Alison Pangburn | Villa Grove softball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The sophomore never had hit more than one home run in a high school game entering Monday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference contest with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. But Pangburn blasted past that achievement versus the Knights by smacking three homers, finishing with five hits, four RBI and five runs scored. The three homers and five runs each matched a single-game program record. She followed that with one homer, three RBI and three runs against Heritage, one hit and one run versus Arcola and a one-hit, one-walk, one-RBI, two-run effort against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
From Pangburn:
- “It did feel nice (to hit three homers). We knew that we were all feeling better than we had in the past, because our coaches had pretty much talked us up and made us feel more relaxed, and helped us remember that it’s just a game and it’s just fun. It definitely helped. I was in a little bit of a two-game slump, I guess you could say, and it definitely helped with my mindset hitting. And I felt better in general.”
I need tickets to see ...
- a Taylor Swift concert or the Women’s College World Series. I love Taylor Swift, and she’s been my favorite since I was 5 years old. (The WCWS) is amazing to watch on TV. I could never imagine how it’d feel to actually be there.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Remember The Titans.” It’s one movie I do watch over and over, and it has a great soundtrack.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- super hearing. I find myself saying “what” a lot, so I feel like that would help.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Snapchat. I really only have Snapchat.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when softball players wear their pants all the way down instead of putting them right under their knees.
My favorite softball memory is ...
- our eighth-grade season. It was a lot of fun, and we had a lot of fun together.
My most embarrassing softball memory is ...
- this year, we had a tournament in Tennessee and I was playing center field for the first time in a couple months. And I fell and rolled around on my back.
Before a game ...
- I usually listen to music, and I try to tell myself it’s just a game and to have fun and relax.
After a game ...
- if we win, I’m usually in a pretty good mood and talk to my friends. But if we lose, I’m usually not in a very good mood and I try to go right to bed.
In five years, I see myself ...
- in college playing softball, and I live somewhere where the weather is nice.
Honorable mention: Ava Boyer, Tuscola softball; Mabry Bruhn, Monticello track and field; Emily Curtis, Rantoul softball; Ryli Kauffman, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball; Lynae Ward, Danville track and field.
Jason Kim | Centennial boys’ tennis
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore is playing alongside three 2021 state-qualifying teammates in Max Braun, James Braun and Lino Jo
- , but Kim is contributing significantly to the Chargers’ current success in his own right. He posted a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 3 singles in an 8-1 dual win against Normal West and repeated that score at No. 4 singles in a 9-0 dual triumph versus Mattoon. Kim teamed with Jo to collected a 6-0, 6-1 No. 2 doubles victory in the latter event. The Kim/Jo pairing prevailed again in a 6-3 dual win over Champaign Central, rallying to take the No. 2 doubles bout 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
From Kim:
- “I feel pretty good. I’ve definitely improved a lot more than last year, as many coaches keep telling me as we go further into our season, and I’m very proud of that. I’m pretty confident in my game. It’s slowly building up, but it’s getting to a point where I can show my potential in an actual game, whereas before I couldn’t do that because I was too nervous. But after joining the team and playing with some of these amazing players, it’s getting easier to build up that confidence.”
I need tickets to see ...
- a tennis match, but preferably one with Rafael Nadal. I’m a Nadal fan. Basically anything with Nadal, because I know anyone he’s going up against is a really amazing player.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Forrest Gump.” I really like that movie.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- teleportation, so even if I wake up one minute before school starts I can just be there on time.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Snapchat, but I don’t really use that much social media because I’m bad at it and don’t really know how to use it. But Snapchat, mainly to talk to people.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people smack their lips while they’re chewing.
My favorite tennis memory is ... in Thursday’s match against Champaign Central, me and Lino were doubles partners. It was No. 2 doubles. We lost the first set 6-3, and we came back 6-3 in the second set and we ended up defeating them in the tiebreaker. That was a really good display of skill, and I’ll never forget that match.
My most embarrassing tennis memory is ...
- last year, I missed a really great overhead. I can’t remember what team it was against.
Before a match ...
- I normally just talk to my buddies and cheer them up and show some camaraderie and hype things up.
After a match ...
- I normally, if I can, take a nap or eat — because I’d be very hungry after a match.
In five years, I see myself ...
- in college, and I would hope to keep playing tennis to the skill level that I am today.
Honorable mention: Derek Drayer, Hoopeston Area baseball; Landen Haurez, Westville baseball; Ryan Hendrickson, St. Thomas More baseball; Noah Nagel, Prairie Central baseball; Matthew Thomas, Danville track and field.