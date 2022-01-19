CHAMPAIGN — The start of the week has treated the Illinois football team well.
On Monday, the school found out both tight end Luke Ford and defensive lineman Jamal Woods plan to return in 2022.
Ford enters his fifth year of college football and Woods his sixth. As Bret Bielema tries to turn the Illinois program into a consistent threat in the Big Ten West, they are two of the potential anchors.
Others are out there, too. Maybe a lot of them.
One who likely won’t be back: tight end Daniel Barker. On Tuesday afternoon, Barker announced he is opting out of the NFL draft and will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Based on his comments, the Illini’s all-time leader in career touchdown receptions by a tight end (11) seems he is moving on from C-U.
Understanding that plenty can happen between now and the start of summer training camp, here is my list of the 10 most important Illinois returnees:
1. Chase Brown, Running back
The latest 1,000-yarder rusher at Illinois has a chance to finish high on the school’s career yardage list. Especially if he stays two more years, which is possible.
His high per-carry average (5.9 yards) makes Brown ultra valuable. If the numbers hold, he gets a first down every two carries, with room to spare. He can also be used as a wide receiver after catching 14 passes for 142 yards in 2021.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Canadian will certainly be the focus of opposing defenses. But that didn’t seem to bother him last year after he put up a pair of 200-yard games.
2. C.J. Hart, Linebacker
The North Carolina State transfer got off to a great start in 2021, recording six tackles in the home opener against Nebraska. He returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown in the victory.
But Hart got knocked out for the season during the game with a severe knee injury. He is expected to make a full recovery and the Illinois coaches hope he picks up where he left off.
With Jake Hansen and Khalan Tolson both moving on, the 6-1, 230-pound Hart becomes a critical piece to the defense.
3. Isaiah Williams, Wide receiver
The converted quarterback led the team with 47 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns last season. The No. 2 receiver, Casey Washington, had 21 catches. So, it’s a wide gap.
Williams also helps as a runner (61 yards and two touchdowns) and poses a threat as a thrower given his background.
Because of his dynamic skill set, expect new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to find ways to get the ball in Williams’ hands as the 5-10, 180-pound St. Louis native enters his fourth season with the Illini.
4. Julian Pearl, Offensive lineman
The Danville native is suddenly the most experienced guy up front. The departures of long-time starters Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski means the other guys will be looking to the 6-6, 310-pound Pearl for his wisdom.
He has shown versatility during his Illinois career and is able to move from spot to spot. That isn’t for everybody.
5. Josh McCray, Running back
Not sure why so few schools wanted the Alabama native to play on offense. Bielema convinced him to try Champaign-Urbana and it worked out well.
After not playing in the season opener and having a limited role against Texas San Antonio, he had his first 100-yard game later in September at Purdue (167 yards). He had 142 more in the nine-overtime upset win at Penn State.
McCray finished among the top freshman running backs in the nation in per-carry average (4.9 yards) and was second on the team with 549 yards. Expect to see more out of the bruising 6-1, 240-pound McCray in his second season with the Illini.
6. Sydney Brown, Defensive back
The team’s leading tackler with 81 last season had one more than linebacker Tarique Barnes.
Chase’s twin brother has been a mainstay in the lineup since arriving from Canada in 2018, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021. It’s always good to have a fifth-year senior in the defensive backfield, and Brown will provide the necessary leadership.
7. Tarique Barnes, Linebacker
The Tennessee native finished one tackle behind Brown with 80 in 2021. He tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles and finished among the leaders in passes broken up.
The 6-1, 230-pound Barnes had a career-best 12 tackles against Wisconsin, and he’ll need to replicate that production in nearly every game entering his fourth season at Illinois.
8. Keith Randolph Jr., Defensive lineman
The one-time basketball standout at Belleville West made the right choice to stick with football. With Owen Carney Jr. out of eligibility, Randolph becomes the leading returnee with four sacks.
The 6-5, 300-pound Randolph showed off his play-making skills with a rare interception by a defensive tackle last season. One of his linemates, Woods is a fan, calling Randolph and fellow defensive tackle Johnny Newton “dogs.”
9. Luke Ford, Tight end
Before he made his decision to return to Illinois, he watched his former team, Georgia, win the national championship.
“It was awesome,” Ford said. “I got to see a lot my friends get a national championship.
“I love that place. I was just happy for those guys.”
The 6-6, 260-pound native of Carterville is looking forward to one more season with his home-state school after recording 15 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns last season.
“I’m super excited, ready to get to work, Ford said. “I’m from this state. I love these fans. I trust this coaching staff.”
Experts have told Ford he needs improvement in certain areas to raise his draft stock ahead of the 2023 draft.
“I need to have more catches,” Ford said.
10. Jamal Woods, Defensive lineman
Another Alabama product like McCray, the big guy used to tackle a tree growing up back home.
“It’s on the side of my house back in Hueytown,” Woods said. “I wish I had a picture of it. We were very little.”
Woods tackled the tree because his older brother told him to do it.
Besides his physical ability, the 6-2, 290-pound Woods provides leadership. Not many sixth-year guys playing in the Big Ten. He’s dealt with numerous injuries during his Illini career, but he wants to have one last breakthrough season under defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
“I’ve been around college football for a long time.” Woods said. “I know a lot of ins and outs to this game.”