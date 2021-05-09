Kendall Crawford | Champaign Central baseball
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore made his first varsity pitching start a memorable one, as he struck out five in a 12-0 victory against Urbana that saw him finish one out-of-zone pitch away from a perfect game. Crawford matched a feat previously achieved by his father, Ken, at Centennial during his prep playing days, with the no-hitter.
➜ From Crawford: “It just felt like every other start to be honest. I just had to go out there ... and pitch the best that I could, just like every other time. I just took a deep breath between every pitch, and I had to keep my mind straight because ... that’s when I would start to get anxious and go all over the place. I actually came back from a quarantine, so it was surprising that I did so well. It was a big surprise.”
➜ He needs tickets to see ... a Chicago Cubs game. I haven’t been to an MLB game in a while, and I would love to go. Plus the Chicago hot dogs are pretty good.
➜ One movie he could watch over and over is ... “The Avengers” is pretty good. I like that movie.
➜ If he could choose one super power, it would be ... flying. You could go everywhere super quick, just get everything done nice and easy.
➜ The social media platform he uses most is ... Instagram.
➜ His biggest pet peeve is ... hypocrites.
➜ His favorite baseball memory is ... going to state with my teammates in middle school.
➜ His most embarrassing baseball memory is ... getting doubled off. It was a flyout play, and I wasn’t paying attention at all and they threw me out at first because I didn’t tag up.
➜ Before a game ... I’ll drink an energy drink that’ll wake me up, and I’ll jog a couple laps if my arm’s kind of sore. Then I’ll do the occasional band warmups to get my arm ready to go.
➜ After a game ... if it’s a loss, then I think about what I can to improve. And if it’s a win, I just have to keep going from there — continue what I did good, and even if I did something bad do the same thing as I would for a loss, where I just improve.
➜ In five years, he sees himself ... hopefully I get an offer to a junior college, maybe an in-state college, to keep playing baseball.
➜ Honorable mention: Danny Lack, Centennial baseball; Cale Horsch, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling; Jared Lockmiller, Monticello baseball; Logan Petersen, LeRoy baseball; CJ Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour track and field.
Abby Sabalaskey | Westville softball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The freshman came within just two walks of completing a perfect game on Monday against Salt Fork, still firing a no-hitter and earning the win. But just two days later, Sabalaskey earned her first IHSA perfect game — she already had one in travel ball — by silencing Oakwood and recording 18 strikeouts in the process. Sabalaskey wasn’t done, either, adding a pair of run-rule shortened perfect games on Saturday against Iroquois West.
➜ From Sabalaskey: “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. It means a lot, and I really hope that it brings more attention to the games. It makes it a lot more special because I’m just coming off a shoulder injury. I went 10 weeks without throwing and returned to throwing in mid-April. I went and did two days of physical therapy a week for six weeks, plus a lot of exercise.”
➜ She needs tickets to see ... the Women’s College World Series. I’ve already been three times. It was just a lot different seeing them actually play in person than it is over TV.
➜ One movie she could watch over and over is ... “Christmas Vacation.” It’s just really funny.
➜ If she could choose one super power, it would be ... invisibility so I could steal people’s food.
➜ The social media platforms she uses most are ... Instagram and Twitter. I use Instagram for more personal stuff, and I use Twitter for softball recruiting purposes.
➜ Her biggest pet peeve is ... when people mix up “seen” and “saw” in sentences.
➜ Her favorite softball memory is ... when I got selected as a USA Softball All-American and got to pitch at the Hall of Fame Stadium in 2019 in Oklahoma City. It was just really cool being able to pitch on that field.
➜ Her most embarrassing softball memory is ... when I was in rec ball, I was playing in the pitching circle and I had backed up into a pitching machine and it hit me.
➜ Before a game ... listen to country music and talk to my teammates on the bus.
➜ In five years, she sees herself ... hopefully in college playing softball.
➜ Honorable mention: Sophia Adams, Champaign Central soccer; Lauren Bossingham, LeRoy softball; Karsyn Burke, Fisher softball; Cadi Hu, Uni High track and field; Meagan Wyss, Centennial softball.