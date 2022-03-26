Allison Deck | Urbana softball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior was nearly spotless in the circle for the Tigers’ first game of the season, throwing a no-hitter versus Villa Grove and allowing just two baserunners on a pair of errors. Deck struck out 18 of the 23 hitters she faced across seven innings and didn’t walk anyone, and she also notched one of Urbana’s three hits during a 1-0 win.
From Deck:
- “I was actually kind of surprised. We’ve been doing pitching and catching in the mornings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but we haven’t really been able to work on everything. I’m actually really surprised that (a no-hitter) happened. ... It’s super important for us. It definitely shows how we’ve grown as an organization, and how all of our seniors and upperclassmen have been trying to lead the girls in the right direction and help the girls get better. It’s really nice to see that we started off with a win.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Lollapalooza in Chicago is a big one I want to go to this summer. Just because there’s so many artists that are there, so you get a variety of music and you don’t have to go see one person.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Incredibles.” I’ve always loved watching it, and it’s never gotten boring to me.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- to teleport just so I could get where I’m going faster.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- TikTok, definitely. Sending videos to my friends on TikTok is probably my favorite part of social media.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- people who chew loud.
My favorite softball memory is ...
- winning regionals last year. That was really cool.
My most embarrassing softball memory is ...
- any time I walk off the field when there’s not three outs. I did it (during the no-hitter), too.
Before a game ... I go home and eat a granola bar, and then hang out with my friends Halie Thompson and Abi Brown
- and get ready for the game with them.
After a game ...
- I usually thank all my grandparents and parents for coming, and all the people that came out to support me. And then usually I go home and sleep.
In five years, I see myself ...
- playing softball at Trinity Christian College and getting my nursing degree.
Honorable mention: Claudia Larrison, Champaign Central soccer; Abby Sabalaskey, Westville softball; Kacie Sisk, Arcola softball; Bailee Whittaker, Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball; Karley Yergler, Mahomet-Seymour softball.
Blake Wolters | Mahomet-Seymour baseballWhy he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The junior threw a perfect game in Mahomet-Seymour’s 16-0 win in four innings against Danville. Wolters struck out 11 of the 12 batters he faced, and recorded two hits, two walks and one RBI while also scoring four runs.
From Wolters:
- “I just had the mindset I wanted to go in and do the best that I could to help my team win the game. Just looking to throw strikes and get ahead early. It just happened to be a great game. ... It gives us a big boost, and it gets a little bit more buzz going around Mahomet-Seymour baseball.
I need tickets to see ...
- a Bruno Mars concert. I just enjoy his music.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Die Hard” with all my friends. We always choose to watch it and all fall asleep every time.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- flying so I could dunk a basketball easier.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Twitter. I like keeping up to date on any sort of baseball news.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- bad drivers.
My favorite baseball memories are ...
- one was playing in a travel ball tournament a couple years ago, and it was the Fourth of July. We were playing a night game, and a bunch of fireworks were going off in the background, just like out of “Sandlot.” And then also winning a regional championship, and being able to pitch and win with my team.
My most embarrassing baseball memory is ...
- the beginning of last year, I had a few really bad pitching performances in a row. But it got better from there.
Before a game ...
- I eat a peanut butter sandwich. I try to relax and stay hydrated and get some J-bands in.
After a game ...
- I might go out to eat with my family. If not, I’ll spend time with a couple of my friends.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully still playing baseball somewhere.
Honorable mention: Kendall Crawford, Champaign Central baseball; Evan Hartman, Prairie Central baseball; Garrett Hudson, LeRoy baseball; Dylan Moore, Unity baseball; Noah Steiner, Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball.