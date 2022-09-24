Addie Roesch | St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior outside hitter has been on a tear during the Spartans’ ongoing nine-match win streak, stepping up big on numerous occasions. Roesch provided two kills, three blocks and four digs in a two-set win over St. Thomas More. She then produced eight kills, five digs and three aces in a sweep of Marshall; booked six kills in a two-set victory versus Unity; and offered up six kills and seven digs in a sweep of Pontiac.
➜ From Roesch: “At the beginning of the season, it was rough because our team didn’t have as good of chemistry. I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better, and I’m happy with my performance. We really had a conversation that we just needed to sit down and talk about our problems, and we came together. Now, our practices are super focused, and we have really good team chemistry because we are able to talk about our problems — and we figured it out, and now we’re on a run.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... Taylor Swift. I’ve actually been to four Taylor Swift concerts. She’s the most entertaining person I’ve ever seen in concert, and I’ve been such a big fan since I was 5.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Longest Ride.” I’m not a country girl at all, but just something about that movie — it’s a love story, and it’s such a good movie.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read minds. I’m always wondering what’s going on in everybody else’s heads, and I just wish I could know because people put on a good face but think different things.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. I just love seeing my friends — what they’re up to, what they post on their stories and what’s going on in everybody else’s life. I have fun saving memories on Snapchat, so they pop up a year later and I can look back.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... if things aren’t clean. I’m a clean freak. Everything has to be clean, so when something isn’t clean I just can’t handle it.
➜ My favorite volleyball memory is ... beating St. Teresa in the regional championship last year. Our team chemistry that game was so fun, and our student section was completely full. We were going all out. It was a lot of talk before the game about who was going to win, and we showed up on the court and really put our hearts all into the game.
➜ My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ... freshman year, one of my first JV games, Taylor Hug set me up and I swung and completely missed the ball. Thankfully that’s only happened once.
➜ Before a match ... whenever the national anthem is playing, Shayne Immke and I squeeze each other’s pinkies to the beat and then high-five each other. At the end line, before we high-five the other team, I always smile at my mom.
➜ After a match ... as a team, we always go out into the hallway and cheer super loud together. And, as soon as I get in my car, I play some pump-up music to keep the excitement going.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully out of state, in college and playing volleyball. The University of Tennessee and Belmont are my two dream schools.
➜ Honorable mention: Lillian Enger, Blue Ridge golf; Larissa Dolcos, Uni High volleyball; Hannah Jackson, Judah Christian volleyball; Anna McEwen, Milford volleyball; Ainsley Winters, Mahomet-Seymour golf.
Noah La Nave | Uni High boys’ soccer
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior forward has been filling nets for the Illineks during an especially challenging portion of their regular-season schedule. La Nave generated a hat trick during a 13-0 thumping of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and four more goals in a 7-0 rout of Judah Christian, but he really ratcheted up his play in back-to-back matches versus bigger-school opponents Normal U-High and Centennial. He scored twice in a 4-4 tie with the Pioneers, including the bout’s last goal in the 79th minute, and he pocketed another three goals in a 4-all draw with the Chargers.
➜ From La Nave: “From a team standpoint, I think the second half of the Normal U-High game, we did really well even though we were down a couple goals to find it within ourselves to complete the comeback and eventually tie the game. I feel as though we really showed in the first half of the Centennial game how good we can be. ... It’s great that we play bigger schools, even though at times, if they are a (Champaign) Central, it can be slightly demoralizing. But keeping in mind that they are bigger schools, to pull out with a tie with a team like Normal was a really big result and can fuel our morale.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... any Roma Europa League game. They’re my favorite team, and it’d be nice to watch them.
➜ One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Underdog.” It’s a childhood favorite movie I saw a lot growing up.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super speed. That way, I can get in behind the defense more easily.
➜ The social media platform I use most often is ... Snapchat. I don’t really have any other social media accounts.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people misuse the phrase “divide and conquer.” People often use it to mean dividing a group physically and then conquering them separately, whereas it’s more about dividing them against each other, in more of an argumentative sense, and then conquering them when they’re against each other.
➜ My favorite soccer memory is ... the regional final last year (against Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley). It was just a great day. We performed really well despite the unfortunate circumstances of the field being super muddy and really rainy. It was a really great feeling to win the regional and then celebrate with all the guys after.
➜ My most embarrassing soccer memory is ... I was guest playing for a U16 team, and I was dribbling and got tripped up. When I was on the ground, one of my teammates shot the ball toward the goal and it hit my leg.
➜ Before a match ... I usually eat a banana or something light that will fuel me, and drink a bit of coffee. Then I’ll head to the field and ease myself into warmups, do my best to get myself mentally in the game.
➜ After a match ... I think a lot about what happened in the game, no matter what the outcome is. Usually I think about it more if I think I could’ve played better or the team could’ve played better. Then I have a really big dinner.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully at a good college, studying something I enjoy.
➜ Honorable mention: Braden Kauffman, Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond golf; Leighton Meeker, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin golf; Leif Olson, Mahomet-Seymour golf; Wade Schacht, Champaign Central golf; Josh Skowronski, Arthur Christian soccer.