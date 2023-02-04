Addy Martinie | St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The 5-foot-8 junior forward with the Spartans is a big reason for the late-season turnaround SJ-O has undergone. Since falling to 7-13 on Jan. 12, coach Drew Arteaga’s Spartans have won six of their next seven games and are now 13-14 before playing at Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday in an Illini Prairie Conference game. In three recent wins, Martinie averaged 16.7 points and 8.0 rebounds before coming through with a game-high 23 points during Thursday night’s 47-46 loss at Unity.
➜ From Martinie: “I’ve really improved on doing post moves, and I feel like I’ve been knocking down my threes, but I feel like I’m more of a post presence now. Coach Arteaga has really been pushing us in practice. We do guard drills and post drills where we set aside about 30 minutes, so that really helps. We’re playing together a lot more. We’re a pretty close team, and the last few weeks, we’ve become less selfish. We’ve finally found out when we play together, we’re a lot better. It’s been really fun playing well, especially when we’re underdogs. We don’t have the best record, so it’s fun to upset a team. Now that we’re finally racking up wins, we’re heading into the postseason with a better attitude and a better aspect of what we can do.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... A Pittsburgh Steelers game. I’ve been a Steelers’ fan all my life, so has my family, and I’ve never been to a game.
➜ One TV show I could watch over and over is ... “All-American.” It’s a good sports show and it’s my favorite show.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... time travel to go back and redo any mistakes I might have made in the past.
➜ The social media platforms I use the most often are ... TikTok and Snap. TikTok because it’s just funny and a good way to waste time. With Snapchat, you can just communicate with people. It’s a lot easier and more fun than texting.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... beating Bloomington Central Catholic this season on their senior night.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... last year I got food poisoning and threw up all over the court. It was in practice, and I didn’t make it to the trash can.
➜ Before a game ... listen to music with my teammates. Mostly rap.
➜ After a game ... talk with my dad because he knows mostly everything about basketball. I talk to him about the game because he’s very knowledgeable.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully heading into law school. Ever since I’ve taken classes at St. Joe, I really like the aspect of business law, and I want to be a lawyer or an attorney.
Cole Bailey | Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard had a night to remember on Tuesday. With the Trojans trailing 50-48 at Watseka in a Vermilion Valley Conference game, Bailey hit a fadeaway corner three-pointer at the buzzer to lift A-P to a 51-50 victory. It was the third straight win for coach Wade Rogers’ Trojans after close victories last weekend against Illinois Lutheran (51-48 in overtime) and Tri-Point (51-48). Bailey scored five points in the win against Illinois Lutheran while dealing with early foul trouble and produced 15 points in the win against Tri-Point.
➜ From Bailey: “I asked my coach who he wanted to take the ball up, and he said Kollin Asbury. I told Kollin, ‘You take the ball up.’ Kollin got the rebound and when he was dribbling it towards me, he just had this look in his eye. I faded to the corner, and he just pitched it to me, and I just shot it. I had the feeling that it was going in, and boom, it did. We came in the locker room, and we were all so hyped, then we had to get ready for coach to come in. Every time we win a game, we get our water bottles and swing them so water goes everywhere. School the next day was crazy because some kids and some parents came up to me and told me I was famous now. It’s been so fun.”
➜ I need tickets to see ... the NBA Finals. It would just be so exciting.
➜ One TV show I could watch over and over is ... “Family Guy.” It’s just funny. Every time I watch it, it makes me laugh.
➜ If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super speed. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been running around.
➜ The social media platforms I use the most often are ... Snapchat and Instagram. Snapchat is where I talk to my friends. I like following the accounts I do on Instagram.
➜ My favorite basketball memory is ... the game-winning three-pointer against Watseka. I’m only a sophomore and I was injured last year when I broke my collarbone. That shot felt so good.
➜ My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... tripping and falling in a game at Cissna Park last year. I tripped over nothing in a huge part of the game.
➜ Before a game ... I always eat because I burn calories so easily.
➜ After a game ... I always drink fluids and rest because I feel like doing nothing at all.
➜ In five years, I see myself ... hopefully succeeding in college and playing college basketball.
