Baylee Cosgrove | Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior came up big for the Panthers while helping them advance to the Sangamon Valley Conference tournament championship game. Cosgrove, a DePaul softball signee, bucketed a team-best 10 points in a quarterfinal win over Cissna Park and led the way in a semifinal victory over Gardner-South Wilmington with 13 points.
From Cosgrove: “I feel like all year I’ve had that in the back of my head — this is the last time. That’s kind of been my motivation all year is this is a shortened season, so I’ve got to go out there and give it my all every game."
She needs tickets to see … a Justin Bieber concert. I really like all of his music. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time, so that’s one of my dreams is to go to one of his concerts.
One movie she could watch over and over is … “Beauty and the Beast," the newer one. I love that movie. Don’t really know why, but it’s just one of my favorites.
If she could choose one superpower, it would be … invisibility, just to be able to sneak around sometimes. And I’m kind of a nosy person, so I feel like being able to sneak around where nobody can see you would be pretty cool.
The social media platform she uses most is … Snapchat. That’s all my classmates’ form of communication. That’s how we all talk to each other.
Her biggest pet peeve is … loud chewing. It really bothers me.
Her favorite basketball memory is … my freshman year, when we were in the conference tournament and we beat Watseka. It was a pretty close game, and I got to play in my freshman year for that game.
Her most embarrassing basketball memory is … the first time I played my freshman year ... it was in the Tip-Off tournament at Fisher, and I got the ball and I just chucked it up and it was airballed. I think it went straight out of bounds, and I was really embarrassed.
Before a game … this year me and my friends started a tradition where we go on a Starbucks run. We go down to Champaign and get Starbucks. Other than that, we just shoot around before.
After a game … I eat a lot after a basketball game and just ice.
In five years, she sees herself … in an internship for dietetics.
Bobby Rodriquez | Judah Christian boys' soccer
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior guided the Tribe to a pair of home victories over Arthur Christian School in his team's first matches since the 2019 season. Rodriquez posted two goals in a 4-1 win, then produced a key assist during a 2-1 comeback triumph.
From Rodriquez: “It was really special (to play again). It almost didn’t feel real. I had had two big injuries right before the season started, so it was always an unknown if I would be (ready). And then with COVID and everything, it was really special to be out there."
He needs tickets to see … a World Cup final between Argentina and the U.S., but that'd be hard because I like both teams.
One movie he could watch over and over is … “Harry Potter." I just think it was done so well, and I always enjoy them. It’s always entertaining.
If he could choose one superpower, it would be … super speed, just because you could travel pretty much anywhere you want. You wouldn’t have to drive — just run.
The social media platform he uses most is … Instagram. I don't use social media that much, and not much happens on Facebook.
His biggest pet peeve is … when someone eats in my ear.
His favorite soccer memory is … last year in the regional semifinals against Uni High when I scored the winning penalty kick in the shootout.
His most embarrassing soccer memory is … probably missing the penalty kick in the regional finals.
Before a match … I listen to music and warm up and usually say a quick prayer for safety and try to eat a healthy snack.
After a match … I will think about the game again — where I did well, what I didn’t do well — and then I’ll spend the rest of the day relaxing and watching a TV. Usually I'll take a decently long shower to relax my muscles.
In five years … I would love to still be playing soccer in a competitive level. I would also been thinking about doing physical therapy.
