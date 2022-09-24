CHAMPAIGN — On paper, Tim Turner’s Champaign Central varsity football team played its 2022 home opener last Friday night versus Centennial at Tommy Stewart Field.
A facility the crosstown rivals share. And one that exists on the Chargers’ campus.
What is scheduled to happen Saturday afternoon, however, will be a true home debut for the Maroons.
Instead of driving to Centennial High, Central (1-3) will welcome nonconference opponent Wheaton St. Francis (4-0) to McKinley Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff. It’s the inaugural varsity football game at McKinley Field following both a multi-million dollar renovation to the space and the implementation of a 2018 intergovernmental agreement prohibiting varsity football there.
It’s transpiring after Central football players canvassed the surrounding neighborhood during the summer to seek support for a one-time exemption to the agreement.
It’s occurring after several school board and city council discussions and votes on the topic. And it’s happening after Central athletic director Jane Stillman managed to find a replacement on the visiting sideline. Urbana was scheduled to face the Maroons this week before the Tigers canceled their varsity season last month.
“It’s a dream come true,” senior receiver and defensive back KJ Phillips said. “I’ve been wanting to play on this field since I stepped on the field. When I realized we were going to be able to play on the field, it changed my entire perspective of this season.”
Phillips also described the situation as “really scary” and “nerve-racking,” since this is the first chance for he and his teammates to play a varsity game on their own turf field.
“It means a lot to be able to play on the field we call our own,” sophomore quarterback George Rouse said. “It’s a lot of buzz. ... People around the school are like, ‘You guys are actually playing a game there?’”
Playing a football game at McKinley Field isn’t completely new to some of the Maroons.
Freshman and junior varsity games have taken place at the facility since its renovation. Sophomore running back and linebacker Brock VanDeever recalls playing freshman games at McKinley last year.
“It’s a really nice field. It’s a nice environment,” VanDeever said. “After you practice there all summer and all fall, it just becomes natural to step on that turf and walk out of that facility.
“Playing at McKinley Field is a big opportunity I think we’ve been working for all summer, that we’ve been trying to make happen. Now that we have the opportunity, I hope that our team can make the best of it.”
Turner is in his 17th season being associated with Central football, and his fifth as the Maroons’ head coach. He said the topic of this program playing varsity games at McKinley Field has “always been the talk of the town.”
“The only part that will really change (in game day preparation) is that it’s during the day,” Turner said. “We typically will spend a lot of time at McKinley anyway getting warmed up and doing our pregame there, and then we just show up across town and go out and play.”
Turner credits his players and “a core group of booster club parents” for enhancing the topic from just a conversation piece to reality, and he lauded Stillman for finding a team willing to travel to Champaign in place of Urbana.
“The, in quotes, win wouldn’t really mean anything having not earned it,” said Turner, referencing a forfeit the Maroons could have accepted from the Tigers. “Here’s an opportunity for us to earn a win, albeit against a pretty good football team.”
Coach Bob McMillen’s Wheaton St. Francis teams has made the IHSA playoffs in each of the last three possible seasons, including a run to the 2019 Class 4A quarterfinals. The Spartans, who won a Class 5A state championship in 2008 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, are ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press 4A poll. One of their players is senior offensive lineman and Illinois football commit TJ McMillen.
The Maroons aren’t worried about any hype surrounding their unfamiliar foe.
Instead, they’re relishing the chance to throw on their pads, helmets and uniforms for an actual varsity game at their home venue.
“We have the home-field advantage at McKinley Field, just knowing that’s our field,” Vandeveer said. “It’s going to be something new, so hopefully all our guys feel the energy and they’re ready for it.”