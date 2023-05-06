Alexis Wike | Blue Ridge girls’ track and field
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Leading into Friday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet, the senior had put together a strong final prep outdoor track and field season that includes wins in five of her 100-meter dash races, seven of her 200-dash races, five of her 400-dash races and seven of her high jump contests. She also helped a 400-relay tandem set a school record last month at 53.97 seconds. Not only is Wike a standout in this sport, but she also plays softball at Blue Ridge. She typically serves as the leadoff hitter and as an outfielder for the 8-12 Knights.
From Wike: “It’s actually a lot of fun (balancing two sports), because I enjoy both the sports and I’m doing pretty well in both of them. But it’s also kind of stressful at the same time, because there’s not a lot of down time for myself. ... I only started playing softball (at Blue Ridge) last year. I used to play softball when I was a lot younger, up until eighth grade, and I was really good at it. But when I got into high school, track and softball were in the same season. I thought I had to make a decision, because I didn’t think it would work out playing two sports, so I chose track. But then my school was having trouble with numbers on the softball team and they thought they wouldn’t have a team, so I was like, ‘I’m going to play.’ And I’m glad I did. ... It was a really rough start (to this track and field season). I came out of indoor season, and I did not do as good (outdoors) as I did indoors and I was a little down on myself. But a couple outdoor meets afterward I got back into it.”
I need tickets to see ... the Olympics. I watch it every four years, and I think it’s really cool. I especially love watching the track athletes, because I think they’re awesome. It’d be really cool to see that in person.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Back to the Future” or “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” They’re my comfort movies.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... time travel. That’d be pretty cool, to be able to travel back in the past and see what it was like, and even see what the future is like.
The social media platform I use most often is ... I don’t use a whole lot of social media, but probably Snapchat. That’s the main way I communicate with my friends.
My biggest pet peeve is ... slow walkers, I’m walking and somebody in front of me is walking really slow — especially at school.
My favorite track and field memory is ... breaking my school record in the high jump at my very first meet my sophomore year. It was really exciting, and I wasn’t entirely confident I could do it. It was also a (personal record), so it was really exciting.
My most embarrassing track and field memory is ... I tried the 300 hurdles this year, and I was doing really good up until the last half of the race. I just didn’t jump the hurdle for some reason. I just stopped.
Before a meet ... I stress out a lot and get really nervous, but I try to eat really healthy and get a good night’s sleep, so I’m not tired.
After a meet ... I usually talk to my parents about how I did and what I can do better next time, and then I usually get a good meal on the way back. I usually go to Subway.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully graduated from college and maybe going to law school. I’m not entirely sure what I want to do after high school, but I’ll figure it out.
Honorable mention: Ashley Armstrong, Clinton softball; Emma Devocelle, St. Thomas More soccer; Bridget Lee, Champaign Central softball; Ella McFarland, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin track and field; Erica Woodard, Unity track and field.
Matt DeLorenzo | St. Thomas More baseball
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior stepped up in a big way last Monday while making a rare start for the Sabers. He threw all seven innings versus Illini Prairie Conference rival Unity, tossing a no-hitter on 99 pitches (61 strikes). DeLorenzo walked three batters and struck out 10, helping STM to a 7-0 victory. He followed that up by collecting one hit and one RBI for the Sabers during a 7-6 triumph against Fisher.
From DeLorenzo: “When I heard I was getting the ball, I was definitely a little nervous. I haven’t thrown a ton of innings this year. But I knew I had my guys behind me. I started to get it rolling a little bit ... and I never lost confidence in myself or the team. I knew it was a tough opponent, and I gave it what I’ve got and somehow made it happen out there. ... It was actually kind of funny, because I’m not sure all of us knew (I’d thrown a no-hitter). I didn’t know myself. There’s a video of me, and you can see me as I walk off the field ask one of our assistant coaches, ‘Did I throw a no-hitter?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ I started screaming, and some of the guys picked me up. After that it definitely felt good. ... We’ve definitely had an up-and-down season, but looking forward, we know we have some games we can win. I know I brought the confidence against Unity, and if we bring that every game, we’ll be alright.”
I need tickets to see ... a J. Cole concert. I’ve listened to his music, and it just gets me fired up. Me and the baseball team all listen to his music, so when we listen to it together it really gets us going.
One movie show I could watch over and over is ... “Skyfall.” I’m a big action guy, and that movie’s full of it with a great storyline. And I love the actor (Daniel Craig).
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... teleportation. You’d be able to experience a lot of things in life. You wouldn’t have to worry about time as much with traveling.
The social media platform I use most often is ... Twitter. It’s got everything — entertainment, news. Every time I see my friends or people around doing well, you see it on Twitter. It really keeps you updated pretty fast.
My biggest pet peeve is ... slow drivers.
My favorite baseball memory is ... throwing the no-hitter against Unity.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ... when I was super young, I was playing catch with my dad and he tossed the ball at me. I didn’t move my glove, and it hit me in the face. I ran inside and started crying to my mom.
Before a game ... I listen to music and try to get a snack in me, usually some Cheez-Its or Goldfish.
After a game ... me and the guys go out to dinner, usually at Dos Reales. We usually hang out a little bit and talk. We also watch the sunset out here (at our home field), right when the games end, because it’s a pretty nice sunset.
In five years, I see myself ... getting my master’s somewhere and hopefully having a pretty good job in the sports world, being a manager somewhere.
Honorable mention: Mateo Casillas, Mahomet-Seymour baseball; Carson Maroon, St. Joseph-Ogden track and field; Nate McKnight, Le Roy baseball; Aidan Morris, Watseka baseball; Wade Schacht, Champaign Central tennis.