Moise York | Danville boys’ soccer
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior earned a share of the Vikings’ single-match scoring record with an incredible performance on Tuesday versus Peoria. York netted seven goals in an 8-3 road victory, matching a mark previously set by 1993 Danville graduate Travis Schofield
- . York followed that up with one goal and one assist in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory against Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran.
From York: “Back in Danville Area Soccer Association, when I was younger, I had a few goals, but nothing like seven. I wish it was like that. ... I just had a lot of help from my teammates, really, because I had a lot of assists from Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez
- leading to my goals. I just didn’t have it in my mind as much (while the match was going on), because I was just having fun in the game. ... (The consecutive wins) was really great for the team. It helped us build up our confidence, and we really improved on our passing.”
I need tickets to see ...
- an Illini football game. I went there last weekend with my dad (for the Maryland game), and we’d always go there before when I was younger. It was really fun, and there are lots of memories.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “The Ritual.” Me and my friend, Ethan Biggs
- , always used to watch horror movies at night and eat snacks.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to read people’s minds. I’m always looking at people and want to know what they’re thinking about.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Snapchat. I’m always reading people’s stories.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- it takes a lot for me to get mad, but I guess people chewing with their mouths open.
My favorite soccer memory is ...
- back when I was little kid, I shot a free kick with the outside of my foot and it curved to the bottom left corner of the net.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ...
- when I had a little breakdown when I was 4 years old, because I couldn’t get the ball. My mom had to run on the field and grab me and take me off.
Before a match ...
- I usually listen to music and joke around with my friends on the bus rides. That’s my favorite part.
After a match ...
- I go to sleep on the bus, get ready for the next game and eat.
In five years, I see myself ...
- striving to be a police officer and studying criminal justice.
Honorable mention: Carson Friedman, Prairie Central golf; Alex Gonzalez, Rantoul soccer; Isaiah Johnson, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer; Wade Schacht, Champaign Central golf; Jordan Schroeder, Watseka golf.
Ainsley Winters | Mahomet-Seymour girls’ golf
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The former News-Gazette All-Area girls’ golf first-teamer showed just why she was deserving of that honor during Monday’s Apollo Conference Tournament. Winters, a junior, carded an 18-hole 88 at Mattoon’s Meadowview Golf Course to secure medalist distinction by three strokes. Her score also helped the Bulldogs to second place in the seven-team field with a 394 total, behind only Charleston’s 391.
From Winters:
- “The round I put together, I feel pretty good about it. It was one of my best 18 holes of the season so far, and I was very proud of how I did at conference. ... I was really happy, because I haven’t made it (to all-conference level) the last two years at all, so I was just really proud of my accomplishment this year. I thought I was going to be in the top eight, but I didn’t think I was going to be (the champion). ... It gives me a little confidence going forward, but it’s also a challenge seeing the rest of the competition going forward, as well, and how everyone else has improved from last year.”
I need tickets to see ...
- the next Solheim Cup, because you get to see all of the great women’s golfers going against each other by teams.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Despicable Me.” It’s hilarious and makes me laugh every time I watch it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- invisibility. You could be in any room and nobody would know you’re there.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Snapchat. It’s really the only social media platform I’m allowed to have right now.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people chew with their mouths open.
My favorite golf memory is ...
- this summer, when I was playing on the Prep Tour at Illinois State and I got second and shot my best 18-hole round ever, a 78. I had a really great two rounds.
My most embarrassing golf memory is ...
- a practice round for state in junior high one year. I hit a golf cart, and there was a girl sitting in it.
Before a tournament ...
- I try to stay calm, maybe eat a snack and just hit the driving range and see what the greens look like. And then I’ll just hang out with my team.
After a tournament ...
- I normally go over my stats from the day, and then if I’m with the team, we normally try to figure out where we want to go to dinner. That’s normally a big debate in the bus going home.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully being a successful college athlete and on my way to becoming an elementary school teacher.
Honorable mention: Kate Ahmari, Uni High cross-country; Amelia Birge, Salt Fork golf; Addison Oyer, Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball; Maddie Reed, Unity volleyball; Ava Yoder, Arthur Christian School volleyball.