Ava Towne | Danville girls’ tennis
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The junior and the rest of her Vikings teammates have thrived all season long, and Towne especially has put up some strong performances of late. She won at No. 2 singles and with Hannah Schroeder at No. 2 doubles during a 6-3 victory against Schlarman, succeeded at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles with Josie Hotsinpiller
- during a 7-2 win versus Peoria Notre Dame, prevailed at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles with Schroeder in a 7-2 win against Normal West, collected victories at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles with Hotsinpiller in a 9-0 sweep of Champaign Central, bagged a win at No. 3 singles in a 5-4 victory versus Bloomington and took victories at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles with Hotsinpiller in a 9-0 sweep of Centennial.
From Towne:
- “I’ve been playing very well. I think I’m more confident in my play this year compared to years past, and I’m just becoming more comfortable. ... We can just count on each other to play well every match, and there’s just a good team aspect to it and we all have a lot of fun. ... Our first goal is to qualify everyone for state, and I think we have a pretty good shot at that, and then (the goal is to) just go as far as we can. There’s a lot of potential that everyone can go pretty far.”
I need tickets to see ...
- Wimbledon. That’s a big thing I want to do.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.” There’s a lot of action and a good plot.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- reading minds. It’d be cool to see how people are reacting in certain situations and know how they’re feeling or what they’re thinking.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- Snapchat. It’s easy to stay in touch with people that way.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people chew with their mouths open.
My favorite tennis memory is ...
- Josie and I’s championship doubles match in the Big 12 Conference Tournament last year. We won for the second time. We expected to win, and it was a good match.
My most embarrassing tennis memory is ...
- earlier this year, I almost passed out during a match. It was really hot and I don’t think I really ate, so that was on me.
Before a match ...
- I listen to music and talk with the team.
After a match ...
- I just sit down and don’t move, because I’m exhausted.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully with a good job — I’m not really sure what — and in college or just having graduated college.
Caleb McCullough | Judah Christian boys’ golf
Why he’s Athlete of the Week:
- The sophomore was critical to the Tribe advancing out of a regional for the first time in program history. McCullough fired a 78 at Danville’s Turtle Run Golf Course that ranked runner-up in the Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional field and helped Judah to a 362 team score, good for second place and advancement to the sectional round. Two days prior to the regional, McCullough carded a 41 at Farmer City’s Woodlawn Country Club as the Tribe defeated Blue Ridge, Fisher and Greenview in a quadrangular.
From McCullough:
- “I’ve loved playing with the team this year. All these guys I’ve known for years, but some of them just picked up golf last year. It’s a lot of fun to see how much they’ve improved and how we’ve improved as a team. ... I’m feeling great right now. I wish I could’ve been doing a little bit better on the last few holes (of the regional), but other than that, I love shooting in the 70s. ... I’m hoping our team can put together a good round (at Monday’s Class 1A Beecher Sectional), but I hope I can put enough out there to get in the top 10 individually.”
I need tickets to see ...
- the Super Bowl or the Masters. The Super Bowl is one of the hardest sporting events to get tickets to, and it’s always the two best teams in the NFL. The Masters is one of my favorite golf tournaments of all time.
One movie I could watch over and over is ...
- anything from the “Star Wars” saga. It’s hard to pick and choose from there. I’ve just been interested in Star Wars for a long time.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ...
- being able to know everything and help people out with their problems.
The social media platform I use most is ...
- I really don’t care that much for social media, so I don’t use it at all.
My biggest pet peeve is ...
- when people interrupt me when I’m talking — but I do that to them all the time.
My favorite golf memory is ...
- last year (placing first) at the Champaign County Tournament, because no one knew who I was or where I came from to beat a bunch of seniors and juniors.
My most embarrassing golf memory is ...
- the time the No. 4 player on our junior-high team beat me in a practice round. He had the greatest day of his life, and I did not. He hasn’t let me live that down.
Before a tournament ...
- I usually spend 30 minutes on the driving range. Then after that I go to the putting green and chip and putt for 10 to 15 minutes. Until I tee off, I get into game mode and focus on being mentally stable and also not dwelling on what scores my opponents put up.
After a tournament ...
- if it’s a bad day, I think about it and go over what I can do better, and if it’s a good day, I let it sit and think about the good stuff I did before I go out and relax.
In five years, I see myself ...
- hopefully playing golf in college. That’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was really young.
