Aniyah Emery | Rantoul girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior played a crucial role in the Eagles earning their first home win since Dec. 7, 2019, when she produced 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in last Monday’s 53-40 triumph versus Arthur Christian. Emery also led Rantoul with nine points in a loss to Mahomet-Seymour on Wednesday.
From Emery:
- “It actually really means a lot (getting the win), because I wasn’t even expecting for me to play that good. It was good to win, though. There was a lot of excitement. I was definitely proud of myself that night. ... (The key to success is) be aggressive and to not get down on myself and my teammates when we are in a hole. We stay up and keep each others’ energy going.”
I need tickets to see ...
- a U of I women’s or men’s basketball game. Watching them is very inspiring. When I see them playing, it inspires me to keep playing and keep going with basketball, even when it gets hard.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Love & Basketball.” It’s about basketball, and it’s based on a girl who fell in love with a dude and they share a common element of basketball. It’s also my coach’s favorite movie.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- telekinesis. It would make life way easier if I could move things with my mind and not have to get up and make everything come to me.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Snapchat. It gets the most attention nowadays. Whenever you post, everybody’s going to see it, and it’s more popular in our generation.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people chew with their mouth open.
My favorite basketball memory is ...
- my eighth-grade night in middle school, when we beat Jefferson. That was the proudest moment for me and everyone and the coaches, because we wanted to beat them for a very long time. So for us to go out there and win together, even by just one point, that was a proud moment.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ...
- at the Paris Tournament (this season), we were playing Danville and we were at the opposite end of the court. And they got a free layup.
Before a game ...
- I just prepare myself, get my mentality going, so that I can push through all four quarters and tell myself I can do it. Because I get tired, so my motivation is to keep going, keep pushing myself.
After a game ...
- I try to gather myself and calm myself down.
In five years, I see myself ...
- at a desk writing for a company.
Reef Pacot | Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The senior was one of five Comets to earn a weight-class championship in Cumberland’s Skull and Crossbones tournament last weekend, propelling O/SF to the team title. Pacot’s victory at 145 pounds saw him sweep each of his three matches, with two wins by pinfall and one by technical fall. He followed that by winning each of his bouts in the Comets’ triangular with Canton and Knoxville last Tuesday.
From Pacot:
- “The season is going good, for sure. I’m feeling good. Not cutting very much weight, so it’s been a fun year and I’m feeling pretty good about it. ... It’s just like every other year. I don’t really look at wins and losses during this time of the season. It really comes down to state time — that’s when I need to be at my peak and feel my best. ... Our team could be the best that O/SF has had in a long time. We’re very tough. We have a good competition room, which helps everyone. It’s a great room to be in.”
I need tickets to see ...
- the NCAA wrestling finals. It’s the greatest wrestling event of all time.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “Rocky.” It’s a great movie, and it really gets you going. If you’re feeling down, Rocky is the way to go.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- flying. It’d be cool to be able to fly wherever you go. It’d be much faster.
The social media platform I use most often is ...
- Instagram or Twitter. Instagram, it’s easy to scroll on there. Twitter is where everything goes on.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- as a wrestler, when your nails get super long. It’s very annoying.
My favorite wrestling memory is ...
- all the bus rides to different tournaments with the team. There’s some good talks on the bus rides there. Our team is fun.
My most embarrassing wrestling memory is ...
- forgetting your singlet and having to wear a different singlet that’s not with the team.
Before a meet ...
- I make sure I’m on weight, and I’ll either throw in some headphones or listen to nothing. Just sit in silence — that’s what I’ve been doing lately.
After a meet ...
- I eat some food — normally a nice peanut butter and honey sandwich.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully somewhere south, scuba diving.
