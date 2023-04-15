Alex Brown | Villa Grove softball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior has been on a tear both as a hitter and as a pitcher this month. Brown threw a complete game with five strikeouts during a 5-2 victory against Cumberland, then battled through another seven-inning effort to earn the pitching win in a 13-8 decision against St. Joseph-Ogden. She also was 4 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored versus the Spartans. Brown then struck out nine and drove in one run during a 6-2 triumph against Arcola, drove in one run and pitched one scoreless inning in a 13-3 romp past Tri-County, provided a 2-for-4 day with three RBI and two runs in a 27-7 defeat of Centennial and threw all 10 innings while permitting just one earned run in a 5-4 win against Sullivan.
From Brown: “I’m feeling great, honestly. It’s just a lot of my teammates really backing me up on the field with my pitching, and with my hitting, it’s a lot of teammates cheering me on. It’s felt really good hitting these last couple games. ... At points, it was really nerve-racking (playing against Sullivan), but I just told myself to keep pushing through. And I knew I could rely on my teammates to back me up in the field. ... I’m super excited because I really see us moving forward in postseason and getting past super-sectionals.”
I need tickets to see ... the Women’s College World Series. I’ve really wanted to go these last couple years to see some of my idols playing there and see them compete.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Legally Blonde.” I love watching that movie. It just shows that men and women are equal, and if you put your mind to it, you can do it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... I don’t know if this is so much of a superpower, but just having a positive mindset all the time. Because I know I can get down on myself, but I really want to stay positive because it helps me and my teammates.
The social media platform I use most often is ... Instagram. I know how to use it better than I know how to use Twitter.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when softball players play with their hair down.
My favorite softball memory is ... going to state my eighth-grade year. I haven’t gone to state yet (in high school), and I’m really pushing for that and want to see my team hit that level.
My most embarrassing softball memory is ... last year when we were playing Rantoul, and I got in a rundown and I started crying because I was getting scared.
Before a game ... me and my teammate, Addisyn Wilson , we have this podcast, we call it. And we start talking about the game, just have a little bit of fun before the game. We get all the girls involved with it.
After a game ... I talk to my parents and go home after that.
In five years, I see myself ... having graduating college after having a good time with my softball career, and hopefully, I get a coaching position somewhere for that.
Elliot Gulley | Champaign Central boys’ tennis
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior isn’t taking it easy on the tennis courts in the lead-up to beginning a tenure playing for the North American Hockey League with a Wisconsin team next school year. Gulley captured the No. 2 singles championship at last Saturday’s Bloomington Invitational, playing up one spot from his traditional No. 3 position. He followed that performance by helping the Maroons to a pair of 9-0 dual victories — against Bloomington and Mattoon. Gulley won 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-0 in two No. 3 singles matches. He teamed with Avi Rhodes for a 6-1, 6-2 No. 2 doubles triumph versus Bloomington and paired with Wade Schacht for a 6-1, 6-2 No. 1 doubles win against Mattoon.
From Gulley: “I had a good tournament, played pretty well. Just feeding off Ezra (Bernhard) is playing well, too, right now, so the team’s kind of hitting its stride early. So hopefully we can keep it going. ... A lot of it honestly is copying Ezra. I pretty much model my game around him. He’s teaching me a lot, pushing me in practice. I’ve been feeling confident since the end of last year going into this year. We’ve obviously got a great team, and I think that’s raised everyone’s compete level. That’s why we’ve been so successful early. ... (Thursday’s dual versus Centennial) is always one circled on our calendar. Hopefully, we can get them this year. They lost a couple of their top players and we added a top player (Abel Vines ) and moved everyone back one spot, so we should be all right against them. We’re looking forward to it.”
I need tickets to see ... a March Madness Final Four game. Those are always the most fun, most hyped.
One movie show I could watch over and over is ... the “Rocky” series. Just a true underdog story. I love it.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read minds, so I can see if people are really my friends or not. No fake friends, don’t got to deal with any fake friends.
The social media platform I use most often is ... Instagram. We got our Central boys’ tennis account on there. It’s entertaining, the stuff that’s going on there.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people interrupt me.
My favorite tennis memory is ... going to state (last season) with Avi and Ezra, but Wade also came up there. We had a good time.
My most embarrassing tennis memory is ... I fell on the court in my championship match Saturday. I was going for a ball off to the side of the court, and I tripped and fell.
Before a match ... I just keep it loose, talking to my buddies on the team, cracking jokes, having fun.
After a match ... I go and get some food with the team, and talk and have fun.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully playing college hockey, but we’ll wait on that one. That’s the goal.
