ohio State. The Illibuck can come out of its shell.
Could have gone another way
Why no divisions? Well, the pat answer seems to be the East run of titles since 2014, with many of the games lopsided.
I can fix that if given the opportunity.
Move two teams from the current West — Northwestern and Purdue — to the East. And add USC and UCLA to the West.
Bingo. The perfect solution. Maybe next time.
Not exact balance, but much better. Entering the last season of division play this fall, the West has new coaches at Wisconsin (Luke Fickell) and Nebraska (Matt Rhule) who figure to provide a boost. A closer division race makes for a better chance to win in Indianapolis. Assuming the title game stays in the perfect home at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Big Ten can’t be dumb enough to wreck that too, can it?
With no divisions starting in 2024, we will see some combination of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and USC in the game almost every year. Great for TV. Boring for the fans of the other 12 schools in the confernce.
Would baseball be better off if the Yankees and Dodgers played in the World Series every year? Not if you want crowds watching the other 28 teams. Same for the NFL. Patriots and Eagles every year would not do much for anyone outside Philly and Foxborough.
With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams starting next season, there is no reason the Big Ten can’t be bold with its title game. The worthy schools are going to make the cut. But I’d argue this format could cost the Big Ten at some point.
Closer to home
Illinois will have annual games with Purdue and Northwestern. Awesome.
Those two are obvious must-haves. No school is closer geographically than Purdue. Not having them play every year in the past was a mistake. Plus, you have the bonus of former Illlini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters now in charge of the Boilermakers. That will be fun.
Northwestern-Illinois has to be an annual game. Just like Michigan-Michigan State, Indiana-Purdue and UCLA-USC.
Northwestern’s recent dip won’t last. Pat Fitzgerald is too good of a coach to let the slide last.
The upcoming Illinois games against USC in 2024 (the Illini make the trip to Los Angeles) and 2025 against UCLA (the Bruins come to Champaign) enables a stroll down memory lane. It’s hit and miss with UCLA.
The teams have played 12 times, each winning six. There have been four bowl matchups, including the most recent game between the teams in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco.
I know it as the “Terry Hawthorne Game,” with the East St. Louis product turning the game with a defensive touchdown. Vic Koenning was the interim coach for Illinois that game after Ron Zook was fired.
The other two games that jump out are the 1947 Rose Bowl, an Illinois blowout, and the 1984 Rose Bowl, a Bruins romp. When the teams meet at UCLA the first time, it will give me an excuse to call former Illini receiver Ade Adeyemo, who crashed into a since-moved wall in the 2003 game in Pasadena. So, regular games against UCLA are a fine idea.
The Illinois-USC series should be a tougher sale for fans. The Trojans are 11-2 all-time against the Illini. The last two meetings, USC won 49-17 at the Rose Bowl in 2008 and 55-3 in Champaign in 1996. Somebody picked Illinois to beat the Trojans in the last meeting. OK, it was me. Not my best prediction ever.
The first Illinois win against the Trojans was 19-0 in 1935, The last was 14-13 in 1989. Might be a good idea to have Jeff George and Shawn Wax on the sidelines for the next one.