Julia Johnson | St. Thomas More volleyball
➜ Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Johnson made the all-tournament team at last Saturday’s Clinton Classic with 45 kills, 29 digs and 19 assists to help lead the Sabers to a 5-0 record and the tournament title. The High Point commit followed that up with a nine-kill, seven-dig, three-ace stat line in a three-set loss on Tuesday at Watseka and also had eight kills in a two-set loss to St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
➜ From Johnson: “It’s really cool. Volleyball is a team sport, so it takes a lot of people to help you get these kinds of awards. It’s really awesome that my teammates and I have worked hard enough that one of us is able to get recognition like this. ... We’re looking pretty good. We’re so young, so it’s really cool to see the younger girls get used to playing under pressure and in big matches. I think we’re going to be really successful toward the end of the season, so I’m hopeful.”
➜ A movie/TV show I could watch over and over is ... “The Office” because there are so many episodes. No matter what, they’re funny every time, and you can recite the jokes to people.
➜ My favorite music genre is ... pop and country, and my favorite artist is definitely Taylor Swift. Large Taylor Swift fan.
➜ If I could have any superpower, it would be ... teleportation, where you can just think to be somewhere and then be there. I could just teleport to Florida for 45 minutes during my study hall and then come back.
➜ Something that’s on my bucket list is ... I really want to go to the Nashville Country Music Festival. It’s on the way to the college I’m going to, so I want to go to that on my way to school in July. I also really want to go to Europe, maybe Italy.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people walk on the wrong side of an aisle or a hallway. Every year, the first two weeks of school, the freshmen will walk directly at you on the wrong side of the hall, and I’m like “Guys, come on. What are you doing?”
➜ My favorite volleyball memory is ... winning state in 2021. It’s hard to beat. It was so fun. The build up to it, all the stuff that goes into state and then obviously winning and dogpiling on the floor of Redbird Arena after working your butt off.
➜ My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ... from AAU nationals. I got hit dead in the head twice in the same set in a game to stay alive against this huge team from Florida.
➜ Before a match ... I can’t be introverted and by myself. I have to be as loud as possible, dancing around the locker room, engaging with my teammates and just having a lot of fun.
➜ After a match ... I go straight to sleep. I play really hot and intense during games, so I crash right when the game ends.
➜ In five years ... I want to know I did everything I could. If that’s winning four conference titles in college or none, I just want to say I did everything I could. Working hard, trusting the process, doing my best and having no regrets.
➜ Honorable mention: Babette Bradley, Champaign Central swimming and diving; Kayln Cordes, Villa Grove volleyball; Kate Foltz, Tuscola cross-country; Holland Martin, Mahomet-Seymour tennis; Ella Smith, Watseka volleyball.
Jackson Barrett | Tuscola cross-country
➜ Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Barrett won the First to the Finish 1A race last Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria with a time of 14 minutes, 59.5 seconds. Three of his teammates were right behind him, within two seconds: Josiah Hortin finished second (14:59.7), Blake McLeese was third (15:00.4) and Will Foltz was fourth (15:01.1). Their performances led the Warriors to a winning team score of 27, a healthy 155 points ahead of runner-up Eureka at the site of the IHSA state meet in two months.
➜ From Barrett: “It was pretty fun. Josiah and I were just trying to get all of us to stay in a pack. It was fun because we could finally have a full race to show everyone what we’ve been training for. We’ve trained pretty hard to get there, and we had a really good day. There were a bunch of little factors that just went right and led to that finish.”
➜ A movie I could watch over and over is ... the “Star Wars” original trilogy. I used to watch those on repeat.
➜ My favorite music genre is ... probably rap.
➜ If I could have any superpower, it would be ... super speed. It’s got to be. Super speed would be great.
➜ Something that’s on my bucket list is ... I want to go under nine minutes in the 2-mile. Another one would be I want to go to the Olympics to watch. Just to attend one of them would be really cool.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... whenever I go to a race line and they say the race is about to start, but it takes 10 minutes to actually get it started. I’m just standing there getting cold, and my anxiety’s through the roof.
➜ My favorite cross-country/track memory is ... probably when I went 9:15 in the 3,200. That was like a breakout race for me where I went from a guy who was pretty good to finally getting those times I really wanted.
➜ My most embarrassing cross-country/track memory is ... not embarrassing, but I was kind of disappointed with my finish in the mile at state this year. I got kicked by one-tenth of a second, and that one point off was the difference between us getting fourth or third with a state trophy.
➜ Before a meet ... I like to listen to some music. Sometimes, I throw on some “Rocky” theme songs. That gets me going. Mostly, I feel like it’s best to relax, talk to my friends, almost goofing around just to stay relaxed.
➜ After a meet ... I get my cooldown run in, and I basically try to eat as much as I can. It’s my favorite thing. I’m looking forward to after a race and eating a big, juicy burger. It’s the reward.
➜ In five years ... I just want to look back and know that I stayed hard-working and never got complacent. It’d be really cool to look back and say I won a state championship, but it’d also be cool to say that I just contributed to a pretty good team.
➜ Honorable mention: Ronald Baker, Champaign Central football; Ryan Carley, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley golf; Wilson Kirby, St. Thomas More golf; Tyler Neukomm, Milford/Cissna Park football; Owen Root, Hoopeston Area soccer.